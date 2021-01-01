« previous next »
Topic: The end of times

Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The end of times
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:51:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:29:33 pm
And this isnt in anyway new for humans.

Okay mate youre right, everything is fine.
has gone odd

Re: The end of times
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:52:40 pm
The meek will inherit the earth
Nobby Reserve

Re: The end of times
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:05:35 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 03:47:31 pm
The earth won't just turn into Mars within a couple of years.


Mars is a cold, barren, inhospitable place lacking an atmosphere.

Like Old Trafford.

Andy @ Allerton

Re: The end of times
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 05:31:11 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:49:33 pm
Andy, maybe you've already come across Isaac Arthur, but if not, I can highly recommend his channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZFipeZtQM5CKUjx6grh54g/videos

Wikipedia:

Nice one will have a look cheers :)
TepidT2O

Re: The end of times
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 05:34:09 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 04:51:22 pm
Okay mate youre right, everything is fine.
Thats a totally different point.

Everything isnt fine, but this doesnt denote the end of days..

Humans have seen off a mighty ice age, been down to a few thousand people.  And humans have come through it.

So, climate crisis? Absolutely.  End of days?  Most likely not at all.  Predicting  the end of days is as old as written humanity.  Its interesting to see it here again.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The end of times
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:43:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:34:09 pm
  Predicting  the end of days is as old as written humanity.  Its interesting to see it here again.

One day we'll be right
Just Elmo?

Re: The end of times
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:45:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:34:09 pm
Thats a totally different point.

Everything isnt fine, but this doesnt denote the end of days..

Humans have seen off a mighty ice age, been down to a few thousand people.  And humans have come through it.

So, climate crisis? Absolutely.  End of days?  Most likely not at all.  Predicting  the end of days is as old as written humanity.  Its interesting to see it here again.

This does read a bit like "as long as the human race doesn't die out completely then it's not that bad really and I'm not sure why people are making a fuss" though.

I think we should aim a bit higher than that.  ;D
TepidT2O

Re: The end of times
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 05:48:00 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:45:50 pm
This does read a bit like "as long as the human race doesn't die out completely then it's not that bad really and I'm not sure why people are making a fuss" though.

I think we should aim a bit higher than that.  ;D
After the last 18 months I get excited going to the local petrol station ;D
Dr. Beaker

Re: The end of times
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:20:39 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 04:31:49 pm

The fear of consequences prevents us from doing something. Atleast this fear could be used to instigate people to think about insects survival
Amen brother. As long as we are leaving spiders out of it.
Studgotelli

Re: The end of times
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:40:32 pm
Agree with some of the article but on climate change I think its underestimating the advances being made with renewable energy sources (electricity, geothermal, wind, hydropower etc). Of course we are currently on a worrying trajectory but the next few decades I believe will see very fast and permanent advances and we will have very limited reliance on current sources such as fossil fuels. The rich will probably be the biggest net contributors but it certainly wont be the general population. I also feel what we will see is depopulation over time which will protect some of the natural land. The younger demos are having less children than previously, places like China have their caps on pro-creation. The digitisation of the world/advancement in AI post COVID will also have a lasting effect on consumption.

We may have veered too far to get things back to a decent equilibrium in our lifetimes but I wouldnt write off things just yet. It will be a bumpy road however and i will say I think the next decade is gonna be pretty ugly for a lot of people if they arent prepared for whats coming with the damage from COVID economically
Andy @ Allerton

Re: The end of times
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:55:42 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:45:50 pm
This does read a bit like "as long as the human race doesn't die out completely then it's not that bad really and I'm not sure why people are making a fuss" though.

I think we should aim a bit higher than that.  ;D

Easy to say that from a country/community where you can drink fresh water, eat actual food and not try and die every single minute of every single day.

ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The end of times
Reply #51 on: Today at 06:45:10 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:20:39 pm
Amen brother. As long as we are leaving spiders out of it.

Just the ones that are venomous? Or the ones that crawl into the ears and lays their larvae that grow and eat part of the ear lobes?

Which ones mate?
