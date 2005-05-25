« previous next »
Offline Spanish Al

« Reply #480 on: September 27, 2023, 07:21:33 am »
Saints should let all the reserve players get a small bout of food poisoning so the game gets postponed.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

« Reply #481 on: September 28, 2023, 10:45:08 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 26, 2023, 01:43:00 pm
Here's how inept the RFL are

Wigan Warriors handed triple suspension but loophole found to avoid play-off blow

Wigan Warriors have had three players banned by the RFL Match Review Panel ahead of the Super League play-offs, but all three, including Bevan French, will be free to play in next week's semi-final due to a loophole in the system.

Warriors ace French, along with Kaide Ellis and Harvie Hill have all received one-match bans for incidents in their game against Leigh Leopards last week, but they will all serve their suspensions this week when Wigan play in the Reserve Grand Final against St Helens.

The second string format is allowed to be used as part of a suspension when no first-team game is taking place on that particular week, and with Wigan having a bye week after winning the League Leaders' Shield, all three will have served their suspension by the time they play in the semi-finals on Saturday 7 October.

https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/wigan-warriors-handed-triple-suspension-27784969?utm_source=leeds_live_newsletter&utm_campaign=rugby_league_lve_newsletter&utm_medium=email

 :butt


Is it ineptitude? Or were the 1-game bans imposed in full knowledge that they'd not have to miss any 1st team games...?

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

« Reply #482 on: September 28, 2023, 01:37:11 pm »
I suppose the only positive is that they play in their semi (Leigh/Hull KR) and, if Saints get through, there's now a chance they get injured. That's only a tiny positive because it is still not on.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

« Reply #483 on: September 30, 2023, 02:08:12 am »
Hull KR beat Leigh 20-6 in the first of the playoff matches, & gain some revenge for the challenge cup final, the Leigh owner has been throwing his toys out the pram after last weeks loss against Wigan.
#Sausages

« Reply #484 on: September 30, 2023, 05:41:55 am »
NRL Grand Final on down here in Oz tomorrow. Two top teams in the league Penrith and Brisbane. Penrith going for a three-peat. They're expecting 80k at the match. Fortunately, kick-off is 7:30PM as we're expecting 36° during the day.

The Women's Final not so lucky with a 3:55PM kick-off.

AFL Grand Final at the moment. Collingwood versus Brisbane. 100k @ The G.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

« Reply #485 on: September 30, 2023, 02:00:49 pm »
Cmon wire!
« Reply #486 on: September 30, 2023, 02:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 30, 2023, 02:08:12 am
Hull KR beat Leigh 20-6 in the first of the playoff matches, & gain some revenge for the challenge cup final, the Leigh owner has been throwing his toys out the pram after last weeks loss against Wigan.

Silly for Derek, theyve done fantastic this year and was never going to progress beyond the next round anyway. Injuries have caught up.
« Reply #487 on: September 30, 2023, 02:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September 30, 2023, 02:02:02 pm
Silly for Derek, theyve done fantastic this year and was never going to progress beyond the next round anyway. Injuries have caught up.

Tremendous year for Leigh, all said.

So much to be positive about. Hardaker and Asiata were big misses yesterday. A couple of questionable video ref calls went against us in the game but neither would have affected the outcome in the end.

On to next year and another Challenge Cup win...
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.

« Reply #488 on: September 30, 2023, 02:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September 30, 2023, 02:02:02 pm
Silly for Derek, theyve done fantastic this year and was never going to progress beyond the next round anyway. Injuries have caught up.
[/quote

I quite agreed with a lot that Derek said but maybe shouldn't have gone on the rant quite as much as no doubt the RFL will frown upon it, even though they are inept
« Reply #489 on: September 30, 2023, 02:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Col on September 30, 2023, 02:09:07 pm
Tremendous year for Leigh, all said.

So much to be positive about. Hardaker and Asiata were big misses yesterday. A couple of questionable video ref calls went against us in the game but neither would have affected the outcome in the end.

On to next year and another Challenge Cup win...

Yep an excellent year for Leigh, well done !
From a wire fan
« Reply #490 on: September 30, 2023, 02:19:11 pm »
England v Tonga 3 match Test series start's in a couple weeks too lads. We're getting to the exciting part of the season now.
« Reply #491 on: September 30, 2023, 02:20:10 pm »
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

« Reply #492 on: September 30, 2023, 02:21:10 pm »
Quote from: only6times on September 30, 2023, 02:20:10 pm
Risky wank that.

Hahahahaha
Gotta take these risks, when the missus is out for a few hours
« Reply #493 on: September 30, 2023, 03:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on September 30, 2023, 02:21:10 pm
Hahahahaha
Gotta take these risks, when the missus is out for a few hours
Defo.
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

« Reply #494 on: September 30, 2023, 04:25:42 pm »
aarf, aarf, aarf.

« Reply #495 on: October 1, 2023, 11:26:44 am »
Wow, just fucking wow. What a grand final in the NRL.

for anyone that has missed it, you simply must watch it in full.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

« Reply #496 on: October 1, 2023, 11:35:31 am »
Cleary leading a late comeback for the ages. Cant believe what Ive just seen those last 20 minutes.
« Reply #497 on: October 2, 2023, 04:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on October  1, 2023, 11:26:44 am
Wow, just fucking wow. What a grand final in the NRL.

for anyone that has missed it, you simply must watch it in full.


It's so much quicker and way more exciting because the play-the-balls are policed so well and they don't allow the sort of game-slowing shenanigans that certain teams have put at the core of their tactics.

