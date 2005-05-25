« previous next »
Samie

Re: Rugby League
July 24, 2024, 06:50:45 pm
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
July 25, 2024, 01:10:31 am
I think Australia might stand a chance

That said, Tonga, Samoa, PPG and Fiji get better every year and England will have some great players who we don't see over here much (Dom Young, Herbie Farnworth) to call on as well as some new stars like Welsby and Lewis


kop306

Re: Rugby League
July 25, 2024, 10:34:24 pm
state of origin games are perfect preperation for the national team

look at NSW they win the series without cleary who then plays a key role in his first game back for penrith
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
July 26, 2024, 02:32:05 pm
Paul Wellens at Saints looking more and more like the RL equivalent of Roy Hodgson

Boring, one-dimensional, shit-on-a-stick football where the overriding aim is not to lose (rather than go out and win)

JC the Messiah

Re: Rugby League
July 26, 2024, 02:52:31 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 26, 2024, 02:32:05 pm
Paul Wellens at Saints looking more and more like the RL equivalent of Roy Hodgson

Boring, one-dimensional, shit-on-a-stick football where the overriding aim is not to lose (rather than go out and win)



Bit harsh. Saints can at least defend pretty well.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
July 26, 2024, 04:43:50 pm
He's gone, Briers has moved into position behind him
Bob Harris

Re: Rugby League
July 26, 2024, 10:58:21 pm
Cmon the Wire!!!
Bob Harris

Re: Rugby League
July 26, 2024, 10:58:56 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 26, 2024, 04:43:50 pm
He's gone, Briers has moved into position behind him

Yeah, it's gonna happen
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
July 27, 2024, 12:25:41 am
I think Wellens had more chance than Biden before tonight, now he's got less chance than Truss
The players looked like they'd stopped playing for him and even London looked better.
They've got Hull (A) and Salford (H) next two games, normally they'd be bankers but I think they start second favourites in both, especially now that Hull have turned their corner. Can't see Saints in the top 6 this year, that's just not right from where they were just a few weeks ago (despite the fact they were playing poorly even then)
Brain Potter

Re: Rugby League
July 27, 2024, 08:42:09 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 27, 2024, 12:25:41 am
I think Wellens had more chance than Biden before tonight, now he's got less chance than Truss
The players looked like they'd stopped playing for him and even London looked better.
They've got Hull (A) and Salford (H) next two games, normally they'd be bankers but I think they start second favourites in both, especially now that Hull have turned their corner. Can't see Saints in the top 6 this year, that's just not right from where they were just a few weeks ago (despite the fact they were playing poorly even then)

I was at the game (Leigh supporter), and it looked like Saints players threw the towel in after the 1st Leigh try.
Maybe Wellens is on borrowed time...Cunningham situation replayed...long standing club legend given head coach position after successful Australian coach leaves and not up to the job at the highest level. 
Statto Red

Re: Rugby League
July 27, 2024, 08:51:44 am
I was never sold on Paul Wellens being appointed head coach, reminds me too much of Keion Cunningham's dreadful era, great players often don't make great head coaches, Wellens did get off to a great start winning the world club challenge in Australia bit it's been downhill since.

Noticed Wigan got battered 40-4 at home against Warrington too.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
July 28, 2024, 01:00:38 am
Quote from: Statto Red on July 27, 2024, 08:51:44 am
I was never sold on Paul Wellens being appointed head coach, reminds me too much of Keion Cunningham's dreadful era, great players often don't make great head coaches, Wellens did get off to a great start winning the world club challenge in Australia bit it's been downhill since.

Noticed Wigan got battered 40-4 at home against Warrington too.
Wellens did indeed have a good start, (Kristian Woolf was there as well at the match), it just feels like its been deteriorating ever since then, the signings have been poor but the worst sign is that players are bailing out ba little as well. Makinson, Dodd.  I love Wellens as a player but Saints look like finishing outside the top 6 now so that's just not good enough. Still got to play Wigan, Warrington, Hull KR and travel to Leigh again.
Baby Huey

Re: Rugby League
August 23, 2024, 12:31:34 pm
Super League will return to BBC television for the run-in to the Grand Final on 12 October, starting with Wigan versus Hull FC on the BBC red button and iPlayer at 15:00 BST this Sunday.

