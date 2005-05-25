« previous next »
Samie

Re: Rugby League
November 4, 2023, 01:22:17 pm
3rd and final test today lads. Hopefully England are pumped for a 3-0 whitewash of Tonga.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
November 4, 2023, 02:20:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on November  4, 2023, 01:22:17 pm
3rd and final test today lads. Hopefully England are pumped for a 3-0 whitewash of Tonga.


Meh...
Samie

Re: Rugby League
November 4, 2023, 03:22:11 pm
 ;D


We're up 14-0 at half time mate.
Samie

Re: Rugby League
November 4, 2023, 04:24:29 pm
England win 26-4 and complete a 3-0 whitewash of Tonga.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
November 7, 2023, 11:14:11 am
Some weird rumours flying around about transfers, centring on Warrington.

They've just signed Brad Dwyer to play back-up hooker. Yet have apparently signed Wigan hooker Sam Powell. And are now trying to offload Dwyer. A bit shitty on the player.

They also want to sign PNG centre Justin Olam. This despite already having 6 centres on their books. Saints were rumoured to be after Olam, but reports say he's rejected us, with some reports saying he's set on joining Warrington*. Warrington have more a Salary Sombrero than a Salary Cap, but they still need to do some shuffling to get this through. And they already have a full quota of overseas players on their books.

One of their centres is Toby King. A few years ago, he was in demand and Warrington threw a marguee contract at him to get him to stay. But he fell out with then coach Powell and spent last season on loan at Wigan, where he hardly excelled but wanted to stay, they wanted to keep him, and there was an agreement in principle between the clubs for the transfer to take place. But the new marquee rules meant that, as a club-trained player, he would only count £50k toward Warrington's cap so they reneged on the deal and announced they were to keep him.

The rumour now is that Warrington are going to offload King to Saints to make room for Olam. I'm rather underwhelmed by this prospect. He's a carthorse and we're crying out for pace in that back line. He'd have to take a big pay cut, too, as there's no way we'd think him worth marquee money. Makes no sense.

More worrying is the persistent rumour that Saints are going to take Kasiano off Warrington's hands. This would open up a quota space. And free them of a fat contract for a fat pudding of a player who can only manage brief 5 minute stints before he's blowing out his arse. I know Paasi is likely out till mid-season (that's if he ever comes back) but Kasiano is no solution, temporary or not. And why should we help out Warrington?

Hopefully the King & Kasiano rumours are bollocks.

As an aside, I'm really hoping the Sam Burgess as coach thing is a massive car crash.





* People have said he wants to play for Burgess but why? I don't think they have any history together. I mean, Burgess is an unproven coach, with serious question marks over his temperament and mental state, a much-reported drug issue. He's gone to coach a mid-tier club that's not won the title in 73 years.
They do have a very flexible salary cap and an attention-seeking owner willing to burn cash, so if money is his sole motivation, then I guess that's why he'd pick them
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
November 7, 2023, 12:38:31 pm
Depends on the source of the rumours really, what Warrington want to do may be one rumour, that would have to match what Saints want to do, which is a second rumour.



Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
December 15, 2023, 01:35:43 pm
The new tackle rules announced by the RFL will kill the game. Utterly brainless.

They're even banning the ankle tap.

Samie

Re: Rugby League
December 15, 2023, 01:53:10 pm
 ::)

How the fuck can you ban the ankle tap?
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
December 15, 2023, 02:48:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 15, 2023, 01:53:10 pm
::)

How the fuck can you ban the ankle tap?


Any contact below the knee by the tackler is to be banned.

It's to stop the sort of dangerous act like that perpetrated by Asiata, where he dives, shoulder first, at the knee/lower leg of the ball carrier (especially when the ball carrier is a big bloke), but smacks of the proverbial "baby out with the bathwater"

Their other stuff is crackers as well, though. If any contact is made with the head of a ball carrier, the defender is deemed responsible, even if it's the fault of the ball carrier or a total accident (eg, a PTB by the line and the dummy-half picks up and dives at the line but goes into the leags of a defender, as the proposals stand it'd be a penalty to the attacking team; similarly, if there an accidental clash of heads, the defender is to automatically be judged at fault, even if they've not moved). They may make some caveats, but it's a stupid thing to bring in, and so ripe for abuse.

