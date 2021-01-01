I would say the Bradford Bulls of the early 00's when they were at their absolute peak were a sight to behold. And anyone remember Lesley Vainokolo I swear that lad was the Jonah Lomu of League for that short period of time when they were all conquering.



Shame what happened to the Bulls, we need them back in Super League.



Saints always had the hoodoo over them in the big finals, though.3 Challenge Cup final and 2 Grand Final victories over them in 7 years I think it was.'Bratfud' won none.The thing with Vainokolo was that he was playing against players with far better tackling techniques that those RU.Oh, and Bradford brought their demise on themselves with an unsustainable business model. Basically, early in the Super League era they went big on giving thousands of tickets away. It's a good marketing ploy to whip up support in the short term, but they continued it for season after season. It became expected that those wanting to watch them would get free/heavily discounted tickets, so people stopped going unless they hit in for free/peanuts.