This kid Tom Trbojevic (Turbo) really is something special, an absolute freak of the game.  In fact a freak athlete given he was highly sought after to play Australian Rules Football. 

I'm in no doubt that if he can avoid any more of the major hamstring injuries that have kept him off the field he'll go down as the greatest player to ever play the game.


« Reply #81 on: September 7, 2021, 02:04:49 pm »
Hyping someone to be a great is part of the game as a fan but hyping someone to be the GOAT of the sport is a frickin' entire new thing.  ;D
Quote from: latortuga on September  7, 2021, 02:26:29 am
This kid Tom Trbojevic (Turbo) really is something special, an absolute freak of the game.  In fact a freak athlete given he was highly sought after to play Australian Rules Football. 

I'm in no doubt that if he can avoid any more of the major hamstring injuries that have kept him off the field he'll go down as the greatest player to ever play the game.




If he's a freak of nature then that might be why he gets so many hammy injuries
Quote from: Samie on September  7, 2021, 02:04:49 pm
Hyping someone to be a great is part of the game as a fan but hyping someone to be the GOAT of the sport is a frickin' entire new thing.  ;D

I was doing it with Messi pretty early on.  I'd say my track record is pretty good. haha  8)
Let you on in a little secret mate...Messi ain't the GOAT either.  :P
Quote from: latortuga on September  7, 2021, 02:26:29 am
This kid Tom Trbojevic (Turbo) really is something special, an absolute freak of the game.  In fact a freak athlete given he was highly sought after to play Australian Rules Football. 

I'm in no doubt that if he can avoid any more of the major hamstring injuries that have kept him off the field he'll go down as the greatest player to ever play the game.

That Manly-Melbourne game on friday morning (10.50) should be decent, Manly hitting some form at just the right moment

(Penrith-Rabbitohs, Sat 7.50 should also be tasty)

The winner should come from those 4
Quote from: latortuga on September  7, 2021, 02:26:29 am
This kid Tom Trbojevic (Turbo) really is something special, an absolute freak of the game.  In fact a freak athlete given he was highly sought after to play Australian Rules Football. 

I'm in no doubt that if he can avoid any more of the major hamstring injuries that have kept him off the field he'll go down as the greatest player to ever play the game.




Is he even the best out of the three that play in origin for NSW in the same positions (full-back/centre) - Trbojevic, Mitchell and Tedesco? All three are fantastic players, and I'd argue Mitchell is the most naturally talented.
Quote from: liversaint on September  6, 2021, 10:30:27 pm
Not as bad as thought, he flew back with the rest apparently. Paasi got a 2 match ban.


The tackle wasn't actually that bad - a 2-game ban isn't entirely unreasonable, but it's harsh.

Meanwhile, the crusher tackle from Kasiano that could well have ended Bentley's season (and therefore time at Saints) has gone totally unpunished.

The disciplinary panel is an absolute farce, and I'm sick of Saints persistently getting the shitty end of the stick from them.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  8, 2021, 12:15:39 pm

The tackle wasn't actually that bad - a 2-game ban isn't entirely unreasonable, but it's harsh.

Meanwhile, the crusher tackle from Kasiano that could well have ended Bentley's season (and therefore time at Saints) has gone totally unpunished.

The disciplinary panel is an absolute farce, and I'm sick of Saints persistently getting the shitty end of the stick from them.

Agree 100 %. The Maloney one was completely ignored as well.
Play off Round 1

Melbourne v Manly

https://www.nrl.com/tv/news/match-highlights-storm-v-sea-eagles-1265835/

Mullets, muggings and messy decisions

2nd v 3rd  Penrith Panthers v Russell Crowe's Sydney Rabbitohs

https://www.nrl.com/tv/news/match-highlights-panthers-v-rabbitohs-1266082/

avoid the score for Sydney Roosters v Gold Coast Titans, classic finish.

https://www.nrl.com/tv/news/match-highlights-roosters-v-titans-1266023/

Just take 9 minutes out of your life and watch those last two, well worth it, especially if you don't know the scores
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 11, 2021, 10:38:42 am
Play off Round 1

Melbourne v Manly

https://www.nrl.com/tv/news/match-highlights-storm-v-sea-eagles-1265835/

Mullets, muggings and messy decisions

2nd v 3rd  Penrith Panthers v Russell Crowe's Sydney Rabbitohs

https://www.nrl.com/tv/news/match-highlights-panthers-v-rabbitohs-1266082/

avoid the score for Sydney Roosters v Gold Coast Titans, classic finish.

https://www.nrl.com/tv/news/match-highlights-roosters-v-titans-1266023/



Oof, some finish in that Roosters/Titans game!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 13, 2021, 02:38:16 pm
Oof, some finish in that Roosters/Titans game!


Next games up friday and saturday morning (1st Semi finals)
Manly Sea Eagles V Sydney Roosters 10.50am Friday

Parramatta Eels v Penrith Panthers 10.50am Saturday

5 minutes highlights should appear later in the day on the link below or both live on Sky

https://www.nrl.com/tv/matches/

Will be a shock if Penrith and Sydney do not win, then on to the proper semi finals
Highlights from Manley Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters game, don't think many saw this result coming. :o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUep8kztYa0
And another disciplinary farce sees Coote get a match ban for Saints.
Quote from: Statto Red on September 17, 2021, 03:43:27 pm
Highlights from Manley Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters game, don't think many saw this result coming. :o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUep8kztYa0

Also

https://www.nrl.com/tv/news/match-highlights-sea-eagles-v-roosters-1268381/

And then look at latortuga's post at the top of the page
Quote from: liversaint on September 17, 2021, 04:29:49 pm
And another disciplinary farce sees Coote get a match ban for Saints.

