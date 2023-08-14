« previous next »
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #400 on: August 14, 2023, 03:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 14, 2023, 02:54:06 pm
Huddersfield have always been poorly supported so that comes as no surprise.

Last year the challenge cup final was at Tottenham's stadium [as Wembley was booked for the EFL playoff finals], as said Huddersfield have always had poor support so that accounts for that attendance.

Main problem with the challenge cup, is it's viewed as a distraction [not helped by former commentator Eddie Hemmings who reguly referred to the challenge cup as a distraction] rather than a major RL comp, plus the final is now 2 months before the grand final, some would rather spend their money on a day out/weekend in Manchester than in London, [add in that Wembley is quite soulless compared with the old Wembley], & Manchester is much nearer to the RL heartland, & easier to access for most RL fans.


The Final is in June next year and Wembley is booked for two years, I would look at other options after that, a Northern stadium would be great, Anfield will hold 61,000 and I'd rather see a full stadium than empty seats. I would not wish to give revenue to City or Newcastle so it may be a decent option. M62 will get you across so sorted.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #401 on: August 14, 2023, 04:58:28 pm »
The worst [genuine] cannonball tackle on Percival by English yesterday that I've seen in a few years. I though Thaler bottled a red card (was only sinbinned) but assumed upwards of 3 games.

He's been found guilty, but just given a caution.

Meanwhile, their player who was sent off for throwing an elbow into the face of Matty Lees is ruled to just have acted 'recklessly' and given no ban.

Lees, on the other hand, is banned for 2 games for effecting a tackle that was front-on and chest-to-chest.

The disciplinary are not fit for purpose. I honestly believe they are corrupt and trying to do what they can to prevent Saints getting to the GF again (and you can bet that, if we do get there, the week before will see at least one ban for a key Saints player based on some blown-up charge)
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #402 on: August 15, 2023, 03:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 14, 2023, 03:33:42 pm

The Final is in June next year and Wembley is booked for two years, I would look at other options after that, a Northern stadium would be great, Anfield will hold 61,000 and I'd rather see a full stadium than empty seats. I would not wish to give revenue to City or Newcastle so it may be a decent option. M62 will get you across so sorted.

Sadly i think the final will be in London [not necessary at Wembley] for years to come, RFL wants the final of it's showpiece competition in the London region, Wembley is a bit too big [& soulless] right now, but can see Tottenham hosting the final again.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #403 on: August 15, 2023, 03:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 15, 2023, 03:12:06 pm
Sadly i think the final will be in London [not necessary at Wembley] for years to come, RFL wants the final of it's showpiece competition in the London region, Wembley is a bit too big [& soulless] right now, but can see Tottenham hosting the final again.


Having the CCF at Wembley is an occasion.

I refuse to go to the Emptyhad or Sid James Park cos of them being owned by evil, oil dictator scum.

Something has to change, though. Moving it to June I think will help. But surely the rule of 'supply & demand' needs to come in. The RFL have a really frustrating habit of overcharging for tickets generally, then having half-empty grounds (at best). Think the World Cup. They bleat about not wanting to undervalue a premium sporting event (or some such bollocks) but if people are getting priced out of going or not agreeing that it is good value, then the pricing is wrong.

I'd trim the price of tickets for Wembley, but offer them heavily discounted through amateur clubs, with special focus on development areas (including London region)
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #404 on: August 15, 2023, 04:50:30 pm »
Wouldn't it be great though to have 61,000 RL supporters packed into Anfield and those folks from Yorkshire getting the chance of a weekend in Liverpool


(money stays in the north as well)


Challenge cup never gets near 80,000 anymore, the last few non covid finals have been


58,000
51,000
62,717
50,672
68,525


I know there were traffic problems on Saturday but seeing empty seats at a showpiece is embarrassing for the sport
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #405 on: August 22, 2023, 08:47:03 pm »
Following a meeting of RL Commercial, IMG and Super League (Europe) Shareholders, RL Commercial will now enter a 30-day exclusive negotiating period with Sky Sports to formalise and contract the broadcast rights agreement.

This follows a period of activity in the market that saw multiple bids tabled for the rights, with all stakeholders convinced Sky Sports are offering the best deal for the Super League competition.

It would see the partnership with Sky Sports extend for a further three years, until the end of the 2026 season - which would include the 30th anniversary of the launch of Super League's partnership with Sky Sports for the inaugural season in 1996.

