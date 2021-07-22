« previous next »
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,329
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« on: July 22, 2021, 01:21:27 pm »
Welcome to the 2021/22 Premier League Predictions.

The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP.

If any player does not confirm participation in this thread, I assume they won't be playing and replace them with a player from the division below. The deadline for confirming participation will be kick off in the first game of the season, Friday 13th August at 8pm.

Each division will be as follows, pending confirmation of each player -

PREMIER LEAGUE

BoRed
Ycuzz
WillG.LFC
Youngest Son of Skittle
Cape_Tear
Barneylfc
Grobbellrevell
RJH
KeegansPerm
bryanod
The G in Gerrard
redforlife
bobinhood
Prof
CornerFlag
thush
Amir87
Emerald Red
Skittle
gary75

CHAMPIONSHIP

Vishwa Atma
Carllfc
Black Bull Nova
matty c
Sami
Rhino
vivabobbygraham
Gerry Attrick
tommyLFC
Shelts
LovelyCushionedHeader
fowlerisgod4eva
Lee-87
Ollyfrom.tv
bradders1011
Port_Vale_Lad
mickitez
Trendisnotdestiny
GreatEx

LEAGUE ONE

Mark Lawrenson


39 players finished last season, so 1 short for a full compliment in the head to head divisions. The first new player will be allocated the 20th spot in the Championship. Any additional new players will join League 1.
If any Premier League player drops out, they will be replaced by the first player listed as above in the Championship, with the first listed player in League 1 also being pushed up a division.

New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you all in August :wave

For anyone not familiar with the competition have a check of the rules here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345975.0

And last seasons prediction thread
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345977.0

Suggestions for improvement always welcome  :wave
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #1 on: July 22, 2021, 01:25:19 pm »
Count me in
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,226
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #2 on: July 22, 2021, 01:40:27 pm »
In - thank you Barney
Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 396
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #3 on: July 22, 2021, 02:31:05 pm »
I'm in.
Thanks Barney
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,788
  • BoRac
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #4 on: July 22, 2021, 03:12:38 pm »
In!
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #5 on: July 22, 2021, 05:04:27 pm »
I'm in
Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #6 on: July 22, 2021, 06:37:09 pm »
I'm in. Thanks Barney  :wave
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,793
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #7 on: July 22, 2021, 07:59:25 pm »
Cheers, Barney. Glad to be on board  ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,593
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #8 on: July 22, 2021, 08:55:48 pm »
In

Thanks
Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #9 on: July 22, 2021, 11:11:03 pm »
In.
Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,861
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #10 on: July 23, 2021, 02:12:14 pm »
In
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,531
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #11 on: July 23, 2021, 02:46:42 pm »
In, thanks for running it Barney.
Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #12 on: July 23, 2021, 09:31:39 pm »
In cheers matey
Online Thush

  • Spawwow, Tit. Anal Chat is "Equidistant between chit-chat and analysis"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,961
  • It's pronounced "Toosh"
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:48:18 am »
I'm in, thanks Barney.
Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,805
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: 2021/22 Premier League Predictions Sign Up thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:53:26 am »
Sign me up
