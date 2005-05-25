« previous next »
Author Topic: Rugby League  (Read 61100 times)

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #800 on: October 13, 2024, 01:12:49 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on October 12, 2024, 10:12:34 pm
Another clinic and masterclass from Wigan, Bevan French showed he was the real man of steel and the best player in the league once again. The league need to fuck Old Trafford off its a shitty stadium now and move the Grand Final to Anfield.
Yeah, French is fantastic, that said, still think Lewis deserved it this year. French definitely made the difference in the final but then Wigan are the stand out team at the moment. Shame the World championship is now unlikely, especially as Wigan v Panthers would have been a cracking game.


Re: Rugby League
« Reply #801 on: October 13, 2024, 07:50:07 am »
So the club with the most money and an owner with disdain for the salary cap wins the GF. Sounds familiar
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #802 on: October 13, 2024, 08:05:37 am »
I hadn't watched Rugby League in years, watched that yesterday, was pretty good spectacle.

Was hoping the Rain and Hail would ruin the pitch for United, but it held up well. >:(
« Reply #803 on: October 13, 2024, 10:31:04 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 12, 2024, 08:10:53 pm
Like both, Samie. Prefer club League but international union.

Same.
« Reply #804 on: October 13, 2024, 04:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 12, 2024, 08:10:53 pm
Like both, Samie. Prefer club League but international union.

The leagues international offering is embarrassing really, but then its only over here and Australia that has a good enough domestic league game. And even then, the Aussies are that far ahead they could field their third choice team most of the time and theyd beat anything anybody else could offer up, even if the rest of the world clubbed together. State of origin is a higher quality than any international game you could think up.

Shit year for Saints but at least we didnt completely embarrass ourselves by finishing outside the play offs. Bold move to stick with Wellens, not sure its the correct one though. It feels very Cunningham-like.

There is supposed to be one or two game changers coming through the academy in the next year or two. Probably could have done with refreshing the squad completely after Wolf left, I think everything had been squeezed out of them by that point. Cant see past Wigan for a good couple of years yet, theyre just miles better than anybody else.

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #805 on: October 13, 2024, 04:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on October 13, 2024, 04:18:18 pm
The leagues international offering is embarrassing really, but then its only over here and Australia that has a good enough domestic league game. And even then, the Aussies are that far ahead they could field their third choice team most of the time and theyd beat anything anybody else could offer up, even if the rest of the world clubbed together. State of origin is a higher quality than any international game you could think up.

Shit year for Saints but at least we didnt completely embarrass ourselves by finishing outside the play offs. Bold move to stick with Wellens, not sure its the correct one though. It feels very Cunningham-like.

There is supposed to be one or two game changers coming through the academy in the next year or two. Probably could have done with refreshing the squad completely after Wolf left, I think everything had been squeezed out of them by that point. Cant see past Wigan for a good couple of years yet, theyre just miles better than anybody else.
I would recommend the pacific championships for league, you can watch them below

https://www.nrl.com/watch/matches/?competition=133&subType=Match+Highlight

Details below, October 17th start
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_Rugby_League_Pacific_Championships

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #806 on: October 13, 2024, 08:49:55 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on October 13, 2024, 07:50:07 am
So the club with the most money and an owner with disdain for the salary cap wins the GF. Sounds familiar

Haha! You sound like a bluenose!

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #807 on: October 13, 2024, 09:00:48 pm »
Was at the final yesterday, and even the rain showers and hail couldn't put a dampener on proceedings.

Hull KR had the edge in terms of possession and territory in the first half, but Wigan's defence was too resolute. Then the "freak" (to quote Nathan Cleary) paid homage to Rob Burrow's famous try in the grand final and that was Wigan in front.

Good drop goal by Smith just before half time proved very important as well.

Second half and Wigan were more dominant, and the defence was watertight. The penalty from Lewis brought KR back within a score, but Keighran's penalty made it a two-score difference and KR couldn't get past the scoreboard pressure and Wigan's fantastic defence.

Great atmosphere from both sets of fans, and from the two Hull FC fans sat next to me who were having a whale of a time and cheering Wigan on as much as I was!

French was excellent in both attack and defence, but thought the efforts of Thompson, Farrell, and Ellis were my calls for MOTM - but French also deserved it.

Other fans mocked Wigan for the coaching team they gave long contracts to, especially Peet. Look who's laughing now. 99 games in, and 7 trophies.

Got my tickets for next year's Grand Final already, and hopefully Wigan will be there again.
« Reply #808 on: October 13, 2024, 09:24:12 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 13, 2024, 08:49:55 pm
Haha! You sound like a bluenose!

Well it is true, Wigan are spending over £3mil, more than anyone else.
« Reply #809 on: October 13, 2024, 10:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October 13, 2024, 09:24:12 pm
Well it is true, Wigan are spending over £3mil, more than anyone else.


Super League Estimated Salary Spend for 2024

Wigan Warriors  £3.1 million
Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves  £3 million
St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants  £2.7 million
Hull KR  £2.4 million
Leigh Leopards  £2.2 million
Hull FC  £1.8 million
Salford Red Devils & Castleford Tigers   £1.7 million
London Broncos  £1.4 million

So, not much more than some others. Also Salford finishing above St Helens with almost half their salary...