Absolutely. Ratface Tomkins slides in with the knees on the tryscorer at least once a game and nothing is ever said.

Let's see what Warrington's Cooper gets for a similar (if anything worse) than the one Makinson got 3 games for (reduced to 2 on appeal)

Was talking to my grandad the other day about why Aussies are so superior to everyone else in League and he mentioned one thing that is known but rarely mentioned is that the speed of which they play at. They're basically like Kloppo at Dortmund or us circa 2018. No one can live at the pace they play at. We need to improve that if we are to ever beat the Aussies consistently.
Quote from: Samie on September 17, 2021, 08:02:19 pm
Was talking to my grandad the other day about why Aussies are so superior to everyone else in League and he mentioned one thing that is known but rarely mentioned is that the speed of which they play at. They're basically like Kloppo at Dortmund or us circa 2018. No one can live at the pace they play at. We need to improve that if we are to ever beat the Aussies consistently.

I dont know what the splits are between Aussie Rules, Union and football but in big parts of the country League is clearly the main sport so they probably get first dibs on the best athletes. Cant really say the same here. Even in the League heartlands, football is probably the bigger sport still Id have thought.

Hard pitches and a good climate probably help with the pace of the game too.
Aye, anything from Queensland down to New South Wales and League is the #1 sport.

Also mate if in the heartlands over here we're getting the football scraps for League athletes, why youse in Union always picking up fat bastards?  :P
Quote from: Samie on September 17, 2021, 08:02:19 pm
Was talking to my grandad the other day about why Aussies are so superior to everyone else in League and he mentioned one thing that is known but rarely mentioned is that the speed of which they play at. They're basically like Kloppo at Dortmund or us circa 2018. No one can live at the pace they play at. We need to improve that if we are to ever beat the Aussies consistently.

It was always fitness, practice and speed, all linked.

Most of the stuff they do is wired and instinctive.

The gap has closed at the same time as they have improved.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 17, 2021, 09:06:17 pm
It was always fitness, practice and speed, all linked.

Most of the stuff they do is wired and instinctive.

The gap has closed at the same time as they have improved.

Defensive line speed is a massive part of the NRL game and a major factor in the Aussie dominance on the international game.
That's 4 of the 6 games in the play off that have been close finishes

Penrith Panthers v Paramatta Eels highlights here

https://www.nrl.com/tv/news/match-highlights-panthers-v-eels-1268541/

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 17, 2021, 09:06:17 pm
It was always fitness, practice and speed, all linked.

Most of the stuff they do is wired and instinctive.

The gap has closed at the same time as they have improved.



The British game is boring & predictable with defences too organised & set.

Watch games from the first decade of Super League and you see multiple line breaks and exciting, fast play because the RFL cracked down on players being allowed to slow the play-the-ball. As a result, defences were frequently not set in a regimented line and players could exploit that (Cunningham and Roby at Saints were brilliant for spotting a disorganised defence, then scooting into that space from dummy half, creating more disorganisation, so on the next tackle Saints would very often break a ragged defensive line and frequently score)

In 2008/2009, the authorities declared that more latitude would be given to defenders to clear the tackle. Some coaches began to take this to the extremes - Brown at Huddersfield, then Maguire at Wigan who introduced 'the wrestle' to extend the time the tackle seemed to be in progress and get the tackled player on their back to slow them getting to their feet even more - 'turtling' - followed by defenders timing their 'flop' onto a player being tackled to be just before the ref says 'held' then the 3/4 tackling players peel off one at a time. As that proved successful, more coaches followed and developed further techniques. The result is that with almost every play the ball, the defence is set. Then you have defending teams rotating the duty of rushing at the first receiver as soon as the ball is played, so they have no time to do anything but accept the tackle.

Abolishing the scrums and bringing in the 6-again (both temporary measures due to Covid) have made it worse. Then you have Warrington who, whenever an opposition player does make a break and Warrington's defence near their own line is in disarray, one of their players - usually that whingeing lump Chris Hill - will lie on the floor holding their head so the ref stops the game whilst the physio/doc runs on. By the time play restarts, the Warrington defenders are recovered, got some air in their lungs, and fully organised. Threat averted... by cheating.

The British game is going backwards.
Wigan v Leeds thursday

Warrington v Hull KR friday

also NRL South Sydney Rabbitohs v Manly Sea Eagles 10.50am friday, Manly the dark horses

What most people thought would be the final is Saturday 7am, Melbourne Storm v Penrith Panthers. Penrith looked unstoppable before the Origin games but have just scraped into the last 4.
 Leeds beat Wigan 8-0, Wigan season is over, doesn't sound like a pretty enthralling match either
When was the last time someone won with just a penalty in the game and it finished 2-0? ;D
Worst Wigan side in decades. Completely toothless in attack.

Now, over to Hull KR to shut up the Wire.
Warrington just got shut out 19-0 at home by Hull KR :lmao :lmao

Semi final playoff line up next week
Catalan vs Hull KR
St Helens vs Leeds

Winners reach the grand final
1st NRL semi today


https://www.nrl.com/tv/news/match-highlights-rabbitohs-v-sea-eagles-1270718/

7am tomorrow what everyone expected to be the final Melbourne Storm v Penrith Panthers
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 12:13:02 am
Worst Wigan side in decades. Completely toothless in attack.

Now, over to Hull KR to shut up the Wire.

😂😂😂😂 Looked like the Wigan walk had moved to Warrington last night. Lovely stuff.
