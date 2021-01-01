« previous next »
Rugby League
I hope as many people as possible got to see this afternoon's match, at the same stadium that 6 days ago saw (probably about 5%) fans behaving like idiots, a fairly dull (although still gripping) final and players who hit the deck with the slightest touch.

45,000 well behaved fans, mingling together, a game with absolute physical commitment, a complete lack of theatrics and cheating, competent referees who can communicate with players who show them respect and a video refereeing system (using at several key moments today) that works and keeps those watching informed why it's being used and what the reasoning of the video referee is.

Well done Saints (and well done Castleford too), thank you
Re: Rugby League
I watched on the tele mate. Rugby League thread is here somewhere, just not enough lads on here that like it to keep it alive for long anymore.  ;D

World Cup starting in a couple months though. I'll bump the thread back up.  ;D
Re: Rugby League
I watched on the tele mate. Rugby League thread is here somewhere, just not enough lads on here that like it to keep it alive for long anymore.

World Cup starting in a couple months though. I'll bump the thread back up.

World Cup starting in a couple months though. I'll bump the thread back up.


Their loss, I know a fair few that do Reds and Saints, double treat once you realise

SL highlights here

https://www.youtube.com/user/SLHighlights


Australian Game is another level, great channel which shows 4-5 minute games without the score, Penrith, Melbourne, Parramatta and Sydney clubs up at the top

https://www.nrl.com/tv/matches/

Re: Rugby League
Their loss, I know a fair few that do Reds and Saints, double treat once you realise

SL highlights here

https://www.youtube.com/user/SLHighlights


Australian Game is another level, great channel which shows 4-5 minute games without the score, Penrith, Melbourne, Parramatta and Sydney clubs up at the top

https://www.nrl.com/tv/matches/

They've just had State Of Origin series[Queensland vs New South Wales] in Aus which New South Wales won the series 2-1. New South Wales battered Queensland in the first 2 fixtures, 50-6 in game 1, & 26-0 in game 2.

Rugby League in Australia is on another planet to RL in the UK, NRL to Super League, is like comparing the premier league to league 2
Re: Rugby League
They've just had State Of Origin series[Queensland vs New South Wales] in Aus which New South Wales won the series 2-1. New South Wales battered Queensland in the first 2 fixtures, 50-6 in game 1, & 26-0 in game 2.

Rugby League in Australia is on another planet to RL in the UK, NRL to Super League, is like comparing the premier league to league 2

SOO is Rugby League at its zenith. It's funny that some players make their Australian debut before they get the call up for their state. I don't know of any sport in the world where the best players are brought together for a best-of-3 series every year.
Re: Rugby League
SOO is Rugby League at its zenith. It's funny that some players make their Australian debut before they get the call up for their state. I don't know of any sport in the world where the best players are brought together for a best-of-3 series every year.

It's helped make the NRL more balanced as Penrith (who are street away from most at the moment) had to give to their players to SOO, Melbourne have taken advantage.

on Saturday 31st at 10.35 in the morning, Melbourne play Penrith (its the equivalent of Liverpool v City)
Re: Rugby League
SOO is Rugby League at its zenith. It's funny that some players make their Australian debut before they get the call up for their state. I don't know of any sport in the world where the best players are brought together for a best-of-3 series every year.

Yep, the US have all star games for there sports, but they're treated as one off exhibition games, rather than a full on, no holds bared series like SOO is, players are teammates for there NRL club, but often end up having full on brawls at each other in SOO.

The RFL have tried replicating UKs version of State Of Origin, in Lancashire vs Yorkshire but it's always ended up being a damp squib, with the intensity level of a training game.
