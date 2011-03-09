« previous next »
Author Topic: The end of times

RainbowFlick

  The Test Ticket Tout
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,307
The end of times
« on: Yesterday at 10:29:29 am »
A pretty grim read, possibly on the 'doomer' side of things, but worth a look.

https://eand.co/this-is-the-dawn-of-a-new-dark-age-548f14de3c

He suggests a few 'mega failures' that may be causes of an existential crisis for humankind in the pretty near future. That includes Covid continuing to haunt us as the Rich West has essentially hoarded vaccines allowing for mutations, the acceleration of climate change, eventual extinction of fish, etc and then the drying up of rivers and more.

It's scary as it doesn't seem that far-fetched at this point. We've seen the real impacts of climate change recently amongst a virus that has essentially shutdown the world.
Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,261
Re: The end of times
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:42:22 am »
These are called the climate and biodiversity crises.  They have existed for many years and are getting progressively worse.

I could describe tipping points and ecosystem collapse, but he's a website instead:


What is at stake?

Ecosystems are the foundation for human life. They perform a range of functions, generally referred to as environmental services, without which human societies and economies could not operate at their current level. We depend on the services they provide for air, water, food, shelter and energy. Ecosystems can tolerate a measure of impact from human use and recover relatively quickly with minimal negative effects  an attribute generally known as resilience  but beyond a certain threshold, or "tipping point", sudden and radical disruption occurs. Under such conditions, soil quality, freshwater supplies and biodiversity diminish drastically, while agricultural capacity plummets and daily human living conditions deteriorate significantly.

Local ecological collapse may have caused the end of a civilization on Easter Island. More recently, ecological collapse in and around the Aral Sea has had dramatic social and economic consequences for the region, although timely intervention has led to some marked recovery. In todays highly connected world, local disruptions may sometimes also lead to unintended ecological effects on other far flung areas. This might escalate into the rapid collapse of most ecosystems across the Earth, with no time for effective recovery, drastically compromising the planets capacity to support a large and growing human population sustainably.



What are key factors affecting risk levels?

    The development and adoption of new technologies or production models that are less resource-intensive and/or less polluting could reduce the risk of ecological collapse, as would a shift towards more sustainable lifestyles, more specifically changing consumption patterns, possibly accompanied by behaviour change.
    It is estimated that environmental services, should their contribution to human well-being be calculated, would be worth more than twice as much as the entire global GDP. Integrating the valuation of ecosystems into economic decision making and employing robust environmental accounting systems across businesses and national economies would contribute to reducing the risk.
    Global governance mechanisms to preserve ecosystems and reduce pollution, in particular more integrated approaches between the governance of ecosystems and trade, are of particular importance, as many ecosystems do not overlap with national boundaries, and trade is an important driver of ecosystem collapse.


Lake Chad  an example of ecological collapse

The changes in Lake Chad have been called an ecological disaster that have not only destroyed livelihoods but also led to the loss of invaluable biodiversity. Lake Chad traverses Chad, Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon. The lake was considered as the sixth largest lake in the world in 1960s but over the last 60 years, the lakes size has decreased by 90 per cent as a result of over use of the water, extended drought and the impacts of climate change. The surface area of the lake has plummeted from 26,000 square kilometers in 1963 to less than 1,500 square kilometers today, affecting the livelihoods of over 40 million people that depend on it. The fluctuation of the lake is attributed to the complex interaction of several factors, including the shallowness of the lake, changing human uses of the lake water such as increased water use for irrigation and the effects of climate change. A scientific assessment on the situation of the lake ranked freshwater shortage as severe and as a primary concern affecting other changes, including habitat modification and declining fish production. The diminishing water resources and the decline in the lakes ecosystem leads to severe health and economic impacts for the populations around Lake Chad, and has affected fishing communities and pastoralists, and also generated resource-based conflicts.

https://globalchallenges.org/global-risks/ecological-collapse/
RainbowFlick

  The Test Ticket Tout
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,307
Re: The end of times
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:07:39 am »
Yes I'm aware they're not a new thing - it's just an interesting article and it feels we're accelerating towards those points.
bradders1011

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,522
Re: The end of times
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:19:28 am »
scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,442
Re: The end of times
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:38:08 am »
in contrast to that Bradders - https://www.nationalgrid.com/uk/stories/grid-at-work/skys-cobra-series-solar-storm-teacup-or-genuine-possibility

its probably a bigger problem in the USA with multiple grid providers.
ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,158
Re: The end of times
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:01:59 am »
Thats depressing. Makes me wonder if we would survive another 200 years.

This only confirms the notion that in a war with nature, nature will always prevail.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,573
Re: The end of times
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:44:22 am »
I dont wish to alarm you but we will be extremely fortunate to see out this century. The next couple of decades are going to be very scary.
Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 49,837
Re: The end of times
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:51:10 am »
One of the first points to make is that the 'Dark Ages' were not a period of people descending into filth and lack of education.
ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,158
Re: The end of times
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:59:38 am »
That doesnt do anything to me. Honestly. I have become so much indifferent to all the disasters thats happening around us. Its like I dont even care. I dont know why. So much knowledge and creativity and resources at our disposal and yet here we are. Part of me wishes for an asteroid. 10 minutes of wait, 1 second of pain. Part of me wants to do all I can but it immediately transcends into helplessness and melancholy. People in positions of power are doing nothing and they dont realise that in the grand scheme of things, humans are insignificant. Earth was probably more beautiful without humans.
