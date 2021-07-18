« previous next »
Rugby League
« on: July 18, 2021, 12:00:30 am »
I hope as many people as possible got to see this afternoon's match, at the same stadium that 6 days ago saw (probably about 5%) fans behaving like idiots, a fairly dull (although still gripping) final and players who hit the deck with the slightest touch.

45,000 well behaved fans, mingling together, a game with absolute physical commitment, a complete lack of theatrics and cheating, competent referees who can communicate with players who show them respect and a video refereeing system (using at several key moments today) that works and keeps those watching informed why it's being used and what the reasoning of the video referee is.

Well done Saints (and well done Castleford too), thank you
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #1 on: July 18, 2021, 12:02:27 am »
I watched on the tele mate. Rugby League thread is here somewhere, just not enough lads on here that like it to keep it alive for long anymore.  ;D

World Cup starting in a couple months though. I'll bump the thread back up.  ;D
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #2 on: July 18, 2021, 12:11:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on July 18, 2021, 12:02:27 am
I watched on the tele mate. Rugby League thread is here somewhere, just not enough lads on here that like it to keep it alive for long anymore.  ;D

World Cup starting in a couple months though. I'll bump the thread back up.  ;D


Their loss, I know a fair few that do Reds and Saints, double treat once you realise

SL highlights here

https://www.youtube.com/user/SLHighlights


Australian Game is another level, great channel which shows 4-5 minute games without the score, Penrith, Melbourne, Parramatta and Sydney clubs up at the top

https://www.nrl.com/tv/matches/

Re: Rugby League
« Reply #3 on: July 18, 2021, 12:33:18 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 18, 2021, 12:11:54 am

Their loss, I know a fair few that do Reds and Saints, double treat once you realise

SL highlights here

https://www.youtube.com/user/SLHighlights


Australian Game is another level, great channel which shows 4-5 minute games without the score, Penrith, Melbourne, Parramatta and Sydney clubs up at the top

https://www.nrl.com/tv/matches/

They've just had State Of Origin series[Queensland vs New South Wales] in Aus which New South Wales won the series 2-1. New South Wales battered Queensland in the first 2 fixtures, 50-6 in game 1, & 26-0 in game 2.

Rugby League in Australia is on another planet to RL in the UK, NRL to Super League, is like comparing the premier league to league 2
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #4 on: July 18, 2021, 01:36:26 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 18, 2021, 12:33:18 am
They've just had State Of Origin series[Queensland vs New South Wales] in Aus which New South Wales won the series 2-1. New South Wales battered Queensland in the first 2 fixtures, 50-6 in game 1, & 26-0 in game 2.

Rugby League in Australia is on another planet to RL in the UK, NRL to Super League, is like comparing the premier league to league 2

SOO is Rugby League at its zenith. It's funny that some players make their Australian debut before they get the call up for their state. I don't know of any sport in the world where the best players are brought together for a best-of-3 series every year.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #5 on: July 18, 2021, 01:50:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 18, 2021, 01:36:26 am
SOO is Rugby League at its zenith. It's funny that some players make their Australian debut before they get the call up for their state. I don't know of any sport in the world where the best players are brought together for a best-of-3 series every year.

It's helped make the NRL more balanced as Penrith (who are street away from most at the moment) had to give to their players to SOO, Melbourne have taken advantage.

on Saturday 31st at 10.35 in the morning, Melbourne play Penrith (its the equivalent of Liverpool v City)
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #6 on: July 18, 2021, 03:23:51 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 18, 2021, 01:36:26 am
SOO is Rugby League at its zenith. It's funny that some players make their Australian debut before they get the call up for their state. I don't know of any sport in the world where the best players are brought together for a best-of-3 series every year.

Yep, the US have all star games for there sports, but they're treated as one off exhibition games, rather than a full on, no holds bared series like SOO is, players are teammates for there NRL club, but often end up having full on brawls at each other in SOO.

The RFL have tried replicating UKs version of State Of Origin, in Lancashire vs Yorkshire but it's always ended up being a damp squib, with the intensity level of a training game.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:45:39 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 18, 2021, 03:23:51 am
Yep, the US have all star games for there sports, but they're treated as one off exhibition games, rather than a full on, no holds bared series like SOO is, players are teammates for there NRL club, but often end up having full on brawls at each other in SOO.

The RFL have tried replicating UKs version of State Of Origin, in Lancashire vs Yorkshire but it's always ended up being a damp squib, with the intensity level of a training game.

Design it right, get the clubs onside as it is their players who may be injured, position it right in the season, get the BBC to buy for the early years and market it well, keep it going. Start with a one off.

