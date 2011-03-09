I dont wish to alarm you but we will be extremely fortunate to see out this century. The next couple of decades are going to be very scary.



That doesnt do anything to me. Honestly. I have become so much indifferent to all the disasters thats happening around us. Its like I dont even care. I dont know why. So much knowledge and creativity and resources at our disposal and yet here we are. Part of me wishes for an asteroid. 10 minutes of wait, 1 second of pain. Part of me wants to do all I can but it immediately transcends into helplessness and melancholy. People in positions of power are doing nothing and they dont realise that in the grand scheme of things, humans are insignificant. Earth was probably more beautiful without humans.