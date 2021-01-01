« previous next »
Domestic Footballers Draft

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #40 on: Today at 12:13:18 pm
-deFacto
-Tubby
-Sarge
-Max
-Hazell
-Lobo
-XabiArt
-Linnuden
Linudden

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #41 on: Today at 12:15:17 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:12:46 pm
Great!

Also keep in mind where some of the players were born.  ;)

Question related to that: is a player cup-tied via national team or is it acceptable to draft someone who played all their club games in one league system but chose to represent a different national team in the end? I personally believe Welsh players who played in the English league system all their careers should be eligible because a) UK citizens b) Welsh teams play in the league so a Cardiff or Swansea youth product literally de jure plays "in England". Likewise, I believe Massimo Bonini (San Marino) should be eligible because San Marino have a team playing in the Italian league system.

Personally I believe "played all senior games in one country" should be appropriate but you decide  :P
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #42 on: Today at 12:18:09 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 12:15:17 pm
Question related to that: is a player cup-tied via national team or is it acceptable to draft someone who played all their club games in one league system but chose to represent a different national team in the end? I personally believe Welsh players who played in the English league system all their careers should be eligible because a) UK citizens b) Welsh teams play in the league.

Claudio Gentile, was born in Lybia, but played all his life in Italy and played for the Italian national team. It's a hard draft as it is, but I don't want to make it harder. So in that case, I'd allow him,  Any player that played for the national team of the league they played in, is eligible.

But for instance if you have a player, who was born in Scottland, played all his career in England but played for Scottland national team, he wouldn't be eligible.


deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #43 on: Today at 12:21:01 pm

-deFacto
-Tubby
-Sarge
-Max
-Hazell
-Lobo
-XabiArt
-Linnuden
-LM [confirmed via PM]
XabiArt

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #44 on: Today at 12:21:59 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:18:09 pm
Claudio Gentile, was born in Lybia, but played all his life in Italy and played for the Italian national team. It's a hard draft as it is, but I don't want to make it harder. So in that case, I'd allow him,  Any player that played for the national team of the league they played in, is eligible.

But for instance if you have a player, who was born in Scottland, played all his career in England but played for Scottland national team, he wouldn't be eligible.




So Giggs then, not that I would pick him but we're all thinking of it. Played all his life in Salford, he wouldn't be eligible to pick?
Linudden

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #45 on: Today at 12:24:21 pm
I think if someone who who either chose to or were born to represent Wales or Scotland just played in one league system inside the UK they ought to be eligible. I definitely feel like Giggs, Speed, Bellamy et cetera ought to be acceptable. Especially Wales because the leagues are basically merged. The rules are literally written as where a home-grown player in England may also be trained at a Welsh club  ;D
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #46 on: Today at 12:29:42 pm
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 12:21:59 pm
So Giggs then, not that I would pick him but we're all thinking of it. Played all his life in Salford, he wouldn't be eligible to pick?

That's correct. I want to avoid any cheesy picks :D
fucking appalled

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #47 on: Today at 12:46:23 pm
If they played in England but played for Wales/Scotland then defo not eligible.

I'd say 'league system' rather than country, just so we don't get any silliness where an Englishman played for Swansea or Cardiff and is ruled out
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #48 on: Today at 12:49:52 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:46:23 pm
If they played in England but played for Wales/Scotland then defo not eligible.

I'd say 'league system' rather than country, just so we don't get any silliness where an Englishman played for Swansea or Cardiff and is ruled out

That's the exception I would make.
Betty Blue

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #49 on: Today at 12:59:50 pm
I'm surprised how many have signed up for this. Having done the research, this one is INSANELY hard. I made a list of about 10 players then gave up. Although there's one name faaaaaaarrrrr beyond everyone else who should probably be banned. Also, this basically just becomes an English and Italian draft, with a few Spaniards and French thrown in. Most other nation's players travel around too much.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #50 on: Today at 01:03:19 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:59:50 pm
I'm surprised how many have signed up for this. Having done the research, this one is INSANELY hard. I made a list of about 10 players then gave up. Although there's one name faaaaaaarrrrr beyond everyone else who should probably be banned. Also, this basically just becomes an English and Italian draft, with a few Spaniards and French thrown in. Most other nation's players travel around too much.

don't forget Ze Germans  8)
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #51 on: Today at 01:20:34 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:03:19 pm
don't forget Ze Germans  8)

Or the North Koreans.

