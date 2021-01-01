Another clinic and masterclass from Wigan, Bevan French showed he was the real man of steel and the best player in the league once again. The league need to fuck Old Trafford off its a shitty stadium now and move the Grand Final to Anfield.



Yeah, French is fantastic, that said, still think Lewis deserved it this year. French definitely made the difference in the final but then Wigan are the stand out team at the moment. Shame the World championship is now unlikely, especially as Wigan v Panthers would have been a cracking game.