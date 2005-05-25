« previous next »
Offline WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #120 on: September 25, 2021, 10:44:53 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 25, 2021, 07:42:05 am
Thanks mate, interesting break down.

Shows that the Wallabies probably punch above their weight as well given they do t have the same resources available.


Until spending considerable time nearly 5 years here now I never realised how much Rugby Union is a minority sport here
In fact Australia do punch above their weight which I never thought Id say lol

Union is like League in England

Here in Northern Territory  its quite mixed AFL & NRL support. AFL maybe just shades it

Sport is generally dominated on TV by NRL & AFL with Cricket thrown in when a series is on



Re: Rugby League
« Reply #121 on: September 25, 2021, 10:51:06 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 20, 2021, 12:36:08 pm


The British game is boring & predictable with defences too organised & set.

Watch games from the first decade of Super League and you see multiple line breaks and exciting, fast play because the RFL cracked down on players being allowed to slow the play-the-ball. As a result, defences were frequently not set in a regimented line and players could exploit that (Cunningham and Roby at Saints were brilliant for spotting a disorganised defence, then scooting into that space from dummy half, creating more disorganisation, so on the next tackle Saints would very often break a ragged defensive line and frequently score)

In 2008/2009, the authorities declared that more latitude would be given to defenders to clear the tackle. Some coaches began to take this to the extremes - Brown at Huddersfield, then Maguire at Wigan who introduced 'the wrestle' to extend the time the tackle seemed to be in progress and get the tackled player on their back to slow them getting to their feet even more - 'turtling' - followed by defenders timing their 'flop' onto a player being tackled to be just before the ref says 'held' then the 3/4 tackling players peel off one at a time. As that proved successful, more coaches followed and developed further techniques. The result is that with almost every play the ball, the defence is set. Then you have defending teams rotating the duty of rushing at the first receiver as soon as the ball is played, so they have no time to do anything but accept the tackle.

Abolishing the scrums and bringing in the 6-again (both temporary measures due to Covid) have made it worse. Then you have Warrington who, whenever an opposition player does make a break and Warrington's defence near their own line is in disarray, one of their players - usually that whingeing lump Chris Hill - will lie on the floor holding their head so the ref stops the game whilst the physio/doc runs on. By the time play restarts, the Warrington defenders are recovered, got some air in their lungs, and fully organised. Threat averted... by cheating.

The British game is going backwards.


Interesting

I grew up 80s & 90s enjoying Rugby League but recent years struggled to get into it
I dont know enough about the tactics & nuances of the game but just found it became to monotonous you didnt see so much the great tries by Offiah or Lydon etc

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #122 on: September 25, 2021, 11:27:56 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on September 25, 2021, 10:44:53 am

Until spending considerable time nearly 5 years here now I never realised how much Rugby Union is a minority sport here
In fact Australia do punch above their weight which I never thought Id say lol

Union is like League in England

Here in Northern Territory  its quite mixed AFL & NRL support. AFL maybe just shades it

Sport is generally dominated on TV by NRL & AFL with Cricket thrown in when a series is on

I was reading about Northern Territory yesterday, apparently it's easier to die there than most of the rest of Australia, roads, jellyfish and crocodiles just as examples. Sounds interesting, all I asked was why are there so few people in Darwen?  250k people in the whole of Northern territory it says.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #123 on: September 25, 2021, 12:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 25, 2021, 11:27:56 am
I was reading about Northern Territory yesterday, apparently it's easier to die there than most of the rest of Australia, roads, jellyfish and crocodiles just as examples. Sounds interesting, all I asked was why are there so few people in Darwen?  250k people in the whole of Northern territory it says.


Roads yes

Driving is horrendous at times here . Despite empty roads some seriously bad not needed decisions
Fatigue for long distances
Plus shit loads of drink driving
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #124 on: September 25, 2021, 01:19:56 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on September 24, 2021, 12:13:02 am
Worst Wigan side in decades


Think the 2006 side takes that accolade  ;D

Only avoided relegation through cheating the salary cap. And that undid Agent Millward's sterling work.

The Wigan pack is woeful.

That they finished 4th is an indictment on the quality of Super League.

