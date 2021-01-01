Tom 'OConnor passed away yesterday.Condolences to his family and friends who evidently include daughter-in-law Denise Lewis, something I didn't know.Younger board members may probably have never heard of him at all whilst the not so young will remember him solely as the amiable and pleasant yet rather bland game show host on Name That Tune and other similar quiz programmes in the late 70's and 80's.However, those more ancient Scouse souls such as myself will have spent our early adult life encountering Tom and his comedy genius on the Saturday night chicken in the basket theatre club circuit across Liverpool and Merseyside where he was by far the most popular local comic act. Some feat in this area when you consider the omnipresence of Ken Dodd and the comic genius of Eddie Flanagan and the plethora of other local comics at that time.For a period in the '70's it seemed you could virtually catch Tom's act most weekends. He'd be on any one of a host of clubs such as Maghull Country Club, Allinsons, The Montrose, Wooky Hollow, Russells, Titos, The Shakey. You name it. I think we must have seen him almost as many times as I've seen Bruce Springsteen for god's sake. Well maybe not quite. And the beauty was he seemed to have so much fictional anecdotes his routines often had different material no matter how often you saw him. And, from what I know, his material was all his own and is missus's.Tom O'Connor wasn't a naturally 'funny man' like Doddy or Eddie Flanagan or even one of those natural scouse comics you'd meet every day in work or the ale house with that impromptu scouse wit and repartee. Tom's act was rather all about building an anecdotal image of that sort of quick witted scouser either in his own environment or more amusingly when encountering folks from outside the city.Being from Bootle and from a family of dockers he'd have had a plentiful supply of ammunition upon which to build his imaginary characters. The secret of his huge local popularity in the end was I guess in convincing his local audience that the scouse protaganists in his anecdotes were real even though the situations and encounters were usually so hugely exaggerated and often absurd they were clearly nonsense. It didn't matter though one jot. Because it worked like a dream and his audience was drawn into this wonderful escapist world of Tom's fictional scousers. His delivery of those generic Scouse voices, male or female, making them instantly recognizable to his fellow Scousers ensured he pulled off pulling off the trick every time.So there we are. Another Liverpool legend sadly leaves us. But what a great legacy he also leaves us too.RIP Tom. You gave us some amazing Saturday nights out and I can still picture my dear arl fella pleading with you to stop as he convulsed with laughter one night at Allinsons when seeing you for the first time.Link is to a show at Maghull Country Club. Includes the Oink Peterson gag