The rest will follow.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:09:33 am »
Was at Wembley on Saturday (one of those who does Reds and Saints) it was a bloody treat.  Magnificent game, right result, sitting in the shade (unlike the Saints fans behind the sticks) on the 20 yard line at the end where Saints kicked into second half.  Only half full of course but there was no trouble and we were surrounded by fans, and families, from all the teams, laugh, drink, enjoy the game.  Oh, and their version of VAR was delivered beautifully.  All in all an object lesson in how to put on a big sporting event.  Recommend it to anyone. 
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:32:40 pm »
I don't follow Rugby league but respect it as a sport and think it phenomenal athletes and is almost always a pretty good watch on the rare occasions I catch a game.

I'm from South Liverpool originally then relocated to Chester at a young age, with family that only care about football, so Union (I was educated in the state school system so zero exposure) and League were never sports I was exposed to or had the opportunity to try.

A few years back though when my job was mobile, I spent 6 months project managing a small build in St Helens. One of the lads on site was a semi-pro Rugby League player who had come through St Helens' youth system. I once saw him cut a tiger load horizontally and place two pies between the halves, eating it like a gigantic sandwich  ;D He was fucking massive suffice to say. Anyway, as they all did every Monday, they were talking about the matches from the weekend and someone asked who I supported.

Me: 'No one.'

Them: 'Sorry you must have misunderstood. We mean which league team do you follow?'

Me: 'I've never watched a game, I don't have a Rugby League Team.'

Cue disbelieving silence. You'd think I'd said something super offensive. Immediately they all demanded I join them to go and watch a game. Half were from Wigan, the rest St Helens and to a man they were obsessed with the Rugby. The next day one of the lads handed me a ticket to an upcoming midweek game and said I was coming with them. More of a demand than a question. We went on either a Wednesday or Thursday to Warrington to watch Warrington Wolves v St Helens. I can't remember the exact score, Warrington definitely won even though St Helens were leading at half time. I remember the boys being dejected as St Helens had apparently been on a massive winning streak and were considered the better team.

It was fast, furious, aggressive, but controlled and respectful. It made you feel a bit of shame towards football in some ways really. I massively enjoyed it, the commitment of it, the devastating way that one mistake can be punished so badly within seconds. I remember one lad for St Helens, a full-back, being absolutely brilliant. I did keep an eye out for St Helens' results the season after and start to watch highlights packages, but leaving that environment where the team would always badger me to watch and get into it, I did fall out of the pattern of keeping an eye open for results.

I think I'm going to endeavour to get into it this next season and maybe try and go to a few games. Warrington Wolves are certainly the closest to where I am now, maybe 45 minutes up the A49. I don't know whether they're any good or not, I suppose Leigh, Wigan and Salford aren't all that much further. Gonna make my Missus come with me.

When does the season run and how much are tickets?
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:34:26 pm »
Union is for fat bastards who can't run and ger gassed after 10 metres. Remember that DS. 
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:35:39 pm »
World Cup thread that I opened for 2017. Updated for 2021.  :wave

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336952.msg15663698#msg15663698
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:34:26 pm
Union is for fat bastards who can't run and ger gassed after 10 metres. Remember that DS.
Union = Fat, League = Pies. Got ya, noted.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:26:59 pm »
My number one sport. Have Had a season ticket for Warrington for over 25 years. Absolutely love it. Its a shame it doesn't get more in attendance and that some traditional clubs are always struggling financially. If anyone fancies a good read try Adrian Morley's autobiography..... Even just for the bit of trying to escape the police and instead of scaling a massive fence just deciding to run straight through it......
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:32:08 pm »
Am volunteering at The Riverside for the Cook Islands game in the World Cup later this year.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:36:09 pm »
When does the season run and how much are tickets?
[/quote]

My season ticket at Warrington..... 'the Wire' is about 230 for standing. 2 sides of the stadium are standing, 2 seated. You can sometimes get half season tickets for about 100 quid which gets you discounts like half price tickets for the magic weekend currently in Newcastle.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:37:55 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:32:08 pm
Am volunteering at The Riverside for the Cook Islands game in the World Cup later this year.

Brilliant mate.
I've got tickets for 3 games so far.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:32:40 pm

snip
snip

Back in the mid 80's my Ma met a bloke from Southport, he ended up as my stepdad. He has been watching Wigan since the 50's. Took me and our kid to a game and we loved it, ended up following Wigan home and away for years.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:47:26 pm »
I had a season ticket for Saints, gold seated section which was £300 for renewals[Saints call STs memberships now], gave mine up many reasons mostly getting home after the match around midnight, reliant on last trains. buses from Liverpool City Centre

It's great going to the match & being able to buy a pint & drinking it in the stands watching the match.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:50:41 pm »
How is it RAWK that is the biggest supported Liverpool forum has more people that like the crappy code than the all mighty League?  ;D
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:50:41 pm
How is it RAWK that is the biggest supported Liverpool forum has more people that like the crappy code than the all mighty League?  ;D
Rugby Union is the posh boys game.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:38:06 pm »
My aunt was a physio at Warrington back in the day! Used to love watching the Challenge Cup back in the day, always felt like a huge event, and there were regular games on Grandstand with good old Ray French. Somewhere along the way I lost touch with it, maybe when it went to Sky.

