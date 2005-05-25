Well, the IMG gradings have appeared and its seems to have avoided the embarrassment that could have occurred narrowly





1. If London had not been hammered in their last game then they would gone down and the bottom club (Hull) would have stayed up

2. Salford were not that far ahead of being replaced by Toulouse

3. If Wakefield had lost to Toulouse in the final they would still have gone up (and Toulouse probably not, although they may have got enough points then to replace Salford.









It's sort of done it's job of focusing clubs on their sustainability but Salford, London and Toulouse (all in big cities with population centres) have fared badly so we'll see.





I think the only way around the issue is to expand the league (Bradford probably need to be back) but without more TV money that's hard.





My own view is that an NRL takeover is the only likely saviour in prospect and the Las Vegas show next year will the start of something big.





Shame Penrith can't get to play Wigan but I think that will happen, probably too late to adjust Las Vegas (they're both there anyway, save some travel costs and get Warrington to play Cronulla Sharks as well). Getting the world championship on show in Vegas would be a big plus.







