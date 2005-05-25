Well, Saints have made the top 6 and the play off which did not look likely a few weeks ago, they also seem to have something like a full team as well, experienced winners through the team, most well rested. Surely, they can't can they..........



No, really, they can't. Wigan (I hate to say it) are excellent and Hull KR, with Lewis are almost as good.



If Saints make the semi final it will be better than I anticipated, just want the to peform well and enjoy the last games for Makinson, Dodd, Mata'utia, Rotyle and anyone else who does not make 2025



Feldt looks top class for next year though

