Great!

Also keep in mind where some of the players were born.  ;)

Question related to that: is a player cup-tied via national team or is it acceptable to draft someone who played all their club games in one league system but chose to represent a different national team in the end? I personally believe Welsh players who played in the English league system all their careers should be eligible because a) UK citizens b) Welsh teams play in the league so a Cardiff or Swansea youth product literally de jure plays "in England". Likewise, I believe Massimo Bonini (San Marino) should be eligible because San Marino have a team playing in the Italian league system.

Personally I believe "played all senior games in one country" should be appropriate but you decide  :P
Question related to that: is a player cup-tied via national team or is it acceptable to draft someone who played all their club games in one league system but chose to represent a different national team in the end? I personally believe Welsh players who played in the English league system all their careers should be eligible because a) UK citizens b) Welsh teams play in the league.

Claudio Gentile, was born in Lybia, but played all his life in Italy and played for the Italian national team. It's a hard draft as it is, but I don't want to make it harder. So in that case, I'd allow him,  Any player that played for the national team of the league they played in, is eligible.

But for instance if you have a player, who was born in Scottland, played all his career in England but played for Scottland national team, he wouldn't be eligible.


Claudio Gentile, was born in Lybia, but played all his life in Italy and played for the Italian national team. It's a hard draft as it is, but I don't want to make it harder. So in that case, I'd allow him,  Any player that played for the national team of the league they played in, is eligible.

But for instance if you have a player, who was born in Scottland, played all his career in England but played for Scottland national team, he wouldn't be eligible.




So Giggs then, not that I would pick him but we're all thinking of it. Played all his life in Salford, he wouldn't be eligible to pick?
I think if someone who who either chose to or were born to represent Wales or Scotland just played in one league system inside the UK they ought to be eligible. I definitely feel like Giggs, Speed, Bellamy et cetera ought to be acceptable. Especially Wales because the leagues are basically merged. The rules are literally written as where a home-grown player in England may also be trained at a Welsh club  ;D
So Giggs then, not that I would pick him but we're all thinking of it. Played all his life in Salford, he wouldn't be eligible to pick?

That's correct. I want to avoid any cheesy picks :D
