Author Topic: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?  (Read 2532 times)

Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #40 on: July 17, 2021, 10:25:58 am »
UEFA will support only a single bid which in my opinion is the joint Spain & Portugal bid.
Argentina/Uruguay in the running, and China will host a World Cup as soon as they want to.
In my opinion England wont be getting a World Cup anytime soon.
Englands only hope is if they go to every 2 years World Cup.
Its a bit of a shame really though as the uk would be great. So many other nationalities live here, giving strong local support to other nations, the stadiums are good, and were compact distance wise.
Dont really understand sentiment that were not fit to hold it when theyre happy to go to Russia and Qatar.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #41 on: July 17, 2021, 10:31:02 am »
Expect tickets to games in Italy to get sold out in minutes, Saudi will be selling them for free.

The only draw that matters in such a world cup, is where your team is based, never mind who they are playing.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #42 on: July 17, 2021, 10:54:50 am »
I think after Qatar got it anything is possible to be honest. The Saudi's have the power and the money to do as they please.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #43 on: July 17, 2021, 01:13:57 pm »
From the slave owners of Qatar to the... slave owners that kill gays Saudi Arabia

Football is so broken.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #44 on: July 17, 2021, 01:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Jake on July 17, 2021, 01:13:57 pm
From the slave owners of Qatar to the... slave owners that kill gays Saudi Arabia

Football is so broken.

Exactly they will get it at some point but 2030 is too soon after Qatar for me.

England is 100% good enough to host a World Cup those morons last week shouldnt change that view but the pictures and events that happened was a terrible look around the world.

There is trouble in other countries as well for other reasons and if Qatar can host one pretty much anyone can.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #45 on: July 17, 2021, 01:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on July 17, 2021, 10:25:58 am
UEFA will support only a single bid which in my opinion is the joint Spain & Portugal bid.
Argentina/Uruguay in the running, and China will host a World Cup as soon as they want to.
In my opinion England wont be getting a World Cup anytime soon.
Englands only hope is if they go to every 2 years World Cup.
Its a bit of a shame really though as the uk would be great. So many other nationalities live here, giving strong local support to other nations, the stadiums are good, and were compact distance wise.
Dont really understand sentiment that were not fit to hold it when theyre happy to go to Russia and Qatar.

The issue with England is fan behaviour, coupled with increasing xenophobia post-Brexit, coupled with the security concerns around Wembley and the whole final. Sunday was horrendous but even in the semi final you had Denmark fans getting set upon, including kids and families. You had all the national anthems being booed. England fans are just very uncivilized, which does not make a good host.

There was question marks over Russia in that sense but the Russians were warned from their own government if anyone acted up the consequences would be bad (exiled to Siberia). That was enough, the Russians were on their best behaviour. The police have become a joke in this country.

And we all know Qatar should never have won the bid and it brought down the presidency with FIFA with the way it happened.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #46 on: July 17, 2021, 04:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July 17, 2021, 01:26:49 pm
The issue with England is fan behaviour, coupled with increasing xenophobia post-Brexit, coupled with the security concerns around Wembley and the whole final. Sunday was horrendous but even in the semi final you had Denmark fans getting set upon, including kids and families. You had all the national anthems being booed. England fans are just very uncivilized, which does not make a good host.

There was question marks over Russia in that sense but the Russians were warned from their own government if anyone acted up the consequences would be bad (exiled to Siberia). That was enough, the Russians were on their best behaviour. The police have become a joke in this country.

And we all know Qatar should never have won the bid and it brought down the presidency with FIFA with the way it happened.
This exactly why I think it's not outrageous to think England/UK will get a WC pretty soon.
The UK Govt will give all sorts of assurances to FIFA that there will be no trouble. For that to happen, they'll probably need to bring in some 'emergency legislation' to control 'the fans'.
Cue orderly WC and loads of airtime for conspiracy theorists on one-world-governments/state control/back door surveillance and suchlike..
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #47 on: July 17, 2021, 05:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 17, 2021, 04:41:26 pm
This exactly why I think it's not outrageous to think England/UK will get a WC pretty soon.
The UK Govt will give all sorts of assurances to FIFA that there will be no trouble. For that to happen, they'll probably need to bring in some 'emergency legislation' to control 'the fans'.
Cue orderly WC and loads of airtime for conspiracy theorists on one-world-governments/state control/back door surveillance and suchlike..


Yeah, they could close the pubs for a month or six weeks and call it lockdown.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #48 on: July 17, 2021, 08:22:29 pm »
Still better than Iceland doing it with Australia
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 04:46:58 am »
Quote from: Fromola on July 17, 2021, 01:26:49 pm
The issue with England is fan behaviour, coupled with increasing xenophobia post-Brexit, coupled with the security concerns around Wembley and the whole final. Sunday was horrendous but even in the semi final you had Denmark fans getting set upon, including kids and families. You had all the national anthems being booed. England fans are just very uncivilized, which does not make a good host.

