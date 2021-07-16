Poll

How much sleep do you have (on average) a night as an estimate

Less than 3 hours
3-4 hours
4-5 hours
5-6 hours
6-7 hours
7-8 hours
More than 8 hours
Author Topic: Sleepy time!  (Read 760 times)

Andy @ Allerton

Sleepy time!
« on: July 16, 2021, 06:54:24 pm »
Whenever I see something regarding sleep, it always seems to mention 8 hours as 'the norm'

From when I was a kid, I used to have maybe 5-6 hours. Sometimes if I have a mad lie in I can get to maybe 7, 7 and a half? hours.

But 8 hours, just can't get my head around it. 8 hours! In bed!! A whole 8 hours.

No, just seems weird to be. Is that really the norm?

From probably aged 5 (or when I can remember) about 6ish (give or take) is great. Feel like I've had a good nights sleep. Less than 5 and I feel a bit tired. More than  7, feel groggy and shite all day..
Craig 🤔

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #1 on: July 16, 2021, 06:56:17 pm »
What sort of weird range of answers are they!?  ;D

I tend to get between 5-6 (no option for that) and have for as long as I remember.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #2 on: July 16, 2021, 06:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 16, 2021, 06:56:17 pm
What sort of weird range of answers are they!?  ;D

I tend to get between 5-6 (no option for that) and have for as long as I remember.

Good point. Fixed.
Just Elmo?

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #3 on: July 16, 2021, 07:03:40 pm »
5-6 during the week. around 10 at the weekends.

I wish I could be more consistent.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #4 on: July 16, 2021, 07:06:03 pm »
Round about 7-8 weekdays

massively variable on weekends
TepidT2O

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #5 on: July 16, 2021, 07:07:51 pm »
No 6-7 hours option ..
Samie

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #6 on: July 16, 2021, 07:10:11 pm »
5-6 more of six to be fair.  :D
RedSince86

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #7 on: July 16, 2021, 07:11:11 pm »
Ranges from 6,7,8 hours during weekdays, dependant if i'm doing school run

Weekends i can do 9-10 easy.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #8 on: July 16, 2021, 07:11:20 pm »
Updated :)

And reset!
Craig 🤔

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #9 on: July 16, 2021, 07:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 16, 2021, 07:11:20 pm
Updated :)

And reset!

It's almost like you've never done a poll before  :o
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #10 on: July 16, 2021, 07:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 16, 2021, 07:11:59 pm
It's almost like you've never done a poll before  :o

I'm new at this :)
stoa

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #11 on: July 16, 2021, 07:46:39 pm »
Picked 6-7 hours, but during the week it's mostly around 6 hours sometimes it's closer to 7 sometimes closer to 5. Would need 8 though, because lack of sleep is messing me up. The problem is, I just can't go to bed early and end up staying up late. Get my 8 or more hours on weekends though.
TepidT2O

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #12 on: July 16, 2021, 07:50:40 pm »
6-7 mostly .. ideally 7-8.

Tends to be more in the autumn and winter as the sun doesnt wake me up!
reddebs

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #13 on: July 16, 2021, 07:52:21 pm »
I get a better night's sleep if I go to bed early. 

If I'm asleep by 10.30pm I'll be up by 6am and fully refreshed but if it's nearer midnight or later I'm fidgety and can't settle properly so end up getting up later but feeling crap cos I've only had about 5hrs sleep in total.

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #14 on: July 16, 2021, 08:29:04 pm »
7 hours at a push in the week. Tend to wake up before the alarm anyway so probably closer to 6.

Not much difference at the weekend, go to bed later but still end up having to get up early for one reason or another.
rob1966

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #15 on: July 16, 2021, 09:17:55 pm »
Normally around 6-7 hours, although during lockdown No1 I was sleeping like the dead and getting 10 hours.

I used to have real problems going to sleep on a Friday when I was working Saturday, I'd struggle to get 3 hours. Doesn't happen now though.
ToneLa

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #16 on: July 16, 2021, 09:19:51 pm »
I'm a night owl but I wake up at hours a farmer would love to.

Even if I've been drinking or having a sly toke or running or anything

Just. Lost the ability to lie in
Classycara

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #17 on: July 16, 2021, 09:22:30 pm »
probably 5-6 for me.

wake up wanting more sleep when i can't in the week.

wake up early when i can have (and want) more sleep at the weekend
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #18 on: July 16, 2021, 09:26:17 pm »
My alarm goes off at 5am every day of the week and i'm not often in bed at midnight so it's between 4 and 5 hours for me.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #19 on: July 16, 2021, 09:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July 16, 2021, 09:22:30 pm
probably 5-6 for me.

wake up wanting more sleep when i can't in the week.

wake up early when i can have (and want) more sleep at the weekend

Haha same. Hate that feeling when you convince yourself youre going to have an early night and then before you know it your kicking yourself again.
Classycara

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #20 on: July 16, 2021, 09:33:14 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 16, 2021, 09:28:03 pm
Haha same. Hate that feeling when you convince yourself youre going to have an early night and then before you know it your kicking yourself again.