As mentioned above, I watched a fair bit of the NRL when I was in Australia and its another level there. I lived in Sydney for about 9 mo the and its the main sport there. Games were on all through a weekend and generally always entertaining.

Samie will take offence but where Union probably has an edge is the international game is more spread out in terms of dominance. The All Blacks are probably considered the best side and have been for a lot of the last 30 years but in that time South Africa have won three World Cups, Australia a couple and England one.

Where I agree with Samie is that a bad game of League is a better watch than a bad game of Union.

Never played either though. Im far too pretty.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:43:58 pm »
You bring shame upon the code Nicholas.  :o

I don't take offence ( well not too much) as the international scene in League should be more competitive and of a better standard but it's slowly and painfully getting there.  ;D

Here's a thought the the All Blacks v Australia (RL) in a game of two halves like Wigan v Bath in the mid 90's, who wins?  Because it's easier to play Union rules once you played League. 8)
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:11:48 pm »
Yeah, I commented (maybe in the Union thread!) about that recently because Sky were replaying the Union game. Wigan were incredible. Granted I turned on with them about 40 points down but that was through Bath grinding them down in the pack I think. Wigan ended up scoring three tries and I think two started from behind their posts. Mind you they had Shaun Edwards, Farrell, Robinson, Henry Paul, Gary Connolly, Tuigamala and Offiah so a fair bit of pedigree.

These days Im not so sure whos win Samie. TheAll Blacks forwards are very skilled so I think could handle a league game and theyd still have too much nous in the dark arts. Who can we speak to to make it happen?!
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:31:00 pm »
No idea mate but what I'd pay for to see that.

As a mark of respect I'll say the AB forwards would last 20 minutes before gassing. No way could they play at the intensity of a League game for full on 80 minutes.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:31:00 pm
No idea mate but what I'd pay for to see that.

As a mark of respect I'll say the AB forwards would last 20 minutes before gassing. No way could they play at the intensity of a League game for full on 80 minutes.

Less steroids?
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:21:33 pm »
Be interesting to see what ratings the Rugby League World Cup final would get if England get there, compared to the Union final in 2019. I suppose the fact that it's being held all around the country should drum up interest.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:06:37 pm »
Being a Widnes lad I used to watch the Chemics a lot in the 80s and early 90s. Widnes were quite successful then,world club champions and often League Champions. A great Sunday afternoon out and decent supporters all in all.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:15:13 am »
Quote from: red vinyl on Yesterday at 10:06:37 pm
Being a Widnes lad I used to watch the Chemics a lot in the 80s and early 90s. Widnes were quite successful then,world club champions and often League Champions. A great Sunday afternoon out and decent supporters all in all.

Even though I am a Saints fan I went to Old Trafford to watch Widnes win the world club championship. In my lifetime there have been two truly great teams, Widnes in the 80s and Wigan in the 80s/90s. Despite that I am always thankful that Saints are my club as they are the only club that have been there or thereabouts thoughout my life, I'm dead lucky because (despite Hodgson) Liverpool have as well. There are moments when both clubs stars are in the sky, recently and in 2001 as well (7? Trophies in all)

As for Rugby Union, it's better than it was and the international game is far better organised. I'm afraid I still have a chip on my shoulder that will always be difficult to dislodge based on;

* The very origin of the game, Rugby League was created because they refused to allow pay for working class players who needed the money
* Bans for life for anyone playing league occurred until 1995, it was supposed to be for being payed but no-one believes Union players were amateurs until then, it was plain old prejudice and it was mainly Welsh players who suffered because they had little access to toff money.
* It was even worse in French where the Nazi supporting Vichy government banned RL
* Whilst it is more evenly spread in the North and South West, moreso in Wales. It is still dominated by Public Schools and corporates
* Some of the RU characters I came across in the teenage years (not locally)
* Swing low sweet chariot gets on my nerves
* Twickers
* Stephen Jones

I do love watching the All Blacks and even Wales but I do like to see England get beat and Wills and Harry get upset. I'm just a crusty old inverted snob like that.

The greatest try in either code is this one, just bear in mind anyone who has never seen this, the hooter had gone and the next time the ball goes in touch or a tackle is made the game is finished.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VjhE7DOvD-c
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:20:38 am »
I would say the Bradford Bulls of the early 00's when they were at their absolute peak were a sight to behold. And anyone remember Lesley Vainokolo I swear that lad was the Jonah Lomu of League for that short period of time when they were all conquering.

Shame what happened to the Bulls, we need them back in Super League.
