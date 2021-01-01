« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rugby League  (Read 59281 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #800 on: Today at 01:12:49 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:12:34 pm
Another clinic and masterclass from Wigan, Bevan French showed he was the real man of steel and the best player in the league once again. The league need to fuck Old Trafford off its a shitty stadium now and move the Grand Final to Anfield.
Yeah, French is fantastic, that said, still think Lewis deserved it this year. French definitely made the difference in the final but then Wigan are the stand out team at the moment. Shame the World championship is now unlikely, especially as Wigan v Panthers would have been a cracking game.


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,334
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #801 on: Today at 07:50:07 am »
So the club with the most money and an owner with disdain for the salary cap wins the GF. Sounds familiar
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #802 on: Today at 08:05:37 am »
I hadn't watched Rugby League in years, watched that yesterday, was pretty good spectacle.

Was hoping the Rain and Hail would ruin the pitch for United, but it held up well. >:(
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 