When I was younger at college age I could sleep through anything. I worked as a site engineer for Mowlem in Manchester and stayed in some pub on a B&B deal on the second floor. Came down one morning and all the windows were boarded up. Seems there been a huge fight and all the windows were put through. Slept through the broken windows, police sirens and all the hammering to board up the windows.

Biggest change was starting my own business and worrying all the time, then having a kid and broken sleep for a few years. Now I cant sleep well at all as an older guy and 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep is like a minor miracle. More often 4 hours of real sleep followed by a pee break and another three hours of mixed sleep are the best I get these days.