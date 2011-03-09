A pretty grim read, possibly on the 'doomer' side of things, but worth a look.https://eand.co/this-is-the-dawn-of-a-new-dark-age-548f14de3c
He suggests a few 'mega failures' that may be causes of an existential crisis for humankind in the pretty near future. That includes Covid continuing to haunt us as the Rich West has essentially hoarded vaccines allowing for mutations, the acceleration of climate change, eventual extinction of fish, etc and then the drying up of rivers and more.
It's scary as it doesn't seem that far-fetched at this point. We've seen the real impacts of climate change recently amongst a virus that has essentially shutdown the world.