Under the proposed deal, the partnership would include the live broadcast of every Super League fixture, to the UK and worldwide - a transformative development for the competition. This would also allow for video match officials to be appointed for every match. There would also be the continuation of a free-to-air window.

Further details will be shared on the conclusion of the negotiating period.

https://www.superleague.co.uk/article/3667/update-on-broadcast-rights
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #406 on: August 22, 2023, 08:55:43 pm »
Be boss if they could show all the games. Would still love the beeb or channel four to pick it up, get this sport free to air and marketed well and it would take off.

But no way Sky are missing the 30th anniversary. Hopefully they market the shit out of that, then drop it so it can go free to air with a bit of traction behind it.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #407 on: August 23, 2023, 12:07:19 am »
All the fixtures in Australia are staggered to allow them to be shown live, you can really pig out on RL over there and if you miss games, the highights web site is fantastic. Even I have managed to watch every single NRL game this season, even if only the highlights, it's excellent and heading for it's finale sooner than super league with just 2 rounds left.
Sydney Rabbitoahs v Sydney Roosters is almost certainly an early play off games the way things are, that should be a cracking and unpredictable derby.
Come on Channel 4, Adam Hills is a legend already
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #408 on: August 25, 2023, 10:51:26 pm »
All 3 of tonight's matches ended up being blowouts, Saints battered Castleford 34-4, Salford bear Wakefield 20-0, whilst Hull KR got some revenge for the challenge cup final defeat, by hammering Leigh 52-10.

Saints go up to 2nd [Catalan vs Wigan tomorrow], Wakefield rock bottom 2 points adrift & with a worse points difference than Castleford too with 4 matches left.

With the worse points difference, Wakefield need to win 2 of their remaining 4 matches [& Cas to lose all their remaining matches] to stay up, Wakefield have left

Saints [H]
Catalan [H]
Leigh [A]
Hull KR [H]

For that matter Castleford's last 4 matches are

Warrington [A]
Hull FC [H]
Wigan [A]
Leeds [A]
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #409 on: August 26, 2023, 12:39:33 am »
Cas are guaranteed two points against Wigan (because we're always crap against them), so they should be OK.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #410 on: August 30, 2023, 05:09:42 pm »
It's all coming to a head and positions matter, few more weeks over in England but its the last round in the NRL and there's a lot to play for (Top 8 qualify for the finals)




Thursday Brisbane Broncos (1st) v Melbourne Storm (4th)
Friday South Sydney Rabbitoahs (8th) v Sydney Roosters (10th) (One of them is going out)
Saturday Panthers (2nd) v NQ Cowboys (9th) (Cowboys can sneak in but only if they beat the reigning champions away)
Sunday Cronulla Sharks (6th) v Canberra Raiders (7th) (Raiders need to win to be sure, but they will know this by sunday)




are the Highlights of the coming weekend, watch on Sky or through this link later




https://www.nrl.com/watch/matches/?competition=111&round=26&season=2023&subType=Match+Highlight
I'm sticking up for NZ Warriors (3rd) this year
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #411 on: August 30, 2023, 05:17:48 pm »
The Broncos second 13 would finish in the top 10 of Super League mate.  ;D
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #412 on: August 31, 2023, 04:57:58 pm »
Brisbane lost to Melbourne, so 2nd placed Penrith, who have the better points difference have a chance to finish first, Penrith just need to beat North Queensland at home on Saturday morning.

Canberra are 7th going into the final round of matches, 2 points ahead of South Sydney, North Queensland & Sydney, but Canberra have a negative points difference of -119, so must win their match, or hope that North Queensland don't win their match, as either South Sydney or Sydney will finish above Canberra, if Canberra lose.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #413 on: September 1, 2023, 12:26:35 am »
What a great match
Brisbane 1st v Melbourne 4th
Short highlights (5 minutes) below

https://www.nrl.com/watch/news/broncos-v-storm---round-27-2023-1576906/
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #414 on: September 1, 2023, 01:14:12 am »
Seems like further NRL expansion could well happen over the next few years, with maybe a team from Papua New Guinea for an 18th franchise in a couple of years time.

One plan i've seen on Wikipedia, for an 18 team NRL, is to split the league into 2 conferences, with the 9 Sydney based clubs in one conference & the rest in the other conference with each team playing each other once and then a second time against the other teams in their respective conference, one downside to that is the non Sydney teams would have further to travel.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #415 on: September 1, 2023, 06:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  1, 2023, 01:14:12 am
Seems like further NRL expansion could well happen over the next few years, with maybe a team from Papua New Guinea for an 18th franchise in a couple of years time.

