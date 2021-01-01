« previous next »
Author Topic: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).

jackh
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #160 on: Today at 05:48:02 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:26:59 pm
He'll start one soon to find out which hand you hold your fork in. Then another to ask do you put your left shoe on first or your right shoe. Got to keep those topic starter stats up.

It'll have an angry title though.  'Some right-forkers out there', or something.
I've been a good boy.
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #161 on: Today at 06:09:26 pm
Thought this was a piss-take thread at first. Absolute load of shite, belongs in the bin. Sorry, I mean bin.
TepidT2O
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #162 on: Today at 06:24:36 pm
I find some of the responses in this thread profoundly disturbing..
Jono69
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #163 on: Today at 06:27:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:24:36 pm
I find some of the responses in this thread profoundly disturbing..

How do you think I feel  :wanker
WhoHe
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #164 on: Today at 06:34:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:24:36 pm
I find some of the responses in this thread profoundly disturbing..
Get over yourself, nobody cares, attention seeking at its finest.
Just Elmo?
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #165 on: Today at 06:35:05 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:24:36 pm
I find some of the responses in this thread profoundly disturbing..

C'mon Tepid, get off your high horse. People disagree with you, and you know they are good people with good intentions (mostly anyway  ;D)

You started a post telling other people should speak about women, based on how you feel, and how you think women probably feel, without any  consideration for different cultures, how people in different parts of the country and world converse with each other, and seemingly without really asking women.

There's nothing disturbing about it.
Barneylfc∗
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #166 on: Today at 06:40:02 pm
I asked the girlfriend her opinion. She said to get a grip if you think this is offensive.
Capon Debaser
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #167 on: Today at 06:47:09 pm
I find it bizarre that people actually discuss shite like this. Mentioned it earlier but if this was real life Id swerve the fuck out of anyone involved in that convo. Its fucking bizarre to me

I dont hardly watch tv but Ive seen bits and Its the sorta shit discussed on loose women. ;D

Join us next week as we talk to Kerry Katona on her decision to get Botox in her tits and finally finding Mr Right after her 18th marriage
a treeless whopper
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #168 on: Today at 07:01:36 pm
;D
Samie
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #169 on: Today at 07:02:48 pm
Tep's had a shocker here.

Mumm-Ra
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #170 on: Today at 07:06:21 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:21:25 pm
Im sure you didnt mean to equate women and dogs.

Oh God just log off at this point
Re: The wife
Reply #171 on: Today at 07:07:00 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:20:04 am
I was talking about this to Mrs Big Dick just earlier this morning.
:lmao
Ray K
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #172 on: Today at 07:20:37 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:26:59 pm
He'll start one soon to find out which hand you hold your fork in. Then another to ask do you put your left shoe on first or your right shoe. Got to keep those topic starter stats up.
Millie
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #173 on: Today at 08:07:36 pm
I am female - I don't particularly like the term "the wife".  I absolutely hate the term "bird" for females and find that offensive. 
Claire.
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #174 on: Today at 08:08:01 pm
I know we've all been locked up for a while and it's quite hot, but this is a fucking weird thread.
Capon Debaser
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #175 on: Today at 08:16:57 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:08:01 pm
I know we've all been locked up for a while and it's quite hot, but this is a fucking weird thread.
Ya reckon ;D
Ｓｎａｉｌ
Re: The wife
Reply #176 on: Today at 09:05:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:46:43 pm
Finally!  Im the woke one

Genuinely though, it boils my loss every time I hear it.  My wife?  Ok, that distinguishes her another persons wife.  The wife.  Urgh 
Genuinely  a bit shocked by the response to be totally honest.

You probably wont find a more woke intersectional feminist and general do-gooder than me and this thread is cringe and tryhard. Sorry!
Ｓｎａｉｌ
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #177 on: Today at 09:05:47 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:08:01 pm
I know we've all been locked up for a while and it's quite hot, but this is a fucking weird thread.

;D
.adam
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #178 on: Today at 09:09:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:02:48 pm
Tep's had a shocker here.

Yep.

Man is outraged at thing which some women don't like and some don't care about.
Shady Craig
Re: The wife (a study in how men subconsciously other women).
Reply #179 on: Today at 09:18:00 pm
Get a grip ffs Tepid  ::)
