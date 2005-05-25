« previous next »
Rugby League

Re: Rugby League
Reply #680 on: June 9, 2024, 04:00:11 pm
The challenge cup final is no longer the big day out for Rugby League fans it used to be. It was once an annual pilgrimage to Wembley whomever you supported.
I went to Hull v Wigan in 1985 in front of 99,801yesterday the declared crowd was 64,000 but I was there and I seriously doubt even that figure half the top tier was closed and the rest of the top tier maybe half full..
Wigan and Warrington arent badly supported teams but I doubt they took more than 10,000 each. There is a problem with RL fans in that they pay for season tickets but wont pay for anything beyond that.
I dont think the tickets were too expensive I paid £35 for 2 tickets for me and my lad , half way line , albeit row 23 upper tier. Appreciate the cost of getting down to London is an issue though.
The super league grand final is now the big event, and maybe the challenge cup has had its day.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #681 on: June 9, 2024, 04:58:52 pm
In London, time to come back up north, Anfield, Elland Road, plenty of options
Re: Rugby League
Reply #682 on: June 9, 2024, 06:30:24 pm
Cost
Marketing is terrible
Neutrals not going anything like in previous numbers
The GF is promoted as the big game.
Social habits have changed. No way are you getting 1000s of lads going for a weekend piss up anymore.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #683 on: June 10, 2024, 12:12:04 am
Totally, paying money into London is not what the game needs, the gate revenue for the CCF would probably pay to run a whole clubs salaries for a year.

This "Wembley is Special" stuff belongs in the last century, when a trip down to London was a treat, now it's part of a commercial enterprise and we cannot afford to have money leaking out of the north.
It's not just the tickets, its the travel cost. This a games where nearly every finalist is likely to come from the M62 corridor.

As for yesterday, I hate to say it but Wigan were efficient, professional and ruthless, I'm warning to Matt Peet (I was not a fan of Shane Warne or his teams). As for Warrington, they had no chance with the number if errors they made, all the way through the game. I thought Burgess might make a difference but their game intelligence was poor and half time did little to improve it.

This season is all about who can beat Wigan to the SL title really.

Re: Rugby League
Reply #684 on: June 10, 2024, 07:37:12 am
Another thing, on thy BBC Sport homepage the Challenge Cup final "headline" was easy down the page on Saturday, before F1 practice, the rugby union final, England footy talk, and the T20.

This is the level of priority the BBC give the sport x one that had been "showcased" on their main channel that day.

Also, if you wanted to go down to the final and then spend the evening out with friends, the cost would be eye-watering for most. £200+ for a hotel, £7+ for a pint, etc.

It'll be interesting to see how many attend the Grand Final this year. I've already got my ticket as they were offering them at half price as an early-bird rate. Hopefully, it'll be too ratchet Wigan play, but if not it'll still be a good day out and a good game of rugby, at not too bad a cost.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #685 on: June 10, 2024, 07:46:42 am
Just received this email:

"A fantastic FINALS DAY saw Wigan, Saints and Wakefield lift the silverware aloft to the Wembley sky! Congratulations to Warriors the Men’s Challenge Cup winners who now hold all four major trophies, Women’s winners Saints who have incredibly gone four-in-a-row and Daryl Powell’s Wakefield, picking up the 1895 Cup as they continue their ultimate pursuit of an instant return to Super League. FINALS DAY was watched in front a bumper attendance of 64,845, the largest since 2017 and if you want to be part of the fun next year you can be! It has tonight been announced that FINALS DAY will return to Wembley once again on Saturday 7 June 2025, with tickets now on sale. Plus, if you book your tickets today you can take advantage of our special 25% OFF earlybird offer. "

25% probably isn't enough of an incentive, especially as I got decent tickets this time and only booked them at the semi-final stage.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #686 on: June 10, 2024, 02:20:14 pm
This is interesting, as part of the discussion:

https://www.seriousaboutrl.com/challenge-cup-final-hauls-in-huge-tv-audience-92987

Quote
Coverage ended at 5:4o pm with the near-four-hour coverage drawing an average audience of 745,000, representing a 12.6% audience share. The coverage also had a peak audience of 877,000, as reported by RugbyLeagueOnTV via their X profile.

RugbyLeagueOnTV also revealed that the audience share peaked at 15%, an impressive figure and especially so when compared to the figures recorded for the semi-finals.

and

Quote
Questions of whether the Challenge Cup had lost its spark emerged after disappointing attendances and viewing figures for the two semi-final games back in May. Both matches had a combined attendance of approximately 21,000 with Warrington and Huddersfield’s clash failing to break 10,000 fans.