Hilarious about Warrington (their year next year...?) - and made up for Hull KR, one of the few sides who try to play flowing rugby

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #125 on: September 25, 2021, 02:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 25, 2021, 01:19:56 pm

Think the 2006 side takes that accolade  ;D

Only avoided relegation through cheating the salary cap. And that undid Agent Millward's sterling work.

The Wigan pack is woeful.

That they finished 4th is an indictment on the quality of Super League.

Hilarious about Warrington (their year next year...?) - and made up for Hull KR, one of the few sides who try to play flowing rugby

Agreed but then Man Utd finished second in the PL, what does that say? 

Please for HKR, should be a decent game against Catalans and Hull have nothing to lose being it is expected as their last game this season
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #126 on: September 26, 2021, 05:10:03 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 25, 2021, 11:27:56 am
I was reading about Northern Territory yesterday, apparently it's easier to die there than most of the rest of Australia, roads, jellyfish and crocodiles just as examples. Sounds interesting, all I asked was why are there so few people in Darwen?  250k people in the whole of Northern territory it says.

Most of our population live on the Eastern Seaboard with 50% living in either Sydney, Brisbane or Melbourne and youve also got a bunch of regional centres like Gold Coast, Canberra and Newcastle that also have considerable populations. I guess the original reason why Darwin and the NT wasnt as densely populated was because British settlement took place on the East Coast hence the population growth. Not to mention, the climate on the Eastern Seaboard is generally a lot more tolerable unless living in a heavily humid place is your go.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #127 on: September 26, 2021, 08:47:27 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 25, 2021, 10:32:32 am
Storm v Panthers (1st v 2nd) from earlier this morning (last night to them)

https://www.nrl.com/tv/news/match-highlights-storm-v-panthers-1270922/

This is why people wanted it to be the final

Brilliant game. Amazing rugby league from star to finish. The antithesis of the Wigan v Leeds game!
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #128 on: September 26, 2021, 02:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on September 26, 2021, 05:10:03 am
Most of our population live on the Eastern Seaboard with 50% living in either Sydney, Brisbane or Melbourne and youve also got a bunch of regional centres like Gold Coast, Canberra and Newcastle that also have considerable populations. I guess the original reason why Darwin and the NT wasnt as densely populated was because British settlement took place on the East Coast hence the population growth. Not to mention, the climate on the Eastern Seaboard is generally a lot more tolerable unless living in a heavily humid place is your go.

Plus Darwin is quite remote from the rest of Australia too, over 1,000k to the nearest town, as well as Darwin being in the tropics only has 2 season [wet & dry] with high humidity to go with it, only Perth is even remoter than Darwin from the rest of Aus.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #129 on: September 27, 2021, 12:43:57 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 26, 2021, 02:43:25 pm
Plus Darwin is quite remote from the rest of Australia too, over 1,000k to the nearest town, as well as Darwin being in the tropics only has 2 season [wet & dry] with high humidity to go with it, only Perth is even remoter than Darwin from the rest of Aus.


Stockbridge Village sometime feels a little remote and unconnected, I don't suppose it is is it?
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #130 on: September 29, 2021, 12:08:49 am »
So,

Catalans v Hull KR              Thursday (SF)

Saints v Leeds             Friday (SF)

Penrith Panthers (from West Sydney) v South Sydney Rabbitohs            Sunday (final)

Luckily enough, with international week, there will be something to watch on the Saturday, a Grand Final, hopefully with Saints in it again.

If it's Saints v Catalans I would not wish to call it right now, work to do for both first.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #131 on: September 29, 2021, 12:39:39 am »
South Sydney were shite for a few years, I see they're back near the top again.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #132 on: September 29, 2021, 07:00:19 am »
Quote from: Samie on September 29, 2021, 12:39:39 am
South Sydney were shite for a few years, I see they're back near the top again.

They're without arguably their best player as well, Latrell Mitchell.

