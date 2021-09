People get so precious about the drafts, why I cba with them most of the time.



In my defense - this does happen a lot - the energy to draft is strong but the energy to decide how to set up the controls for how to decide criteria for it are not as much - itís no ones fault, it just rears its head - Iím sensitive to it because of the impetus for Anonymous drafts - I think Bobby might agree with game inside the game phenomenon but alas most of us agree the most fun parts are making the picks anyhow.And for me, itís not about being precious - thatís your judgment of people you donít know.Instead, I enjoy the research process and spend time and energy on it - so the rules of how we start out have meaning beyond the competitive part - time is pretty much the issue for me not being precious