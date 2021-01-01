Watched it with my 4-year-old nephew at his request, and found every vapid second of it excruciating. I would place it on my top 3 worst movie-watching experiences, but this is not a movie. It's a completely soulless "product". A 1 hour and 50 minutes glossy commercial. You can't see a drop of love or art in it, just executives trying to make more money by virtue of branding. It actually made me really sad, to see how something so empty, shit, and lazily made can be put out today. Don't show this to your kids, they deserve better. You deserve better. The world deserves better. Show them Ratatouille instead.