Rugby League

Re: Rugby League
Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 01:12:49 am
Quote from: slotmachine on October 12, 2024, 10:12:34 pm
Another clinic and masterclass from Wigan, Bevan French showed he was the real man of steel and the best player in the league once again. The league need to fuck Old Trafford off its a shitty stadium now and move the Grand Final to Anfield.
Yeah, French is fantastic, that said, still think Lewis deserved it this year. French definitely made the difference in the final but then Wigan are the stand out team at the moment. Shame the World championship is now unlikely, especially as Wigan v Panthers would have been a cracking game.


Re: Rugby League
Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 07:50:07 am
So the club with the most money and an owner with disdain for the salary cap wins the GF. Sounds familiar
Re: Rugby League
Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 08:05:37 am
I hadn't watched Rugby League in years, watched that yesterday, was pretty good spectacle.

Was hoping the Rain and Hail would ruin the pitch for United, but it held up well. >:(
Re: Rugby League
Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 10:31:04 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 12, 2024, 08:10:53 pm
Like both, Samie. Prefer club League but international union.

Same.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 04:18:18 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 12, 2024, 08:10:53 pm
Like both, Samie. Prefer club League but international union.

The leagues international offering is embarrassing really, but then its only over here and Australia that has a good enough domestic league game. And even then, the Aussies are that far ahead they could field their third choice team most of the time and theyd beat anything anybody else could offer up, even if the rest of the world clubbed together. State of origin is a higher quality than any international game you could think up.

Shit year for Saints but at least we didnt completely embarrass ourselves by finishing outside the play offs. Bold move to stick with Wellens, not sure its the correct one though. It feels very Cunningham-like.

There is supposed to be one or two game changers coming through the academy in the next year or two. Probably could have done with refreshing the squad completely after Wolf left, I think everything had been squeezed out of them by that point. Cant see past Wigan for a good couple of years yet, theyre just miles better than anybody else.

Re: Rugby League
Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 04:44:37 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 04:18:18 pm
The leagues international offering is embarrassing really, but then its only over here and Australia that has a good enough domestic league game. And even then, the Aussies are that far ahead they could field their third choice team most of the time and theyd beat anything anybody else could offer up, even if the rest of the world clubbed together. State of origin is a higher quality than any international game you could think up.

Shit year for Saints but at least we didnt completely embarrass ourselves by finishing outside the play offs. Bold move to stick with Wellens, not sure its the correct one though. It feels very Cunningham-like.

There is supposed to be one or two game changers coming through the academy in the next year or two. Probably could have done with refreshing the squad completely after Wolf left, I think everything had been squeezed out of them by that point. Cant see past Wigan for a good couple of years yet, theyre just miles better than anybody else.
I would recommend the pacific championships for league, you can watch them below

https://www.nrl.com/watch/matches/?competition=133&subType=Match+Highlight

Details below, October 17th start
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_Rugby_League_Pacific_Championships

Re: Rugby League
Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 08:49:55 pm
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 07:50:07 am
So the club with the most money and an owner with disdain for the salary cap wins the GF. Sounds familiar

Haha! You sound like a bluenose!

Re: Rugby League
Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm
Was at the final yesterday, and even the rain showers and hail couldn't put a dampener on proceedings.

Hull KR had the edge in terms of possession and territory in the first half, but Wigan's defence was too resolute. Then the "freak" (to quote Nathan Cleary) paid homage to Rob Burrow's famous try in the grand final and that was Wigan in front.

Good drop goal by Smith just before half time proved very important as well.

Second half and Wigan were more dominant, and the defence was watertight. The penalty from Lewis brought KR back within a score, but Keighran's penalty made it a two-score difference and KR couldn't get past the scoreboard pressure and Wigan's fantastic defence.

Great atmosphere from both sets of fans, and from the two Hull FC fans sat next to me who were having a whale of a time and cheering Wigan on as much as I was!

French was excellent in both attack and defence, but thought the efforts of Thompson, Farrell, and Ellis were my calls for MOTM - but French also deserved it.

Other fans mocked Wigan for the coaching team they gave long contracts to, especially Peet. Look who's laughing now. 99 games in, and 7 trophies.

Got my tickets for next year's Grand Final already, and hopefully Wigan will be there again.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 08:49:55 pm
Haha! You sound like a bluenose!

Well it is true, Wigan are spending over £3mil, more than anyone else.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:24:12 pm
Well it is true, Wigan are spending over £3mil, more than anyone else.


Super League Estimated Salary Spend for 2024

Wigan Warriors  £3.1 million
Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves  £3 million
St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants  £2.7 million
Hull KR  £2.4 million
Leigh Leopards  £2.2 million
Hull FC  £1.8 million
Salford Red Devils & Castleford Tigers   £1.7 million
London Broncos  £1.4 million

So, not much more than some others. Also Salford finishing above St Helens with almost half their salary...

As for Wigan ignoring the salary cap. Think that's Warrington...
Re: Rugby League
Reply #810 on: Today at 12:11:53 am
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm

Super League Estimated Salary Spend for 2024

Wigan Warriors  £3.1 million
Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves  £3 million
St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants  £2.7 million
Hull KR  £2.4 million
Leigh Leopards  £2.2 million
Hull FC  £1.8 million
Salford Red Devils & Castleford Tigers   £1.7 million
London Broncos  £1.4 million

So, not much more than some others. Also Salford finishing above St Helens with almost half their salary...

As for Wigan ignoring the salary cap. Think that's Warrington...
So, just for perspective. Raheem Sterling earns more than the whole of the Wigan, Warrington, Leeds and Saints squads all combined,
Beto earns more than that whole Hull KR squad together

Just makes you think doesn't it
Re: Rugby League
Reply #811 on: Today at 04:14:30 am
I love low scoring matchesmuch prefer them to high scoring, basketball type scoring..(one of my favorite matches I attended was a 0-0 draw between Hull & Halifax)
Like to watch good defence with teams having to work extra hard to score. I thought it took a moment of brilliance to break the Hull KR defence.
Enjoyed it very much.
