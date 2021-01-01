Agree with some of the article but on climate change I think its underestimating the advances being made with renewable energy sources (electricity, geothermal, wind, hydropower etc). Of course we are currently on a worrying trajectory but the next few decades I believe will see very fast and permanent advances and we will have very limited reliance on current sources such as fossil fuels. The rich will probably be the biggest net contributors but it certainly wont be the general population. I also feel what we will see is depopulation over time which will protect some of the natural land. The younger demos are having less children than previously, places like China have their caps on pro-creation. The digitisation of the world/advancement in AI post COVID will also have a lasting effect on consumption.



We may have veered too far to get things back to a decent equilibrium in our lifetimes but I wouldnt write off things just yet. It will be a bumpy road however and i will say I think the next decade is gonna be pretty ugly for a lot of people if they arent prepared for whats coming with the damage from COVID economically