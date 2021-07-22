Welcome to the 2021/22 Premier League Predictions.
The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP. If any player does not confirm participation in this thread, I assume they won't be playing and replace them with a player from the division below. The deadline for confirming participation will be kick off in the first game of the season, Friday 13th August at 8pm.
Each division will be as follows, pending confirmation of each player -PREMIER LEAGUEBoRed
YcuzzWillG.LFC
Youngest Son of Skittle
Cape_TearBarneylfc
Grobbellrevell
RJH
KeegansPerm
bryanod
The G in Gerrard
redforlife
bobinhoodProf
CornerFlag
thush
Amir87
Emerald RedSkittlegary75CHAMPIONSHIP
Vishwa Atma
CarllfcBlack Bull Nova
matty c
Sami
Rhinovivabobbygraham
Gerry Attrick
tommyLFC
SheltsLovelyCushionedHeader
fowlerisgod4eva
Lee-87Ollyfrom.tvbradders1011
Port_Vale_Lad
mickitezTrendisnotdestiny
GreatExLEAGUE ONEMark Lawrenson
39 players finished last season, so 1 short for a full compliment in the head to head divisions. The first new player will be allocated the 20th spot in the Championship. Any additional new players will join League 1.
If any Premier League player drops out, they will be replaced by the first player listed as above in the Championship, with the first listed player in League 1 also being pushed up a division.
New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you all in August
For anyone not familiar with the competition have a check of the rules here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345975.0
And last seasons prediction thread https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345977.0
Suggestions for improvement always welcome