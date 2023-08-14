Brisbane lost to Melbourne, so 2nd placed Penrith, who have the better points difference have a chance to finish first, Penrith just need to beat North Queensland at home on Saturday morning.
Canberra are 7th going into the final round of matches, 2 points ahead of South Sydney, North Queensland & Sydney, but Canberra have a negative points difference of -119, so must win their match, or hope that North Queensland don't win their match, as either South Sydney or Sydney will finish above Canberra, if Canberra lose.