There was question marks over Russia in that sense but the Russians were warned from their own government if anyone acted up the consequences would be bad (exiled to Siberia). That was enough, the Russians were on their best behaviour. The police have become a joke in this country.

And we all know Qatar should never have won the bid and it brought down the presidency with FIFA with the way it happened.

Yes, threatening to exile citizens is perfectly acceptable in order to host a football tournament...

Id rather we didnt host a tournament than become an authoritarian state. 
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:05:33 am »
Ive long thought that FIFA would look at a two region World Cup.  They are expanding the tournament to include more teams and a dual World Cup kind of makes sense when it comes to TV with scheduling.  A WC in say Australia and the Uk could work with the final taking place in one of the two regions.  It would be a massive money spinner for fifa and it also gives them the chance to share the World Cup out between countries.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:37:50 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 16, 2021, 06:54:37 pm
Italy had it in 1990, they cannot get it before England, same with Spain in 82.

Time for UK and Ireland to get the next slot for the Europeans.

Spain and Italy should do a joint bid for 2042.

If either of Spain or Italy feel that they cannot host it on their own anymore then they should be doing a joint bid with a smaller neighbour, not another non-adjacent country that has also previously solo hosted it themselves.

Joint bids should be about enabling countries who wouldn't otherwise be able to host it on their own a chance to be involved as a co-host.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:52:16 am »
"Hey, Italy. Want to be a front for our sports washing enterprise?"
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 06:54:56 pm »
I like the idea of multiple countries sharing WC. 2026 is shared by USA, Canada and Mexico and that covers a lot of landmass (bigger than Europe for example). So Italy and Saudi Arabia is not that far fetched in terms of Geography and logistics. But yeah a Western European democracy sharing a WC with an hardline Arabian monarchy is weird to say the least. Maybe the Saudis think this will give them legitimacy while Italians can get investments.

With continued globalization, a WC shared between England and Australia, or even England/USA/Western Europe will become a possibility There is nothing to lose and everyone makes money. Plus more opportunities to travel and explore different cultures in the same tournament. A Latin American WC for example would be a lot of fun as well.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:52:16 am
"Hey, Italy. Want to be a front for our sports washing enterprise?"

Owning football clubs and hosting tournaments seems to have become really a regional dick measuring contest for these oil fed undemocratic feudal regimes and royal families.

And money is for all of these various football related associations like honey is to bees so they usually get their way.

Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:52:37 pm »
Did we agree this is among the stupidest ideas ever by/for FIFA? And these guys are morons in general with a great track record of bad decisions.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:41:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 16, 2021, 07:26:01 pm
Based on the Euros final, the UK won't be getting any World Cup any time soon ...

Cheers England.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:50:02 pm »
Those roadworks in Syria would put me off doing the journey by car.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 06:54:56 pm
I like the idea of multiple countries sharing WC. 2026 is shared by USA, Canada and Mexico and that covers a lot of landmass (bigger than Europe for example).

That one also seems stupid, no reason whatsoever for it to be 3 countries rather than simply the USA and Canada, the latter wouldn't have enough stadia to solo host and the USA doesn't need two co-hosts to do it when they could readily solo host.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:23:26 pm »
The only reason the US bid was a joint bid with Canada and Mexico was people hated Trump and the worry was if it was just the US then it might fail because of that.  I'd have to look but I'm pretty sure based on the rumored host cities that it's almost entirely going to be in the US anyway.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:29:34 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 08:50:02 pm
Those roadworks in Syria would put me off doing the journey by car.

You just know someone will do this for a YouTube video, getting legged by 'friendly' locals In pickup trucks. (here's hoping to less conflict in 2030)
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:23:26 pm
The only reason the US bid was a joint bid with Canada and Mexico was people hated Trump and the worry was if it was just the US then it might fail because of that.  I'd have to look but I'm pretty sure based on the rumored host cities that it's almost entirely going to be in the US anyway.

Yeah, it probably will be. I think Canada have maybe two host cities lined up and think Mexico may be the same. The tournament will be expanded by then too, so will be plenty of games, vast majority of which will be in America - and will assume they'll get basically all of the big knockouts, especially the semis and final similar to Wembley in the Euros
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 07:39:48 pm
Owning football clubs and hosting tournaments seems to have become really a regional dick measuring contest for these oil fed undemocratic feudal regimes and royal families.

And money is for all of these various football related associations like honey is to bees so they usually get their way.

I'm just surprised they didn't ask Spain.  Imagine the money they could have slipped to Barcelona.
Re: Saudi Arabia Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With...Italy?
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:34:25 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm
Yeah, it probably will be. I think Canada have maybe two host cities lined up and think Mexico may be the same. The tournament will be expanded by then too, so will be plenty of games, vast majority of which will be in America - and will assume they'll get basically all of the big knockouts, especially the semis and final similar to Wembley in the Euros

USA has 17 Cities signed up to host.

Mexico has 3.

Canada had 3, Montreal dropped out this year. Now down to 2 cities to host.

16 cities/ venues will be chosen for the 48 teams.
