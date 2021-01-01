Poll

How much sleep do you have (on average) a night as an estimate

Less than 3 hours
3-4 hours
4-5 hours
5-6 hours
6-7 hours
7-8 hours
More than 8 hours
Sleepy time!

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:02:37 am »
I usually fall asleep within twenty minutes of getting into bed;more often than not though I'll wake up around 2 o'clock and it can take me as long as three hours to get back to sleep.

Especially now when it's too hot to sleep anyway.