They're also limiting the tackle to two players and cutting the defensive line to 5m from 10m.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
December 15, 2023, 02:50:01 pm
On a more positive note, strong rumours Welsby's signed a new contract to the end of 2028.

Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
December 16, 2023, 12:01:35 am
They are scared of the sorts of lawsuits going around Union, that's what will kill the game, I can understand
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
January 9, 2024, 11:17:10 am
Rumours that BBC have bought the rights to 12 SL games to show live on BBC2 on a Saturday evening. They outbid C4 (who did a fantastic job, getting the production/presentation spot on).

Just hope they don't keep Davies, Noble, Robbie Paul  :no



In Saints news, we've signed Waqa Blake. I have my doubts about him (he can't catch bombs and his defence is sketchy) and he looks like his confidence is shot to pieces. But it's apparently only a 1-year deal so if he's playing to win a new NRL contract, then we could see him pull it out the hat.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
January 9, 2024, 04:21:06 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  9, 2024, 11:17:10 am
Rumours that BBC have bought the rights to 12 SL games to show live on BBC2 on a Saturday evening. They outbid C4 (who did a fantastic job, getting the production/presentation spot on).

Just hope they don't keep Davies, Noble, Robbie Paul  :no



In Saints news, we've signed Waqa Blake. I have my doubts about him (he can't catch bombs and his defence is sketchy) and he looks like his confidence is shot to pieces. But it's apparently only a 1-year deal so if he's playing to win a new NRL contract, then we could see him pull it out the hat.




BBC/C4, good and bad that, Adam Hills has been a great ambassador for the game (in all its forms), BBC2 I assume although I can see it being I player or red button knowing the BBC and saturdays.


As regards Waqa, 29, never noticed him last year NRL, Paramatta were a bit poor (10th) and he could barely get in their team and was released. Let's hope he was cheap as he does not seem like an upgrade on Hopoate, let's think positive.
Statto Red

Re: Rugby League
January 25, 2024, 02:15:08 pm
Super League+ has been launched

Annual £129.99

Every Betfred Super League matches available live or on-demand
Unlimited access to on-demand highlights and feature content
Access to archive content including classic matches

Monthly £19.99

All live Betfred Super League matches available in your chosen month
Access to archive content including classic matches
Auto-renews but can be cancelled at any time

Gamepass £6.99 or £9.99

Purchase before the day of the game for £6.99 or on the day for £9.99
Access to a single live Betfred Super League match

https://www.superleague.co.uk/superleagueplus
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
January 25, 2024, 03:24:45 pm
The Australian NRL service costs around £120, it's excellent (and a lot more necessary over there given travel distances)


Much of the content can be watched (not live) over here and I really enjoyed using it last year (it helps that NRL has a low profile over here so even watching 3 days later it might as well be live if you can avoid the scores)


https://www.nrl.com/watch/matches/?competition=111&round=31&season=2023&subType=Match+Highlight




(subscription)
https://www.watchnrl.com/?utm_source=nrl&utm_medium=page&utm_campaign=watch-nrl&utm_content=nrl-page-link-nrl.com_landingpage&_gl=1*192ydrl*_ga*ODA2OTMwMDc3LjE3MDYxOTU5ODY.*_ga_2Y6Q0FG9CF*MTcwNjE5NTk4Ni4xLjEuMTcwNjE5NjA1Ny4wLjAuMA..&_ga=2.61537327.2057644820.1706195986-806930077.1706195986


Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
February 7, 2024, 02:20:03 pm
Super League XXiV starts on the 15th of February, will be nice to have a game without players cheating, VAR that works, crowds with less dickheads, no Oil money and people only injured when they are actually injured (ie less soft shites).


And, 15 SL games will be on the BBC this year, including Wigan getting thrashed (hopefully) by Penrith Panthers on the 24th Feb


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/68229917


Shame Adam Hills won't be on
Statto Red

Re: Rugby League
February 7, 2024, 02:49:59 pm
Super League grand final award named after Rob Borrow

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/68222790
Original

Re: Rugby League
February 7, 2024, 02:50:31 pm
Looking forward to the WCC, shame it's over here as a repeat of St Helens winning over there would have been great for wigan.  Some team Penrith though
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
February 7, 2024, 02:52:47 pm
Samie

Re: Rugby League
February 7, 2024, 03:00:48 pm
That's a fantastic honour.

