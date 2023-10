Great day in Manchester and at Old Trafford today. Good showing from the Catalan fans, and of course lots of Wigan fans in attendance.



First half very tight and tense, but in the second half Wigan were simply too good. Don't think Catalan had a play the ball inside Wigan's 10m line the whole game. Solid defensive work, and a great team effort for the try.



With the recruitment, Wigan are going to be even stronger next season. But of course, it'll be Warrington's year...