Was at the final yesterday, and even the rain showers and hail couldn't put a dampener on proceedings.



Hull KR had the edge in terms of possession and territory in the first half, but Wigan's defence was too resolute. Then the "freak" (to quote Nathan Cleary) paid homage to Rob Burrow's famous try in the grand final and that was Wigan in front.



Good drop goal by Smith just before half time proved very important as well.



Second half and Wigan were more dominant, and the defence was watertight. The penalty from Lewis brought KR back within a score, but Keighran's penalty made it a two-score difference and KR couldn't get past the scoreboard pressure and Wigan's fantastic defence.



Great atmosphere from both sets of fans, and from the two Hull FC fans sat next to me who were having a whale of a time and cheering Wigan on as much as I was!



French was excellent in both attack and defence, but thought the efforts of Thompson, Farrell, and Ellis were my calls for MOTM - but French also deserved it.



Other fans mocked Wigan for the coaching team they gave long contracts to, especially Peet. Look who's laughing now. 99 games in, and 7 trophies.



Got my tickets for next year's Grand Final already, and hopefully Wigan will be there again.