Here's how inept the RFL areWigan Warriors handed triple suspension but loophole found to avoid play-off blowWigan Warriors have had three players banned by the RFL Match Review Panel ahead of the Super League play-offs, but all three, including Bevan French, will be free to play in next week's semi-final due to a loophole in the system.Warriors ace French, along with Kaide Ellis and Harvie Hill have all received one-match bans for incidents in their game against Leigh Leopards last week, but they will all serve their suspensions this week when Wigan play in the Reserve Grand Final against St Helens.The second string format is allowed to be used as part of a suspension when no first-team game is taking place on that particular week, and with Wigan having a bye week after winning the League Leaders' Shield, all three will have served their suspension by the time they play in the semi-finals on Saturday 7 October.
