Domestic Footballers Draft

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #320 on: Today at 01:20:10 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:15:36 pm
Well done to those who didn't select any current players :D

I don't think you should get extra points for that.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #321 on: Today at 01:37:44 pm »

Djalma Santos
C. Maldini
Gentile
P. Maldini

Di Bartolomei
Capello

Scholl

Hoeness
Tostao
Keizer
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #322 on: Today at 01:43:39 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:15:36 pm
Well done to those who didn't select any current players :D

Well this kinda thing irritates - if you want people to pick older generations and avoid current players - all you would have to do is make a rule.  Instead we have a hidden rule inside an open draft (that somehow now current players are lesser than).

Not a big deal in the larger scheme as Im not really invested in winning but if you want an example of the RAWK drafting world problem - this would be one imo
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #323 on: Today at 01:49:08 pm »
Mate I'm taking the piss, I'm not arsed who did what.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #324 on: Today at 01:52:21 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:49:08 pm
Mate I'm taking the piss, I'm not arsed who did what.

DRAFTING IS SERIOUS BUSINESS.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #325 on: Today at 01:55:33 pm »
;D

People get so precious about the drafts, why I cba with them most of the time.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #326 on: Today at 01:58:31 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:49:08 pm
Mate I'm taking the piss, I'm not arsed who did what.

Ahem, nothing to see here then mate

My piss was taken 🍺



Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:03:41 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 01:55:33 pm
;D

People get so precious about the drafts, why I cba with them most of the time.

In my defense - this does happen a lot - the energy to draft is strong but the energy to decide how to set up the controls for how to decide criteria for it are not as much - its no ones fault, it just rears its head - Im sensitive to it because of the impetus for Anonymous drafts - I think Bobby might agree with game inside the game phenomenon but alas most of us agree the most fun parts are making the picks anyhow.

And for me, its not about being precious - thats your judgment of people you dont know.
Instead, I enjoy the research process and spend time and energy on it - so the rules of how we start out have meaning beyond the competitive part - time is pretty much the issue for me not being precious
« Last Edit: Today at 02:08:14 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #328 on: Today at 02:11:11 pm »
There were several modern players that I wanted to pick but you lot beat me to it, so like I said, I don't have a preference. I go for players I like. For instance Le Tissier I can't stand, so I didn't pick him,etc..

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #329 on: Today at 02:12:26 pm »
------------------Neuer

Tassotti----Baresi---Ferrera----Cabrini


------------Tigana----Ancellotti


Ceulemans-------Muller------Mazzola

--------------------Vardy
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #330 on: Today at 02:14:09 pm »
Fuck sake Max. Steal my last pick and then play him out of position  :wanker
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #331 on: Today at 02:23:09 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:14:09 pm
Fuck sake Max. Steal my last pick and then play him out of position  :wanker

I may swap him with Muller or Mazzola. But the idea is Muller can drift into space as Vardy will be pulling CBs all over the place with his runs. Ceulemans and Mazzola will be in that wide forward/playmaker role. Ceulemans also would be a handful to deal with aerially for any full back.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #332 on: Today at 02:23:59 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:11:11 pm
There were several modern players that I wanted to pick but you lot beat me to it, so like I said, I don't have a preference. I go for players I like. For instance Le Tissier I can't stand, so I didn't pick him,etc..

More than fair enough - I wanted toasty Tostao - and might have gone earlier on him at AM if I had thought about the modern v older generation thing.  In the end the attacking mid options got sparse - its a great idea and well implemented - just didnt appreciate some banter around Chiesa - who is now the best player on the reigning Euro champions and someone who LFC was rumored to have bid around 100m for - I love him as a player kind of like Son or Gnabry for me - does a little bit of everything.  Athletic, smart, technical and physical as fuck

But its clear - no biggie either way
« Last Edit: Today at 02:28:09 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #333 on: Today at 03:06:55 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:52:29 am
Only been there once and its shite IMO. Preferred Bella Italia, and thats pretty average itself.
Ah well he's only been serie a top scorer 3 times in an era when it was loaded and famed for their defenses. More capocannieres whatever they're called than an endless list that would include the likes of batigol, maradona, totti, ronaldo, vieri, van basten, inzaghi, crespo, shevchenko etc etc, jaysus could be here all day. Would have linked up shite with Conti aswell!
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #334 on: Today at 03:12:00 pm »
Hard to take the younger picks seriously. Barely staring out in their career and given the criteria, they're an easy pick
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #335 on: Today at 03:14:31 pm »
That picture of Gary Neville, fucking hell. Put a wig on him and he looks like Mark Hateley sat on the remote
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #336 on: Today at 03:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 03:12:00 pm
Hard to take the younger picks seriously. Barely staring out in their career and given the criteria, they're an easy pick

Define younger? Ive got Henderson and Reus in my team who are still active but both been around 10 years plus now so I think thats more than enough to judge them on.

