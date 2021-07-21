From a subsidies perspective it will be interesting to see the spreadsheet stuff next season - they made out that season one made no money (the farm itself not the show) but it did leave out the massive EU subsidy they wouldve automatically been granted that would have made the farm about £200k profit all things told. Thats with Clarkson having wasted a load of money on stupid schemes and of course the fact that Amazon will swallow any losses in aid of making money on the TV Show.



That subsidy is over now so unless Amazon are willing for the farm to run at several hundred thousand loss (which they likely are after the popularity of the content) then there will probably be more experienced hands in the background actually ensuring some of the farm is profitable. I do likely think that its position as a testing bed for entertaining schemes and the content it produces for the show is really all Amazon will care about though.



They did a good job showing the importance of English farming so maybe next season will shed light on the challenges farmers face without EU-driven money. What I will say is that Ive never known a farmer that wasnt romping round in a new Defender, Discovery or Range Rover when in their own time.