Statto Red

Re: Rugby League
February 7, 2024, 03:23:51 pm
Yeah, i never understood why the original grand final Harry Sunderland award, was named after someone who was an Australian RL administrator & journalist, i see he had a stint as Wigan manager, but most of his work was in Aus.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
February 12, 2024, 03:40:22 pm
Well, after a few months of VAR shite, cheating overpaid footballers, FIFA corruption, soft arse footballers writhing around near death from finger flicks, death states owning rival clubs, lawyers and money running the game. Rugby league is back.


What a refreshing change to see people who have to get jobs when their playing finishes, who play on when injured in such a way a footballer would be crying (except for James Milner) and Referees who, mainly, take no shit from players twice their size and make and explain mostly reasonable decisions.   You've been missed


Hull derby thursday


Saints v London friday


Wigan getting stuffed by Australians next week




Even the fights are proper and no-one collapses in feigned pain (see Cornwall this weekend, below)


Brain Potter

Re: Rugby League
February 12, 2024, 08:37:26 pm
I cant wait for the start of the season.. hopefully my team Leigh have a season like last year. Start at home to Huddersfield on Friday.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
February 12, 2024, 11:50:18 pm
Also the NRL starts shortly, two of the 1st set of games are being played in Las Vegas, including Russell Crowe's Sydney Rabbitohs. Will be interesting to see how that goes. I'm not one for advocating watching sport from another place (e.g. NFL) but Australian NRL is well worth the watch (and mostly free to watch on you tube if you can wait a couple of days.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
February 15, 2024, 01:16:22 pm
I see perennial shitbag Zak Hardaker has been found guilty of drink-driving for the second time in just over 5 years.

This time, he was driving through a residential area at over 70 mph with the police in pursuit before rolling his car as he lost control. ~His defence claimed he though the car following him wanted to race or maybe carjack him ( :wanker)

Last conviction, when he was over twice the legal limit, came during his ban from RL for taking cocaine - a ban that was much-reduced because he has *issues* off the field.

It's never Zak's fault.

Before the drug taking and drink-driving, this arsehole was also suspended by his then club for making homophobic comments, and convicted of assaulting a student after breaking his student digs door down.

A fucking oxygen thief. But time and again, apologists for him line up and clubs give him chance after chance. Leigh's knobhead chairman has stated the club will support him.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
February 15, 2024, 01:18:09 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February 12, 2024, 11:50:18 pm
Also the NRL starts shortly, two of the 1st set of games are being played in Las Vegas, including Russell Crowe's Sydney Rabbitohs. Will be interesting to see how that goes. I'm not one for advocating watching sport from another place (e.g. NFL) but Australian NRL is well worth the watch (and mostly free to watch on you tube if you can wait a couple of days.


And a far better spectacle that over here, principally because they police a quick play-the-ball, and not let grub teams like Wigan slow it down by getting extra players to flop on the tackled player as he's going to ground.

Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
February 15, 2024, 01:40:55 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 15, 2024, 01:16:22 pm
I see perennial shitbag Zak Hardaker has been found guilty of drink-driving for the second time in just over 5 years.

This time, he was driving through a residential area at over 70 mph with the police in pursuit before rolling his car as he lost control. ~His defence claimed he though the car following him wanted to race or maybe carjack him ( :wanker )

Last conviction, when he was over twice the legal limit, came during his ban from RL for taking cocaine - a ban that was much-reduced because he has *issues* off the field.

It's never Zak's fault.

Before the drug taking and drink-driving, this arsehole was also suspended by his then club for making homophobic comments, and convicted of assaulting a student after breaking his student digs door down.

A fucking oxygen thief. But time and again, apologists for him line up and clubs give him chance after chance. Leigh's knobhead chairman has stated the club will support him.


I won't have him in my fantasy RL team on principle then, he's a dickhead and I never pick dickheads (or players from certain clubs in my football team either, which is why I never win)
slotmachine

Re: Rugby League
February 15, 2024, 08:19:44 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 15, 2024, 01:18:09 pm

And a far better spectacle that over here, principally because they police a quick play-the-ball, and not let grub teams like Wigan slow it down by getting extra players to flop on the tackled player as he's going to ground.

