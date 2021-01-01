« previous next »
Space Jam 2

Offline redwillow

Space Jam 2
Yesterday at 10:12:31 am
Watched the new space jam last night, had some worries it would be shite due to how much of a culture classic the first was many years ago.

Can conclude, its a good watch especially if you got young kids
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Space Jam 2
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:24:21 am
Ive heard nothing but bad things about it to be honest.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Space Jam 2
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:07:14 pm
Legacy of Banality it seeeeeeeeeems

Online Lastrador

Re: Space Jam 2
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:49:08 pm
Watched it with my 4-year-old nephew at his request, and found every vapid second of it excruciating. I would place it on my top 3 worst movie-watching experiences, but this is not a movie. It's a completely soulless "product". A 1 hour and 50 minutes glossy commercial. You can't see a drop of love or art in it, just executives trying to make more money by virtue of branding. It actually made me really sad, to see how something so empty, shit, and lazily made can be put out today. Don't show this to your kids, they deserve better. You deserve better. The world deserves better. Show them Ratatouille instead.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Space Jam 2
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:59:46 pm
I heard if you watch it in sync with Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, you're wasting your time
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Space Jam 2
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:22:44 pm
The clips I've seen make it look practically unwatchable, like everyone involved from start to finish was on hard drugs throughout the creative process.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Space Jam 2
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:23:30 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 07:22:44 pm
The clips I've seen make it look practically unwatchable, like everyone involved from start to finish was on hard drugs throughout the creative process.

I dunno man, hard drugs don't seem as bad as Space Jam 2
Online Lastrador

Re: Space Jam 2
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:26:44 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 07:22:44 pm
The clips I've seen make it look practically unwatchable, like everyone involved from start to finish was on hard drugs throughout the creative process.
There was no creative process, this was made by an algorithm.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Space Jam 2
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:36:40 pm
did they have to CGI out the Looney Tunes' bumholes?
Online Hazell

Re: Space Jam 2
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:36:40 pm
did they have to CGI out the Looney Tunes' bumholes?

I think so. It's why Effes won't be going to watch it.
Online gray19lfc

Re: Space Jam 2
Reply #10 on: Today at 12:58:00 am
I thought it was OK