The final had no such issue with 64,845 turning up at Wembley, the largest attendance since 2017 and a 6,500 increase on the 2023 final’s attendance. That increase can likely be attributed to the huge number of Wakefield Trinity fans who went to go watch their side feature at the national stadium for the first time in years.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #687 on: June 19, 2024, 01:50:36 pm
I've seen many suggested reasons for the demise of the CCF as a huge day in the RL/sporting calendar, and think these have a lot of merit:

When SL started and Sky got full broadcasting rights, Eddie (especially) and Stevo repeatedly did down the Challenge Cup, portraying it as a trivial knockout comp in the shadow of the mighty Super League("We have a break next week for the distraction of the Challenge Cup, then it's back to the main business of Super League, here on Sky")

The 'Loop Fixtures', meaning that teams will play several SL teams three times (plus some again in the play-offs). Big SL rivalry games have lost some of their niggle and intensity as a result. So playing a team for potentially the 4th/5th time in a 9-month season doesn't get anyone tingling

As has been said, the rise of the season ticket mentality; so many fans aren't willing to fork out additional ticket costs on top of their season ticket (you see a dip in crowds for many play-off games)

The demise of social clubs and pubs. Quite a few social/working men's clubs would have an annual coach trip to Wembley, as well as amateur RL clubs. If your local team made it to Wembley, there'd be many more, along with pubs organising their own trip for regulars. Many would go just for the day out/piss-up. Now that most social/WM clubs have shut down and pubs are no longer anything like the community hub they once were, there just isn't this demand.

General competing interests/costs for people. Tying in with the above point, many more people now spend their free time within a family unit. Gone are the days of the blokes doing their own thing and if 'er indoors didn't like it, tough.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #688 on: June 19, 2024, 02:57:35 pm
I'd like to keep it but bring it up north and think carefully how it is scheduled. SL is a long drawn out season and there needs to be 'something else' involved, we lost the Lancashire and Yorkshire Cups and the various other minor cups and just the league is not enough. I don't like seeing traditions go because it takes a long time to create new ones. That said the Wembley tradition has had it's day for me. It's too long a journey and the money (rip off money at that ) leaks away, Magic Weekend now fulfills the away day role.

For the NRL, they have state of origin mid season (NSW v QNSLD), game 2 is next week. Whilst the CCF got 750,000 viewers,  State of Origin 1 got 3.5m (a record, they added as many for this game as the CCF got in total), 77,000 in the ground with 90k expected for game 2 despite the fact it is being played in Victoria.


RL has resisted what would be the equivalent over here suggesting it makes it look parochial, 1, it is a bit and 2, you can vary the theme (Easts v Wests, White v Reds, bringing in Cumbrian, Londoners, French etc) if you want to avoid this suggestion. I'd like to see something like that, it used to be massive in Cricket (Wars of the Roses) and it would make great entertainment.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #689 on: June 26, 2024, 06:25:12 am
Format change for the 25 challenge cup, super league clubs will join the competition from round 3 but will be away at a lower league club, annoyingly the final is still at Wembley though.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/articles/c844je07p8po

Re: Rugby League
Reply #690 on: June 26, 2024, 01:34:41 pm
If the crowds keep dropping then the economics will drive it away from Wembley, here's hoping it's Huddersfield v Castleford, that should be 20,000
Re: Rugby League
Reply #691 on: June 26, 2024, 06:16:28 pm
It's all very well coming up with these format changes for the challenge cup but your still going to get 40-50 point plus drubbings when super league teams play teams from the lower leagues.

 The problem is super league teams are full time professional were as teams in the leagues below are semi pro, that matters more in rugby [& RL] than it does in football were the fitter, stronger teams normally win, their is even a gulf in class from the teams at the top of super league to the rest of super league, you get the odd one like Castleford having a great season a few years ago [choked in the grand final] but they rarely sustain it.
 
Re: Rugby League
Reply #692 on: June 26, 2024, 10:36:17 pm
state of origin game really good today
Re: Rugby League
Reply #693 on: June 27, 2024, 12:26:24 am
SOO, indeed it was, the best thing about it is that the third game should be a crac ker. 3 game series are fine if they are 1-1 after 2 games and with Queensland romping the first game the signs were not good. NSW battered Queensland in Melbourne (in front of 90,000 in the Aussie Rules capital) and must go into that last game as favourites now although the last game is in Brisbane (Queensland) so makes it tasty.

A real treat and the level of rugby is just fantastic, probably the best two teams in the world.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #694 on: June 27, 2024, 12:27:37 am
Yes, Wigan v Halifax or similiar is no match, it's probably the wrong decision in Rugby terms but then it throws some cash at the poor clubs
Re: Rugby League
Reply #695 on: June 27, 2024, 06:36:33 pm
did anyone see the wigan lad who nearly scored a hat trick on his super league debut last week
Re: Rugby League
Reply #696 on: June 28, 2024, 12:38:58 am
Indeed, looks a decent player, Wigan is one of (if not the best) breeding ground for young players.
In other news, how about this for a try a couple of weeks ago
https://www.nrl.com/news/2024/06/14/a-try-of-the-year-contender-for-the-hammer/
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow against one of the top teams, Cronulla Sharks
Re: Rugby League
Reply #697 on: Today at 01:05:41 am
Wigan v Leigh, a cracking match and impressive performance from Leigh.

Wigan just too good with French, Wardle, Marshall and Smith making the difference.

Think Wardle might be the best centre in Super League - outstanding in defence and attack,and is always so consistent.

Shock result at Saints too, so a good evening all round!