Anyone who doesnt need a right back feel free to PM me some suggestions please. :D
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #337 on: Today at 03:29:06 pm »
Insigne and Koke were as young as I was prepared to go. More or less my age the pair of them and have done a decade of top-level football.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #338 on: Today at 03:29:42 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:27:52 pm
Anyone who doesnt need a right back feel free to PM me some suggestions please. :D

Think Phil Neville is still available, chum.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #339 on: Today at 03:31:44 pm »
why would anyone pick Phil Neville when Tony Hibbert is still up for grabs?
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #340 on: Today at 03:33:25 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 03:31:44 pm
why would anyone pick Phil Neville when Tony Hibbert is still up for grabs?

Cant decide between those two or Ryan Shotton.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #341 on: Today at 03:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 03:12:00 pm
Hard to take the younger picks seriously. Barely staring out in their career and given the criteria, they're an easy pick

I dont think its cheating, its just....saaaaad.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #342 on: Today at 03:40:09 pm »
As soon as current players were allowed, Trent was a big pick. He could even play in midfield you know.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #343 on: Today at 04:30:29 pm »
Zagallo over Lallana - went with the Professor


Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #344 on: Today at 05:31:05 pm »
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #345 on: Today at 05:38:46 pm »
Send me your formations, and we'll start tomorrow after the match
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #346 on: Today at 05:42:01 pm »
Gonna strike them down hard in the end. I chose between Fritz Walter and Martin Peters but felt that the prowess Walter had combined with the versatility of Hidegkuti and Mazzola should mean my team will put others under pressure for a prolonged time. Combined with a brick wall at the back of Yashin-Neal-Adams-Chiellini-Facchetti with Koke cleaning up dust ahead of them, in theory it should be a-okay to have five players focusing on creating as many chances as possible for five-time La Liga top scorer Quini to put away. That Mazzola and Walter provded great goalscoring threats in their own right definitely is a bonus.

Late formation change so an attacking 4-1-4-1 it is:



Both Insigne and Walter play slightly deeper than Salah and Mané in order to provide some cover going back whereas especially Hidegkuti is expected to drop down in defence to assist Koke when the opponents have possession. The main goal is to win it back as high as possible.



« Last Edit: Today at 05:48:38 pm by Linudden »
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #347 on: Today at 05:45:15 pm »
I thought Quini was just an affectionate name for big Niall.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #348 on: Today at 05:49:35 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:45:15 pm
I thought Quini was just an affectionate name for big Niall.

Nope but for wee Enrique from Asturias  :wave

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quini

My three biggest stars up front definitely had very tragic/horrific tales about them. Quini was a kidnapping survivor, Walter was almost killed during WWII but survived playing football at a prison camp impressing his guards and Mazzola died in the Torino airplane crash. All that's left really would've been Duncan Edwards but he didn't play many years so don't think he ever really got the chance to be a one-country player in that sense.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:54:04 pm by Linudden »
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #349 on: Today at 05:50:49 pm »
Is Walter, this Walter?



Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #350 on: Today at 05:52:47 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 05:31:05 pm

Only Lobo's vast amount of enemies, carefully collected over the years, can take this draft from him. That's a much better side than I thought was possible to construct beforehand.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #351 on: Today at 06:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:50:49 pm
Is Walter, this Walter?

Nope, it's Fritz. The guy who captained the Miracle of Bern in 1954.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fritz_Walter

Mazzola was top scorer of Serie A from the attacking midfield in the late 40's:

https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valentino_Mazzola#Statistiche

Whereas Hidegkuti was the main playmaker and deep-lying striker (effectively an #8/#10 hybrid in modern terms) of the Hungarian Golden Team.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/N%C3%A1ndor_Hidegkuti

Hopefully that should clear things up but I'm aware there might be recency bias of course. Still, I felt I just had to include these three over the likes of Phil Foden or the damn teen Pedri you know  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:03:56 pm by Linudden »
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
« Reply #352 on: Today at 06:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:52:47 pm
Only Lobo's vast amount of enemies, carefully collected over the years, can take this draft from him. That's a much better side than I thought was possible to construct beforehand.

Hes done well there. Thankfully youre spot on and someone will take him out early ish.
