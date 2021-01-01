« previous next »
Rugby League

Re: Rugby League
Reply #40
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:15:13 am
. In my lifetime there have been two truly great teams, Widnes in the 80s and Wigan in the 80s/90s.

Did you forget about the Saints side around 2006?

I'd put that at least on a par with any other RL side.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #41
Ray French was one of the great commentators. "Oh he's got away".

I'm sure Jonathan Davies has been co commentator on every Union or league game on the BBC for the last decade.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #42
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:41:19 pm
Ray French was one of the great commentators.

"Oh he's got away".

I remember once reading a great quote that he used to answer his own questions in commentary:

Will he get there?...noooo
Re: Rugby League
Reply #43
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:20:38 am
I would say the Bradford Bulls of the early 00's when they were at their absolute peak were a sight to behold. And anyone remember Lesley Vainokolo I swear that lad was the Jonah Lomu of League for that short period of time when they were all conquering.

Shame what happened to the Bulls, we need them back in Super League.


Saints always had the hoodoo over them in the big finals, though.

3 Challenge Cup final and 2 Grand Final victories over them in 7 years I think it was.

'Bratfud' won none.

The thing with Vainokolo was that he was playing against players with far better tackling techniques that those RU.

Oh, and Bradford brought their demise on themselves with an unsustainable business model. Basically, early in the Super League era they went big on giving thousands of tickets away. It's a good marketing ploy to whip up support in the short term, but they continued it for season after season. It became expected that those wanting to watch them would get free/heavily discounted tickets, so people stopped going unless they hit in for free/peanuts.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:48:36 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Re: Rugby League
Reply #44
Remember one from about 1996 when Robbie Paul was electric but Saints won a high scoring thriller. Was that one of them?
Re: Rugby League
Reply #45
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:32:08 pm
It helped at the time Wigan went full time professional, when every other RL club couldn't afford to, & were still semi pro.

It was always amusing when BBC grandstand had RL on, you would see the players occupation in the player profile. ;D

RL is a great sport, but the RFL are dogturd at running the game, they give the Scottish Professional Football League a run for the money in incompetence.

Andy Gregory was still a scrap man when I first started watching Wigan ;D

Used to go the old Central Park, other than the Manly WCC game in 1987, which was about 37,000 in that night, there used to be about 12,000 in for a league game.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #46
Bradford signing Iestyn Harris from Cardiff, arrogantly ignoring that Leeds had first rights over Harris, if he returned to league, was one costly error, Bradford lost the subsequent court case/tribunal & had to pay Leeds 7 figure compensation, that was one of the issues that lead to there problems the last 10 years.
Re: Rugby League
Reply #47
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:49:59 pm
Remember one from about 1996 when Robbie Paul was electric but Saints won a high scoring thriller. Was that one of them?

Yeah, that was the final, finished something like 40-32 to Saints, Bradford were leading at one point, then Saints banged a few tries the last 20 minutes or so.