But anyway, if Penrith play like they did in the semi, they'll be too good. Play like they did in the couple of previous games, and it's wide open.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #133 on: October 1, 2021, 11:52:33 pm »
Semi finals a little one sided but that sets up next Saturday's evening's final fantastically well, too close to call I'd say

6pm Saturday October 9th Old Trafford

Tickets from £15 for Juniors, £22.5 for seniors and £30 for adults upwards (or Sky)

https://www.superleague.co.uk/tickets/grand-final

And/or you can watch Andorra v England at 7.45pm

I know which one I want to watch

Penrith V South Sydney 9.30 am tomorrow (Sunday, Sky), highlights available later in the day

https://www.nrl.com/draw/nrl-premiership/2021/grand-final/game-1/


Re: Rugby League
« Reply #134 on: October 2, 2021, 07:36:39 am »
Completely dominant from Saints last night from first to last. Tony Bellew is apparently a Saints fan as well.

Think Morgan Knowles will have a sleepless night waiting on the disciplinary after his yellow also.

Everyone else in RL now Catalonian for the day.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #135 on: October 2, 2021, 07:50:34 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October  1, 2021, 11:52:33 pm
Semi finals a little one sided but that sets up next Saturday's evening's final fantastically well, too close to call I'd say

6pm Saturday October 9th Old Trafford

Tickets from £15 for Juniors, £22.5 for seniors and £30 for adults upwards (or Sky)

https://www.superleague.co.uk/tickets/grand-final

And/or you can watch Andorra v England at 7.45pm

I know which one I want to watch

Penrith V South Sydney 9.30 am tomorrow (saturday, Sky), highlights available later in the day

https://www.nrl.com/draw/nrl-premiership/2021/grand-final/game-1/

This is one area were RL has it spot on & that's ticket prices for the major RL events aren't a rip off like other sports, £30-£40 for a grand final, with £85 for the most expensive ticket, minus hospitality tickets, is a bargain for a final. Ticket prices were similar for the recent challenge cup final at Wembley too.

Annoyingly i won't be going as i'm of to the NFL at Tottenham Stadium, although i'm going to the Jags game in 2 weeks i won't have the money to go to both
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 12:02:12 pm »
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 12:28:01 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on October  2, 2021, 07:36:39 am
Completely dominant from Saints last night from first to last. Tony Bellew is apparently a Saints fan as well.

Think Morgan Knowles will have a sleepless night waiting on the disciplinary after his yellow also.

Everyone else in RL now Catalonian for the day.

Saints must be fucking horrible to play against. They press and defend like I would imagine Klopp would coach a rugby league team, right in your faces defending from the front. Theyre a bit like us when we won the league in the sense that they just grind you down mentally and physically, leading to silly mistakes which they then punish. Fans of other clubs always say to me players turn to shit against you and do stupid things and that we arent that good but its because we grind teams down and they do those stupid things.

Been a joy watching saints the last few seasons, hopefully we can make it three in a row.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 02:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:02:12 pm
NRL final

https://www.nrl.com/tv/matches/?competition=111&round=29&season=2021&subType=Match+Highlight

Wow

Watch without the score

Good to watch without knowing the score although the thumbnail images dont help!
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 03:30:04 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:09:09 pm
Good to watch without knowing the score although the thumbnail images dont help!

I watch on a laptop, were you watching on a phone?
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #140 on: Today at 03:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 12:28:01 pm
Saints must be fucking horrible to play against. They press and defend like I would imagine Klopp would coach a rugby league team, right in your faces defending from the front. Theyre a bit like us when we won the league in the sense that they just grind you down mentally and physically, leading to silly mistakes which they then punish. Fans of other clubs always say to me players turn to shit against you and do stupid things and that we arent that good but its because we grind teams down and they do those stupid things.

Been a joy watching saints the last few seasons, hopefully we can make it three in a row.


Woolf has certainly got Saints defending on another level. I think for last season and much of this, we looked pretty uninspiring with ball in hand, very methodical and conservative. The odd spark of entertaining rugby, but generally an 'arm wrestle' approach.

Since young Dodd has come in at 7, we've looked a different team from an attacking perspective - especially when Welsby has partnered him.

Two halfbacks, aged 19 & 20, looking like top, top talents, and dominating games. Superb stuff.

That's just part of a wider programme of bringing players through from the Academy. We'll likely have 7 of the starting 13 on Saturday who've fully come through the ranks, plus Walmsley and Batchelor who we signed as young and unproven players from lower-league, part-time clubs.