One plan i've seen on Wikipedia, for an 18 team NRL, is to split the league into 2 conferences, with the 9 Sydney based clubs in one conference & the rest in the other conference with each team playing each other once and then a second time against the other teams in their respective conference, one downside to that is the non Sydney teams would have further to travel.
Perth?
Adelaide?
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #416 on: September 1, 2023, 11:06:20 pm »
Leigh vs Huddersfield match abandoned after 48 minutes due to floodlight failure, Leigh were winning 16-12
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #417 on: September 1, 2023, 11:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September  1, 2023, 06:14:20 pm
Perth?
Adelaide?

That could happen too, stuff i've been reading that the NRL could expand past 18 clubs to 20 by the end of the decade.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #418 on: September 3, 2023, 06:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  1, 2023, 11:13:06 pm
That could happen too, stuff i've been reading that the NRL could expand past 18 clubs to 20 by the end of the decade.

It's a different structure with only one competition but seems to work, long season with only one aim. No relegation, no cup, harder to reach the play offs.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #419 on: September 3, 2023, 08:47:13 pm »
Saints win 32-16 at Wakefield, theirs now a 3 way tie for [only separated by points difference]1st between Saints, Wigan & Catalan with 3 matches left.

Wakefield still bottom, 2 points adrift, & slightly worse points difference to Castleford, both with 3 matches left.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #420 on: September 3, 2023, 10:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  1, 2023, 11:06:20 pm
Leigh vs Huddersfield match abandoned after 48 minutes due to floodlight failure, Leigh were winning 16-12

Leigh wrapped up a comfortable victory in the completed match today.
Look like 4th place for Leigh now and a home play off with Warrington or Hull KR.
Top 3 Wigan, Saints and Catalans.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #421 on: September 4, 2023, 04:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  3, 2023, 08:47:13 pm
Saints win 32-16 at Wakefield, theirs now a 3 way tie for [only separated by points difference]1st between Saints, Wigan & Catalan with 3 matches left.


Easing up in the second half against Cas (and a couple of other meandering 2nd half performances after dominating and effectively winning the game in the 1st) could cost us.

If we finish third, we don't get a week off - and likely have to go to Catalans in the playoff SF.

The crust-munching scum seem to have found some form, annoyingly.

I so want the 5-in-a-row. Historic, and I couldn't see another teams beating that any time soon. Still smarting about that Challenge Cup SF loss.



Re: Rugby League
« Reply #422 on: September 4, 2023, 11:28:11 pm »
Exciting end to the qualification and top place when it seemed sorted a few weeks ago, bottom place still a contest as well.
In Australia we know where we stand now.

This weekend we have
1. Penrith v NZ (winners to SF in two weeks)
2. Newcastle v Canberra (losers out, winners to play losers of 1 next week)
3. Cronulla Sharks v Sydney Roosters (losers out, winners to play losers of 4, next week)
4. Brisbane Broncos v Melbourne Storm (winners to SF in two weeks)Highlights will appear here friday/saturday and sunday

https://www.nrl.com/watch/matches/?competition=111&round=28&season=2023&subType=Match+Highlight
Something to watch whilst England bore us to death. Next international break coincides with the English SL final as well
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 02:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September  4, 2023, 11:28:11 pm
4. Brisbane Broncos v Melbourne Storm (winners to SF in two weeks)Highlights will appear here friday/saturday and sunday


Ryan Papenhuyzen, only recently returned after over a year out following him smashing his kneecap, out long-term again with a compound fracture of the ankle.

So sorry for him, as he's a decent guy (it's never the shithouses who get these injury blows, is it?)

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #424 on: Today at 12:06:15 am »
Brisbane looking good
I watched this and the France v NZ games, there is a difference isn't there even though neither were that close
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #425 on: Today at 03:25:09 am »
Catalan win 18-10 at Wakefield, & to make things worse for Wakefield, Castleford beat Hull FC 29-12, means Cas are now 4 points clear, of Wakefield [& Cas have a better points difference too] with 2 matches left, leaving Wakefield needing a miracle to avoid relegation.

Saints win 22-12 against Leigh, which guarantees Saints at least 3rd place, Saints can finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd.

Leeds vs Wigan. 2.45pm Saturday, & Salford vs Warrington 12.45pm Sunday both matches are live on sky.
Logged