As for Wigan ignoring the salary cap. Think that's Warrington...
« Reply #810 on: October 14, 2024, 12:11:53 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 13, 2024, 10:13:30 pm

Super League Estimated Salary Spend for 2024

Wigan Warriors  £3.1 million
Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves  £3 million
St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants  £2.7 million
Hull KR  £2.4 million
Leigh Leopards  £2.2 million
Hull FC  £1.8 million
Salford Red Devils & Castleford Tigers   £1.7 million
London Broncos  £1.4 million

So, not much more than some others. Also Salford finishing above St Helens with almost half their salary...

As for Wigan ignoring the salary cap. Think that's Warrington...
So, just for perspective. Raheem Sterling earns more than the whole of the Wigan, Warrington, Leeds and Saints squads all combined,
Beto earns more than that whole Hull KR squad together

Just makes you think doesn't it
« Reply #811 on: October 14, 2024, 04:14:30 am »
I love low scoring matchesmuch prefer them to high scoring, basketball type scoring..(one of my favorite matches I attended was a 0-0 draw between Hull & Halifax)
Like to watch good defence with teams having to work extra hard to score. I thought it took a moment of brilliance to break the Hull KR defence.
Enjoyed it very much.
« Reply #812 on: October 14, 2024, 01:44:55 pm »
I thought the Warrington v Saints game was the pick up the bunch (and I'm a Saints fan). Enough scores without too much, tight finish, both clubs seemingly winning but then pegged back.


In most sports the finish makes the games but great Rugby League games often have it from start to finish because of the nature of the sport. You have to attack to win and defending is what it should be, not the death by defending you get in football.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 13, 2024, 10:13:30 pm

Super League Estimated Salary Spend for 2024

Wigan Warriors  £3.1 million
Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves  £3 million
St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants  £2.7 million
Hull KR  £2.4 million
Leigh Leopards  £2.2 million
Hull FC  £1.8 million
Salford Red Devils & Castleford Tigers   £1.7 million
London Broncos  £1.4 million

So, not much more than some others. Also Salford finishing above St Helens with almost half their salary...

As for Wigan ignoring the salary cap. Think that's Warrington...

I didn't say ignoring the salary cap, I said spending the most, which you are ;)
« Reply #814 on: October 14, 2024, 02:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October 14, 2024, 01:45:53 pm
I didn't say ignoring the salary cap, I said spending the most, which you are ;)

My initial response was to someone saying we were exceeding/ignoring the salary cap
That said, Wigan are getting a lot more from their £3.1m than say, Huddersfield, for their £2.7m. Similarly Salford getting good value from their spending of £1.7m.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 14, 2024, 02:40:50 pm
My initial response was to someone saying we were exceeding/ignoring the salary cap
Quote from: liversaint on October 13, 2024, 07:50:07 am
So the club with the most money and an owner with disdain for the salary cap wins the GF. Sounds familiar

Not quite what I said. You have a billionaire owner who is on record as disagreeing with the cap and uses every trick to circumvent where possible. Its nothing new with Wigan, going back to the 80s even . My cousin played for them in their glory years and all the big games and was paid more off the books than his actual contract.
« Reply #817 on: October 19, 2024, 11:23:13 am »
is anyone watching the international rugby league games ?
« Reply #818 on: October 19, 2024, 12:00:21 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on October 19, 2024, 11:23:13 am
is anyone watching the international rugby league games ?

I don't bother with international RL, RU is the better code for internationals.
« Reply #819 on: October 19, 2024, 01:59:46 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on October 19, 2024, 11:23:13 am
is anyone watching the international rugby league games ?

Yes! England will finda way to disappoint us all now.
Well, the IMG gradings have appeared and its seems to have avoided the embarrassment that could have occurred narrowly


1. If London had not been hammered in their last game then they would gone down and the bottom club (Hull) would have stayed up
2. Salford were not that far ahead of being replaced by Toulouse
3. If Wakefield had lost to Toulouse in the final they would still have gone up (and Toulouse probably not, although they may have got enough points then to replace Salford.




It's sort of done it's job of focusing clubs on their sustainability but Salford, London and Toulouse (all in big cities with population centres) have fared badly so we'll see.


I think the only way around the issue is to expand the league (Bradford probably need to be back) but without more TV money that's hard.


My own view is that an NRL takeover is the only likely saviour in prospect and the Las Vegas show next year will the start of something big.


Shame Penrith can't get to play Wigan but I think that will happen, probably too late to adjust Las Vegas (they're both there anyway, save some travel costs and get Warrington to play Cronulla Sharks as well). Getting the world championship on show in Vegas would be a big plus.



« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 07:36:21 pm »
England's squad to face Samoa in the first Test tomorrow.

« Reply #822 on: Today at 12:52:06 am »
When you look at the NRL players (Farnworth, Burgess, Radley, Young, Bateman, Pearce-Paul) added to the top players already playing in SL this season (Lewis, Welsby, Nsemba, Williams), not a bad team.
There, done it, lose tomorrow
