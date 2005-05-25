My memory of Bradford is when they were called Bradford Northern late 70s, early 80s won league title twice in a row.

Visits to pre redevelopment Odsal stadium in the middle of winter were something else.

Poor floodlights, old stands, and the players used to get changed in the clubhouse at the top and walk all the way down through the crowd to the pitch, staying on the field at half time for the team talk.

I went and watched a championship game there last year and it was a poor, downtrodden club. Stadium is no longer fit for modern purpose.

Its a long way back.