« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rugby League  (Read 30161 times)

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,104
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #480 on: September 27, 2023, 07:21:33 am »
Saints should let all the reserve players get a small bout of food poisoning so the game gets postponed.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,441
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #481 on: September 28, 2023, 10:45:08 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 26, 2023, 01:43:00 pm
Here's how inept the RFL are

Wigan Warriors handed triple suspension but loophole found to avoid play-off blow

Wigan Warriors have had three players banned by the RFL Match Review Panel ahead of the Super League play-offs, but all three, including Bevan French, will be free to play in next week's semi-final due to a loophole in the system.

Warriors ace French, along with Kaide Ellis and Harvie Hill have all received one-match bans for incidents in their game against Leigh Leopards last week, but they will all serve their suspensions this week when Wigan play in the Reserve Grand Final against St Helens.

The second string format is allowed to be used as part of a suspension when no first-team game is taking place on that particular week, and with Wigan having a bye week after winning the League Leaders' Shield, all three will have served their suspension by the time they play in the semi-finals on Saturday 7 October.

https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/wigan-warriors-handed-triple-suspension-27784969?utm_source=leeds_live_newsletter&utm_campaign=rugby_league_lve_newsletter&utm_medium=email

 :butt


Is it ineptitude? Or were the 1-game bans imposed in full knowledge that they'd not have to miss any 1st team games...?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,548
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #482 on: September 28, 2023, 01:37:11 pm »
I suppose the only positive is that they play in their semi (Leigh/Hull KR) and, if Saints get through, there's now a chance they get injured. That's only a tiny positive because it is still not on.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,373
  • Kloppite
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #483 on: Today at 02:08:12 am »
Hull KR beat Leigh 20-6 in the first of the playoff matches, & gain some revenge for the challenge cup final, the Leigh owner has been throwing his toys out the pram after last weeks loss against Wigan.
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 