I was reading about Northern Territory yesterday, apparently it's easier to die there than most of the rest of Australia, roads, jellyfish and crocodiles just as examples. Sounds interesting, all I asked was why are there so few people in Darwen? 250k people in the whole of Northern territory it says.



Most of our population live on the Eastern Seaboard with 50% living in either Sydney, Brisbane or Melbourne and youíve also got a bunch of regional centres like Gold Coast, Canberra and Newcastle that also have considerable populations. I guess the original reason why Darwin and the NT wasnít as densely populated was because British settlement took place on the East Coast hence the population growth. Not to mention, the climate on the Eastern Seaboard is generally a lot more tolerable unless living in a heavily humid place is your go.