Watch Wigan, for instance, and in almost every tackle they try to wrestle to prolong the tackle, then have players ready to flop on the ruck as they go to ground, so they get 3/4 players into every tackle, and each one peels off slowly (but keeping the motion going so it seems like they're being industrious).

It allows for their defensive line to be fully set. Other teams have copied it (and variations of it) just to keep up and stop the handful of teams that slow the PTB gaining too much of an advantage.

It makes for a fucking boring game overall.

The worst thing the UK RL authorities did was in around 2007/2008 when they moved away from strictly enforcing a quick PTB, and allowed a lot of latitude to wrestle, flop and hold down.

Watch a game from, say, 1996 to 2006 and it was a lot more open, fast and exciting.





A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

« Reply #498 on: October 2, 2023, 04:06:42 pm »
Also creeping in is play-acting by cheating players. Richie Myler has taken it to new heights, but Ratchford - who I've always thought a decent guy - was as bad on Saturday.

Needs eradicating.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

« Reply #499 on: October 2, 2023, 04:07:07 pm »
NRL's Play the ball game is next level.  Like Nobby said RFL fucked it up in the late 00's, we need to revert back.

« Reply #500 on: October 2, 2023, 07:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  2, 2023, 04:06:42 pm
Also creeping in is play-acting by cheating players. Richie Myler has taken it to new heights, but Ratchford - who I've always thought a decent guy - was as bad on Saturday.

Needs eradicating.
Yes, spotted that, not on. Bad enough we have this in football. Physio 'pretended' to look in his eyes. Very poor from Warrington, need to get called out.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

« Reply #501 on: October 2, 2023, 07:24:31 pm »
aarf, aarf, aarf.

« Reply #502 on: October 3, 2023, 07:19:56 am »
Quote from: Col on September 30, 2023, 02:09:07 pm
Tremendous year for Leigh, all said.

So much to be positive about. Hardaker and Asiata were big misses yesterday. A couple of questionable video ref calls went against us in the game but neither would have affected the outcome in the end.

On to next year and another Challenge Cup win...

Yep they did far better than anyone imagined, was great seeing the old man enjoy his rugby again.
« Reply #503 on: October 3, 2023, 07:26:48 am »
Spoiler
Nathan Cleary is on another level.

Ezra Mam, only 20 years old, incredible talent, scores a hattrick, doesn't win MotM or finish on the winning side.
[close]


Put in spoiler tags, as giving people the chance to watch it who still don't know what the result is!
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

« Reply #504 on: October 3, 2023, 07:40:54 am »
NRL Grand Final was peak Rugby League.

Spoiler
Two best teams in the country. A blow-out via a hattrick from a 20-year old, clawed back by arguably the best player in the world who created 20 minutes of pure brilliance (40/20, assist, try, sideline conversions)
[close]
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

« Reply #505 on: October 3, 2023, 08:17:56 am »
Spoiler
aye, Penrith looked completely down and out after Mams hat trick try. Luai had gone off as well and wasnt coming back, they just looked a little lost and dishevelled. And then Cleary just said fuck this shit and dragged them back into it. That 40-20 was brilliant, the timing of it and the unexpectedness of it. I wanted Broncos to win before the game as the underdog (seems mad calling a team that good the underdog) but when they started to steamroller ahead, I switched and quite wanted Penrith to bring it back. Just so the game didnt fizzle out more than anything. It certainly didnt fizzle out!
[close]
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

« Reply #506 on: October 3, 2023, 12:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on October  3, 2023, 08:17:56 am
Spoiler
aye, Penrith looked completely down and out after Mams hat trick try. Luai had gone off as well and wasnt coming back, they just looked a little lost and dishevelled. And then Cleary just said fuck this shit and dragged them back into it. That 40-20 was brilliant, the timing of it and the unexpectedness of it. I wanted Broncos to win before the game as the underdog (seems mad calling a team that good the underdog) but when they started to steamroller ahead, I switched and quite wanted Penrith to bring it back. Just so the game didnt fizzle out more than anything. It certainly didnt fizzle out!
[close]


I find Luai pretty over-rated.

And Dodd had Cleary in his pocket during the WCC game  ;)

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

« Reply #507 on: October 3, 2023, 02:01:33 pm »
I put this is the 100 page Spurs v Liverpool thread but I think it needs a home in here (partly because it will be easier to find if I ever choose to re-use it)


A lot to be learned from Rugby League, I thought this was excellent at the time and shows respect to both teams.


Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October  2, 2023, 05:06:12 pm
Here you go, this years Rugby League Challenge Cup final


go to 1hr 33min 30 seconds


Crucial moment, the Video Ref (Liam Moore) is audible to the BBC audience and takes 3 min 30 seconds to ensure he gets it right.


Every word and step is carefully explained and justified.


This is how it should be done.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4pSi-2lBBNs



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4pSi-2lBBNs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4pSi-2lBBNs</a>
aarf, aarf, aarf.

« Reply #508 on: October 3, 2023, 10:35:40 pm »
Cheers for posting those Grand Final highlights. Great stuff. Cracking first try from the young Brisbane lad.
« Reply #509 on: Today at 03:13:16 pm »
Catalans v Saints tonight should be a cracker. Tough one to call, sky bet has saints +4 on the handicap betting.
« Reply #510 on: Today at 09:46:24 pm »
Cmon Catalan

Sam Tomkins wins it for Catalan  ;D
Fuck the Tories