Reigning champions Wigan kept up the pressure on leaders Hull KR at the top of the table with their victory over St Helens at Magic Weekend, while Hull FC were beaten by fellow strugglers London Broncos.

The following weekend will see Huddersfield's home fixture against St Helens shown on BBC Two, on Sunday, 1 September from 15:00 BST.

Further regular season games will also be shown, to be confirmed once broadcast rights holders have made their selections, and one match from the eliminators and semi-finals rounds of the play-offs will also be televised by the BBC.

Highlights of the Grand Final will also be available on BBC Sport.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/articles/ce312kd1vpeo
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
August 24, 2024, 12:30:14 am
Wigan v Hull is a strange game to show, smells of that's all that's left. Its the equivalent of showing City v Sheffield United last year
liversaint

Re: Rugby League
August 24, 2024, 07:54:07 pm
A new low for Saints today amidst some strong competition.

Clueless from top to bottom that cant be excused by an admittedly horrendous injury list and a ridiculous red card that emphasised how poor the officiating is. No leadership, nothing from the coaching team and mindless guff from Wellens afterwards. Could easily miss the play offs now.

Grim.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
August 25, 2024, 01:03:11 am
Quote from: liversaint on August 24, 2024, 07:54:07 pm
A new low for Saints today amidst some strong competition.

Clueless from top to bottom that cant be excused by an admittedly horrendous injury list and a ridiculous red card that emphasised how poor the officiating is. No leadership, nothing from the coaching team and mindless guff from Wellens afterwards. Could easily miss the play offs now.

Grim.
Indeed, giving Wellens a contract extension was like giving Ten Haag an extension before they beat City
I can only think that Lee Briers or whoever the alternative might be is not ready yet.
At least Tristan Sailor looked decent and scored a good try this week whilst he gets one of his rare games
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
September 2, 2024, 10:18:34 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 25, 2024, 01:03:11 am
Indeed, giving Wellens a contract extension was like giving Ten Haag an extension before they beat City
I can only think that Lee Briers or whoever the alternative might be is not ready yet.
At least Tristan Sailor looked decent and scored a good try this week whilst he gets one of his rare games


Three signings already that look good.

Rumours of at least one more (conflicting reports of a young NRL centre and an NRL prop)

Briers coming in as attack coach on the recommendation of Wellens and with a brief to rebuild (or just build!) our attacking structure.

I know we've had one of our occasional 'injury nightmare seasons' but we have no attacking threat a.nd have done nothing to address how teams rip us apart on the edges because we still pack the middle.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
September 3, 2024, 12:25:46 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  2, 2024, 10:18:34 pm

Three signings already that look good.

Rumours of at least one more (conflicting reports of a young NRL centre and an NRL prop)

Briers coming in as attack coach on the recommendation of Wellens and with a brief to rebuild (or just build!) our attacking structure.

I know we've had one of our occasional 'injury nightmare seasons' but we have no attacking threat a.nd have done nothing to address how teams rip us apart on the edges because we still pack the middle.
Sailor looked decent in his recent game albeit he's only playing for the Broncos because Walsh is injured. Briers will know him well though
Feldt looks a beast and an exciting option, 32 but having a decent year
Lewis Murphy never got a game this year (so far, Roosters are short now), does not impact on the overseas quota.
It would be useful to have a playmaker though. Look at the impact of someone like Mikey Lewis and it's the heart of team. Mbye was decent in terms of kicking on sunday but it's not him.
Looks more promising, might even qualify to get knocked out straight away in the play offs. I wouldn't put it past Saints to prove me wrong and even get to the SFs
Brain Potter

Re: Rugby League
September 3, 2024, 04:04:14 am
Ive been going to watch Leigh quite a lot this season.
Its really terrific entertainment, great games and a vibrant atmosphere in the stadium.
Really looking good to make the play offs at this stage
Last 3 games
Castleford away
Hull KR home
St. Helens home
With the remaining fixtures I reckon we need to win 2/3 to get to the playoffs, whilst I think win all 3 gets a top 4 spot.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
September 3, 2024, 02:21:32 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on September  3, 2024, 04:04:14 am
Ive been going to watch Leigh quite a lot this season.
Its really terrific entertainment, great games and a vibrant atmosphere in the stadium.
Really looking good to make the play offs at this stage
Last 3 games
Castleford away
Hull KR home
St. Helens home
With the remaining fixtures I reckon we need to win 2/3 to get to the playoffs, whilst I think win all 3 gets a top 4 spot.