Ive shit posted too many times to not declare myself in now but there will be a minimum of research going on as have just been metaphorically shat on at work.
Betty Blue

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #52 on: Today at 01:22:22 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:03:19 pm
don't forget Ze Germans  8)

I was surprised how many of them fucked off to other leagues. The older legends like G. Muller, Beckenbauer, Breitner, Netzer went to America or Spain, the 80/90s guys like Matthaus, Effenberg, Kohler, Sammer, Brehme, Moller ended up in Italy, and then 00/10s guys like Babbel, Ballack, Schweinsteiger, Kroos ended up in England or Spain. There are still some solid Germans available, but not as many as you'd think. Even less celebrated names like Thomas Helmer, Linke, Worns, Basler, Reuter, Tarnat etc all played abroad. It's a tough draft.
Betty Blue

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #53 on: Today at 01:27:04 pm
Not trying to sabotage you  :D  Just good people know what they're getting into!
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #54 on: Today at 01:27:38 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:20:34 pm
Or the North Koreans.

Ive shit posted too many times to not declare myself in now but there will be a minimum of research going on as have just been metaphorically shat on at work.

Works for me, we need one at least comical team  ;D
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #55 on: Today at 01:27:56 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:27:04 pm
Not trying to sabotage you  :D  Just good people know what they're getting into!

No worries  :)
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #56 on: Today at 01:28:41 pm
-deFacto
-Tubby
-Sarge
-Max
-Hazell
-Lobo
-XabiArt
-Linnuden
-LM [confirmed via PM]
-Nick

10 total.
Lawnmowerman

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #57 on: Today at 01:30:23 pm
I'm only in it because it should be hard and we might see non usual suspects picked. A real broadening of minds
Elzar

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #58 on: Today at 01:34:03 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:27:04 pm
Not trying to sabotage you  :D  Just good people know what they're getting into!

This is your problem Betty, you want Beckenbauer in every draft. I dream of John Hartson or Robbie Earnshaw getting picked.

Get out of Harrods and join me in Netto  ;D
Betty Blue

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #59 on: Today at 01:37:29 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:34:03 pm
This is your problem Betty, you want Beckenbauer in every draft. I dream of John Hartson or Robbie Earnshaw getting picked.

Get out of Harrods and join me in Netto  ;D

I really don't actually. I'm always the one trying to ban players  :D  But I do like my hipsters. Do hipsters ever stay in one league their whole career?
Elzar

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #60 on: Today at 01:38:24 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:37:29 pm
I really don't actually. I'm always the one trying to ban players  :D  But I do like my hipsters. Do hipsters ever stay in one league their whole career?

Hipsters are too busy finding hipster clubs in hipster leagues.

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #61 on: Today at 01:39:51 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 01:30:23 pm
I'm only in it because it should be hard and we might see non usual suspects picked. A real broadening of minds

Your presence is greatly appreciated  ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #62 on: Today at 01:47:51 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:27:38 pm
Works for me, we need one at least comical team  ;D

Im just picking Burnley 2017-21.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #63 on: Today at 01:54:12 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:47:51 pm
Im just picking Burnley 2017-21.

Every draft needs a Burnley side  ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #64 on: Today at 01:56:11 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:54:12 pm
Every draft needs a Burnley side  ;D

Finally Jack Cork gets his time to shine in the drafting arena.
tubby pls.

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #65 on: Today at 01:58:29 pm
Should have an age or maybe minimum games played limit too, so we can avoid people picking current young talents like Trent, Mbappe, etc.

Maybe set the age limit to 25 or older?
fucking appalled

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #66 on: Today at 02:00:38 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:59:50 pm
I'm surprised how many have signed up for this. Having done the research, this one is INSANELY hard. I made a list of about 10 players then gave up. Although there's one name faaaaaaarrrrr beyond everyone else who should probably be banned. Also, this basically just becomes an English and Italian draft, with a few Spaniards and French thrown in. Most other nation's players travel around too much.

I'm hesitant to ask at risk of Samie telling us about marrying goats....
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft
Reply #67 on: Today at 02:04:09 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:58:29 pm
Should have an age or maybe minimum games played limit too, so we can avoid people picking current young talents like Trent, Mbappe, etc.

Maybe set the age limit to 25 or older?

I've thought about it, but the pool of players is difficult as it is.
