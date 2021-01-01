I hope as many people as possible got to see this afternoon's match, at the same stadium that 6 days ago saw (probably about 5%) fans behaving like idiots, a fairly dull (although still gripping) final and players who hit the deck with the slightest touch.



45,000 well behaved fans, mingling together, a game with absolute physical commitment, a complete lack of theatrics and cheating, competent referees who can communicate with players who show them respect and a video refereeing system (using at several key moments today) that works and keeps those watching informed why it's being used and what the reasoning of the video referee is.



Well done Saints (and well done Castleford too), thank you