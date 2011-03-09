« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Everton thread has been taken offline...  (Read 1543 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,855
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« on: July 20, 2021, 10:45:01 am »
if you want to post potentially libellous stuff please do it on your own Twitter feed or start up your own forum.

We all know the news but the moderation team don't have the time to spend all day deleting 'humourous' and homophobic posts.

Thanks.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,873
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« Reply #1 on: July 20, 2021, 11:00:04 am »
Anyone who has posted shite can expect a response soon.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« Reply #2 on: July 20, 2021, 12:03:42 pm »
Well said!
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,784
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« Reply #3 on: July 20, 2021, 02:39:06 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 20, 2021, 11:00:04 am
Anyone who has posted shite can expect a response soon.

*Starts deleting over 15 years of RAWK posts
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,479
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« Reply #4 on: July 20, 2021, 02:52:55 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on July 20, 2021, 02:39:06 pm
*Starts deleting over 15 years of RAWK posts

Big Dick Nick is f.cked if he has to do that.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,683
Re: The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« Reply #5 on: July 20, 2021, 02:57:46 pm »
Might as well just wipe the RAWK servers and start from scratch to be honest.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,873
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« Reply #6 on: July 20, 2021, 03:02:49 pm »
;D yeah I really didn't think that through - but the context is clear - on such a highly sensitive topic, anyone posting stuff that compromises our site will be looking for another site.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,837
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« Reply #7 on: July 21, 2021, 04:57:56 am »
Ive lost 100s of posts. Which shows my perfectly healthy and reasonable relationship with Everton and all its associated fanbase
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,270
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:00:29 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on July 21, 2021, 04:57:56 am
Ive lost 100s of posts. Which shows my perfectly healthy and reasonable relationship with Everton and all its associated fanbase
Me too.
I'll start a 'just giving' page to collect dosh to bribe the powers that be to open another Everton thread.
Let me the first to donate 50p  ;D

On a more serious note... I do miss making fun of our neighbours  :(
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,225
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm »
Any chance we can have a new Ev thread, so we can take the piss out of Big Drunk not being allowed to go to Florida because of his thuggish past?  ;)
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,837
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:34:55 am »
Obviously there are daft people who cannot help themselves and RAWK has a duty to protect itself and its members - the removal of the thread in that moment was probably the wisest option. I think the message is loud and clear...so, new thread time?
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,737
Re: The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:53:20 am »
I've opened a starred thread guys :)
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,873
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:56:24 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:53:20 am
I've opened a starred thread guys :)
What's the point? Not many stars in their team.......oh I see.......
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,837
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Everton thread has been taken offline...
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:31:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:53:20 am
I've opened a starred thread guys :)
Thanks for gyving us a chance
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 