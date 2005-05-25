Completely dominant from Saints last night from first to last. Tony Bellew is apparently a Saints fan as well.



Think Morgan Knowles will have a sleepless night waiting on the disciplinary after his yellow also.



Everyone else in RL now Catalonian for the day.



Saints must be fucking horrible to play against. They press and defend like I would imagine Klopp would coach a rugby league team, right in your faces defending from the front. Theyre a bit like us when we won the league in the sense that they just grind you down mentally and physically, leading to silly mistakes which they then punish. Fans of other clubs always say to me players turn to shit against you and do stupid things and that we arent that good but its because we grind teams down and they do those stupid things.Been a joy watching saints the last few seasons, hopefully we can make it three in a row.