Leigh and Hull KR have been like a breath of fresh air, both great to watch and plenty of energy being generated by that Leigh crowd. In a way they are showing the way forward for the game. Oh, and that cup final last year was epic.


Leigh will be in the play offs and they'll give whoever they get a decent game as they (and Salford) are an unpredictable outfit.
Draex

Re: Rugby League
September 3, 2024, 02:26:30 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September  3, 2024, 02:21:32 pm

Leigh and Hull KR have been like a breath of fresh air, both great to watch and plenty of energy being generated by that Leigh crowd. In a way they are showing the way forward for the game. Oh, and that cup final last year was epic.

Leigh will be in the play offs and they'll give whoever they get a decent game as they (and Salford) are an unpredictable outfit.
My home team! Brilliant 1st team, no depth but injuries hopefully behind them. They made a huge mistake not replacing their fitness coach quickly enough, meant a lot of injuries early doors. Been some turn around.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
September 3, 2024, 05:11:53 pm
I always had a soft spot for Leigh (enemy of my enemy!) but the past couple of years they've become a right scummy club. Their owner is an absolute tit. Their coach a horrible, sulky-faced gobshite. And the players are amongst the grubbiest in the league (yet routinely have the MRP ignore their indiscretions)

Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
September 4, 2024, 12:05:58 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  3, 2024, 05:11:53 pm
I always had a soft spot for Leigh (enemy of my enemy!) but the past couple of years they've become a right scummy club. Their owner is an absolute tit. Their coach a horrible, sulky-faced gobshite. And the players are amongst the grubbiest in the league (yet routinely have the MRP ignore their indiscretions)
I'm with you there on the Asiata tackles mate, I don't mind Lam and his lad though. I get you on their owner but he's probably what RL needs at the moment (in some ways the same way RL needed someone like Lindsay years ago, despite him also being a gobshite). I've also developed a wierd soft spot for Josh Charnley after the business with Josh McGuire but also seeing him working as a Bricklayer whilst he prepares to pack in, that I find a great antidote to the overpaid football players who parade in front of us all the time and claim they only have a short career so need to make a packet whilst they can.
Brain Potter

Re: Rugby League
September 7, 2024, 07:37:32 am
Watched the Wigan V Hull KR game last night.... great game really, probably a rehearsal for the Grand Final in October.

The result massively influnced by 2 sin binnings meaning Hull KR down to 12 for 2 periods during which Wigan scored the majority of their points.

in RL so important to keep 12 players on the pitch, and plently of controversy in regards of higher/dangerous tackles...maybe players should just learn to tackle lower ??

Meantime Leigh win yet again, up to 4th.....2 games left in season ( home to HKR & Saints ), win both and a home play off will follow i think, given the way the other fixtures have fallen.   

Statto Red

Re: Rugby League
September 7, 2024, 07:50:22 am
WTF is going on at Hull FC, i see they lost 68-6 at Leeds last night, & only points difference separates them from London at the bottom, with 2 matches left, London play tomorrow. :o
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
September 9, 2024, 12:49:24 am
Quote from: Statto Red on September  7, 2024, 07:50:22 am
WTF is going on at Hull FC, i see they lost 68-6 at Leeds last night, & only points difference separates them from London at the bottom, with 2 matches left, London play tomorrow. :o
It was only a couple of years ago that Hull were a top team and Hull KR were struggling. Hull are the bigger club and are the best club in the league for giving local lads a game but they need some inspiration and a couple of decent players (they missed out on local lad Mikey Lewis who is the best player in the league right now). They will be back.
So much in RL is about attitude and organisation, that can be turned quite quickly compared to football, especially as the game is more balanced financially (albeit still slanted somewhat in this country, less so in Australia)
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
Today at 01:02:37 am
Well, Saints have made the top 6 and the play off which did not look likely a few weeks ago, they also seem to have something like a full team as well, experienced winners through the team, most well rested. Surely, they can't can they..........

No, really, they can't. Wigan (I hate to say it) are excellent and Hull KR, with Lewis are almost as good.

If Saints make the semi final it will be better than I anticipated, just want the to peform well and enjoy the last games for Makinson, Dodd, Mata'utia, Rotyle and anyone else who does not make 2025

Feldt looks top class for next year though
