don't forget Ze Germans
I was surprised how many of them fucked off to other leagues. The older legends like G. Muller, Beckenbauer, Breitner, Netzer went to America or Spain, the 80/90s guys like Matthaus, Effenberg, Kohler, Sammer, Brehme, Moller ended up in Italy, and then 00/10s guys like Babbel, Ballack, Schweinsteiger, Kroos ended up in England or Spain. There are still some solid Germans available, but not as many as you'd think. Even less celebrated names like Thomas Helmer, Linke, Worns, Basler, Reuter, Tarnat etc all played abroad. It's a tough draft.