Haha I have that in reverse. Kick myself for waking up early and being so shit at getting back to sleep on what could be a nice lazy saturday morning.

give me a workday and i'll get back to sleep instantly 5 times after snoozing my alarm though
Samie

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #21 on: July 16, 2021, 11:18:37 pm »
Which fucker sleeps like a king and does 8+ hours?
stoa

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #22 on: July 16, 2021, 11:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July 16, 2021, 09:33:14 pm
Haha I have that in reverse. Kick myself for waking up early and being so shit at getting back to sleep on what could be a nice lazy saturday morning.

give me a workday and i'll get back to sleep instantly 5 times after snoozing my alarm though

You are a weird, weird man... ;)
But I can beat you in the snoozing department. In the last year with working from home, I've developed the stupid habbit of pushing snooze again and again. Sometimes, I even get up an hour later than planned with the alarm going off every five minutes. It's absolutely stupid, but it is also down to going to bed pretty late all the time and not getting enough sleep. The good thing is, that whenever I have to get up in the morning, because I have to be somewhere I manage to get up in time without  constantly hitting the snooze button...
I've been a good boy.

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #23 on: July 16, 2021, 11:35:47 pm »
Tend to only get about 7 hours sleep nowadays but I doze off a lot when I'm working from home on my bed. Can't say I've ever been paid to sleep.
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #24 on: July 16, 2021, 11:36:19 pm »
6 to 7 hrs for me, but feel knackered all the time.
I get 1 lie-in a week, on a Saturday, this needs to change I think.
ToneLa

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 12:59:03 am »
Not tried it in years - it got weirdly hard to buy - but melatonin, as a supplement, being what your body produces naturally anyway, worked wonders for me

I might reinvest. Still fit enough to not care if I miss a few hours sleep - don't notice it after a few hours, it's just the getting up part sucks, but once i'm up I'm up.

I used melatonin on long haul flights (India, NYC), and in winter when I was sick - had a little trick, I'd drink about a pint of smoothies (basically a fruit injection) then melatonin myself to sleep. I'd get about 13 hours sleep and be drowsy the next day.... but no longer sick
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 01:10:54 am »
Got to be up at half 6 in the morning. Just been trawling through YouTube for the last hour. Im such a prick.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 01:47:45 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 01:10:54 am
Got to be up at half 6 in the morning. Just been trawling through YouTube for the last hour. Im such a prick.

Yeah Fridays are usually pretty bad for me too.

I mean to go to bed around 12 or 1 and here I am still faffing around on the interweb :)
kavah

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 02:04:06 am »
7 hours

For me an 8km walk after dinner is the best way to ensure a good nights sleep
kavah

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 02:06:18 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 16, 2021, 11:35:47 pm
Tend to only get about 7 hours sleep nowadays but I doze off a lot when I'm working from home on my bed. Can't say I've ever been paid to sleep.

Ive lived in a couple of places were a siesta is culturally normal and its fucking great - I know loads of people cant do it but I love a little power nap on the company dime  ;D
duvva

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:54:06 am »
Never been able to get to sleep well, usually takes me hours. Ive always found sleeping during the day easier than at night, probably because Im always trying to catch up. Can easily lie in and sleep through a morning but getting to sleep before 1-2am is rare
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 01:41:40 pm »
7 hours just about does it for me, cant remember when Ive had more than that, even after a very good drink
Liv4-3lee

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 02:32:12 pm »
When my daughter was in school I would get about 5-6 but now she's finished I get 6-7 according to my watch. I have ankylosing spondylitis which makes me very tired all the time so sometimes I have a nap after dinner at about 6pm for an hour.
Crimson

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:19:07 pm »
Usually wake up after 6-7 hours. Luckily, I tend to always wake before the alarm goes off.

Although, I do tend to feel sleepy for a long time after I wake, I seem unable to fall back to sleep!
UntouchableLuis

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm »
Work day I'm usually asleep between 10-10:30 and up at 6:15 so get the 8 hours in. I notice a massive difference on nights I struggle to sleep so if I got 5 or 6 hours sleep at best I'm very groggy the next day.

Weekend I don't set an alarm but usually awake at 9ish but have to force myself out of bed or I could go much longer sometimes! Always better being up and about before then though or you feel you've wasted the morning.

When I was in 6th form/Uni I used to go to bed around 1 or 2 a.m sometimes after watching telly or playing footy manager but I can't seem to stay awake past half 11 at the very latest now even on weekends.
AndyIn

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:08:16 am »
When I was younger at college age I could sleep through anything. I worked as a site engineer for Mowlem in Manchester and stayed in some pub on a B&B deal on the second floor. Came down one morning and all the windows were boarded up. Seems there been a huge fight and all the windows were put through. Slept through the broken windows, police sirens and all the hammering to board up the windows.
Biggest change was starting my own business and worrying all the time, then having a kid and broken sleep for a few years. Now I cant sleep well at all as an older guy and 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep is like a minor miracle. More often 4 hours of real sleep followed by a pee break and another three hours of mixed sleep are the best I get these days.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:12:59 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:59:03 am
I used melatonin on long haul flights (India, NYC), and in winter when I was sick - had a little trick, I'd drink about a pint of smoothies (basically a fruit injection) then melatonin myself to sleep. I'd get about 13 hours sleep and be drowsy the next day.... but no longer sick

Great tip. Ill try that. In the past when I was single and started to feel flu dumbo would go to the store on the way home and buy two bottles of port. Would put them on the bedside table with a pint glass. Would watch TV on the iPad until I passed out. Slept great.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Sleepy time!
« Reply #37 on: Today at 06:56:31 am »
Definitely closer to 6 than 7 these days. Now I am into my 40s I find if I wake up at 3.30am, for example, I can then really struggle to get back off again. That could be me - although the next night I'll usually then sleep really well because of the lost hours of sleep.