Your the rugby league version of a bitter blue. Every post you get a dig in at Wigan. Your obsessed  ;D ;D Your currently world champions and i was cheering for the Saints as a Wigan fan last year. Its one of the all time best wins by a english side. Why dont you enjoy the last few weeks of being World Champs and then you can laugh your tits off when Wigan probably get turned over in a few weeks. :) :)

Anyone who understands the game a big reason why Saints have dominated the last 5 years is their ability to control the ruck and the play the ball. It is a very fine art and the best teams are the ones who do this. Saints have had a great defence during this period with Roby and the forwards controlling the play the ball with the contact and the grapple. Saints have always been superb in attack but the way they have defended over the last few years has made them a complete team and almost unbeatable.

Its one of the reasons Wigan won it all last year and the Grand Final win over Catalans was a clinic in defense and control of the play the ball backed up with a superb kicking game. It was one of the best performances in a final i have ever seen from any team. I have never seen a team get suffocated like that in a big pressure game and i have been a RL fan for nearly 40 years. The anyone but Wigan brigade must have been fuming watching that.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
Yesterday at 01:17:06 am
Quote from: slotmachine on February 15, 2024, 08:19:44 pm
Your the rugby league version of a bitter blue. Every post you get a dig in at Wigan. Your obsessed  ;D ;D Your currently world champions and i was cheering for the Saints as a Wigan fan last year. Its one of the all time best wins by a english side. Why dont you enjoy the last few weeks of being World Champs and then you can laugh your tits off when Wigan probably get turned over in a few weeks. :) :)

Anyone who understands the game a big reason why Saints have dominated the last 5 years is their ability to control the ruck and the play the ball. It is a very fine art and the best teams are the ones who do this. Saints have had a great defence during this period with Roby and the forwards controlling the play the ball with the contact and the grapple. Saints have always been superb in attack but the way they have defended over the last few years has made them a complete team and almost unbeatable.

Its one of the reasons Wigan won it all last year and the Grand Final win over Catalans was a clinic in defense and control of the play the ball backed up with a superb kicking game. It was one of the best performances in a final i have ever seen from any team. I have never seen a team get suffocated like that in a big pressure game and i have been a RL fan for nearly 40 years. The anyone but Wigan brigade must have been fuming watching that.
Everything you say is correct and I, for one, am happy to acknowledge Wigan's 80's/90's team as the best ever in this country but you can't equate Saints/Wigan to Everton.
It's a rivalry that goes back years and it's not based on hatred or anything like that we just want them to get stuffed every single time they play. Simple.
We're not bitter, we've no reason to be.
JC the Messiah

Re: Rugby League
Yesterday at 01:20:29 am
I'm at the WCC match, and really looking forward to it.

Of course, want Wigan to win it, but it's also an honour to see the likes of Cleary playing.

As for the SL season, Wigan seem to have bought well to more than compensate for those who've gone the other way. Shame it's Warrington's year again...
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
Yesterday at 04:07:01 pm
Super League +

Watch highlights of (all) games, copied from NRL, excellent

https://superleagueplus.co.uk/home

This is handy as well to see where everything is being shown

https://www.rugbyleagueontv.com/


WCC Wigan v Penrith live on BBC2 next saturday night at 8pm
Statto Red

Re: Rugby League
Yesterday at 05:11:14 pm
St Helens vs London live on shy sports mix tonight, all matches tonight & tomorrow are live, Cas vs Wigan is live on BBC2
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
Yesterday at 05:44:05 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:17:06 am
Everything you say is correct and I, for one, am happy to acknowledge Wigan's 80's/90's team as the best ever in this country


You fucking Quisling!

 :lmao


Wigan in the late 80's/early 90's were the Abu Dhabi Sportwashing Project of the day. But instead of an evil, human rights-denying, misogynist dictatorship, the owners were a bakery magnate, a dodgy builder and an effeminate bookmaker.

Shared the same busines model of spending their way to success, though. Only full time team in the league, tapped-up the best players from their challengers, then crowed about how great they were.

Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:44:05 pm

You fucking Quisling!

 :lmao


Wigan in the late 80's/early 90's were the Abu Dhabi Sportwashing Project of the day. But instead of an evil, human rights-denying, misogynist dictatorship, the owners were a bakery magnate, a dodgy builder and an effeminate bookmaker.

Shared the same busines model of spending their way to success, though. Only full time team in the league, tapped-up the best players from their challengers, then crowed about how great they were.
But they were very, very good (albeit I can't forgive them for Gary Connelly)
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
Today at 12:58:10 am
