Just can't muster any enthusiasm for the game right now.



Didn't even bother to watch yesterday, and only caught the result by accident.



That semi-final loss killed me. Gutted for both Roby and Louie they ended their careers like that. And then for the 6-fingered sister-botherers to win, after (from what I've been told), Catalans were abysmal... just heartbreaking.



When you're world champions, I guess you put yourself up there to be shot at, but it seemed almost every team we played pulled out all the stops against us - often knackering themselves for the next week's game (or two). Meanwhile, the disciplinary hammered us repeatedly for tackles that were a fraction of a second after the carrier had passed/kicked, whilst being far more lenient towards other teams for the same offences.



Yeah, felt like that for a few days, even started watching Rugby Union it got that bad.Anyway, get back on the horse, you are a Saints fan, since I first went to Saints they have won c40 big trophies, and being an LFC fan also, I've seen them win c41 big trophies since I first saw them as well. Just how lucky have you been you are not andy Burnham and have been stuck with Everton and Leigh over the same years. You have to share occasionally, Roby and Gobby managed 4 SLs in 4 years so not too shabby even if it hurts to see Wigan up there (at the moment)I thought the SA v France first half (RU) was excellent last week but when I watched the England Tonga game I realised that the RU game was only good because it felt like watching a RL game for 40 minutes, they managed 80 of the same intensity on saturday, jut minus the hype and grandiose sense of occasion.We'll be back and nice to start as underdogs next season for a change. We are still World Champions and, having watched Penrith all year, that's something to be celebrated. They'll stuff Wigan in February and that is to be enjoyed as they will be hurting from what we did to them.