Author Topic: Sexism in/around Football  (Read 1161 times)

Sexism in/around Football
« on: July 15, 2021, 11:26:32 pm »
I'd read Caoimhe O'Neill's article shortly before seeing Fromola's post on here - it is indeed a powerful piece, and a story that needed telling.  I'm inclined to think that this topic deserves it's own thread.  I'm sure many of us can reflect on moments where we've observed, overheard, or been aware of behaviour that is all too easy to dismiss as 'just a small thing' in isolation - this article demonstrates the unbearable environment that is created when such behaviours go unchecked and are allowed to stack up.

Very powerful piece of writing from our own Caoimhe O'Neill about the appalling abuse directed at women at the Euros from predominantly drunken England fans:

https://theathletic.com/2704711/2021/07/15/this-is-what-you-endure-watching-england-as-a-woman-misogyny-sexism-and-the-constant-fear-of-being-touched-without-consent/

https://twitter.com/search?q=Caoimhe%20O%27Neill%20&src=typed_query&f=live

I'll not post the whole article, as The Athletic's income structure is their right, but I'm going to take the liberty of posting the closing paragraphs as I think they provide a really powerful summation.

The day and month was filled with so many instances like this. We must continue to call out this behaviour and I hope my words here are helping to do so. To do what I did not have the courage to do on Sunday, stand up and say this is not OK.

Sunday should have been a celebration but it was far from that. So far from that. I thought Ryan Conway and I could end the tournament by writing a joint article on what it was like being in the city at such a special time. Instead, he has written about the racist abuse targeted at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka and here I am addressing sexism.

I've put "in Football" in the title, but insights & experiences are 'welcome' from other sports too.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #1 on: July 15, 2021, 11:31:52 pm »
Her piece is more about pissed up louts leching after young women is it not?
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:06:05 am »
Her piece is more about pissed up louts leching after young women is it not?

Probably, we may never know. It won't get a proper thread or response if we all have to pay to read it and this article will have little impact as a consequence.

Whilst it's not a football thing at all, something about football does make people think they are immune from anything others consider normal. There will be 45,000 fans at Wembley on Saturday, mostly from working class areas, a good mix of gender and one of the two biggest games of the year for that support. I may be wrong but I would be very surprised if the behaviour is poor at all, that includes the players as well (unless there is a short sharp punch up, not that rare and with no dramatic collapsing or serious damage)

Seriously, I do think people need to wake up to how intimidating life is for some others.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:02:07 am »
Her piece is more about pissed up louts leching after young women is it not?

Yes. She talks about feeling threatened walking to and around Wembley, about 3 women being harassed by England fans, about men pissing in the streets and flashing their dicks at women asking "is that a good length for you", about stopping to tie her laces and a fella walking path then looping back and getting right up to her and another woman, who was a stranger coming to help her, a bloke blocking a woman on a train and saying to her she made him horny, a group of Danish fans being surrounded "you're shit but your birds are fit", a woman out on her balcony enduring "get your tits out for the lads" before she gave up and went indoors, a young girl nearly being hit by a flying bottle, leers, comments, worried about being sexually assaulted. The domestic violence increasing by 38% after the game, its usually a 28% increase after England lose.

It all sounds like one absolutely horrendous experience for any woman who was there on Sunday.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:07:31 am »
Yes. She talks about feeling threatened walking to and around Wembley, about 3 women being harassed by England fans, about men pissing in the streets and flashing their dicks at women asking "is that a good length for you", about stopping to tie her laces and a fella walking path then looping back and getting right up to her and another woman, who was a stranger coming to help her, a bloke blocking a woman on a train and saying to her she made him horny, a group of Danish fans being surrounded "you're shit but your birds are fit", a woman out on her balcony enduring "get your tits out for the lads" before she gave up and went indoors, a young girl nearly being hit by a flying bottle, leers, comments, worried about being sexually assaulted. The domestic violence increasing by 38% after the game, its usually a 28% increase after England lose.

It all sounds like one absolutely horrendous experience for any woman who was there on Sunday.
I like how you posted the article without posting the article  ;)

tbf this shouldn't surprise any male who talks to and has women in his life.
It's a sad fact of life that when a girl hits puberty she starts getting beeps off 'white van man' and his cousins. Ask any girl/woman.
One of the 'solutions' is to educate males about respect for people, and in this instance women especially. It needs to come from the cradle, i.e. from parents/carers. And then reinforced by society. Legislation etc. is not enough.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:15:45 am »
All part of the same 'education' problem, highlighted in this grim article doing the rounds last month...

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/jun/10/sexual-harassment-is-a-routine-part-of-life-schoolchildren-tell-ofsted

Oh and if you're a parent, you might want to read the linked Everyone's Invited anonymous testimonies with a very strong stomach...
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:20:46 am »
All part of the same 'education' problem, highlighted in this grim article doing the rounds last month...

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/jun/10/sexual-harassment-is-a-routine-part-of-life-schoolchildren-tell-ofsted

Oh and if you're a parent, you might want to read the linked Everyone's Invited anonymous testimonies with a very strong stomach...
You can kind of understand it in schools / amongst teenagers.
i.e. the boys are being flooded with testosterone but don't have enough wisdom and morals to guide their bollocks (both literal and verbal).
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:38:40 am »
You can kind of understand it in schools / amongst teenagers.
i.e. the boys are being flooded with testosterone but don't have enough wisdom and morals to guide their bollocks (both literal and verbal).
Human biology hasn't changed but attitudes, 'culture' and shite like this has.

These teenagers (actually starts pre-teen in primary schools if you read some of the more shocking stories) are then quickly off behaving exactly how Caoimhe has described in her report.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:54:57 am »
Human biology hasn't changed but attitudes, 'culture' and shite like this has.

These teenagers (actually starts pre-teen in primary schools if you read some of the more shocking stories) are then quickly off behaving exactly how Caoimhe has described in her report.
I'm interested to hear your views on this; and others.

Do you really think that "attitudes and culture" has changed over the years/decades?
I presume by "attitudes and culture" you mean the "attitudes and culture" of how men behave towards women?

Chat to a random inner-city teenage boy. He'll tell you that nowadays the phrase "beat and delete" is a "thing".
It means you beat (f*ck) a girl and then delete her off your phone. It's just about notches on a bed post.
Is that very different to how boys have behaved in the past? Only difference being they didn't have mobile phones to store all these girls numbers and images with. But the mindset has always been there?

Hormones and desires are the same. Difference is technology and the ways and means to satisfy those desires, no?
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:56:10 am »
You can kind of understand it in schools / amongst teenagers.
i.e. the boys are being flooded with testosterone but don't have enough wisdom and morals to guide their bollocks (both literal and verbal).

That's where they need to be guided and taught that just because they have these feelings doesn't mean they can act on them and that it's not Ok to do things, as Sian said in the Sarah Everard thread, such as twanging bra straps, that us as lads feel is harmless fun but isn't that at all from a girls perspective.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:01:04 am »
Tech has certainly enabled the worst of it, but suggest you actually read some of those testimonies and then tell me there's not a massive societal issue in play.

This type of behaviour is accepted, normalised even, and in some cesspits, actually celebrated. And yet kids are getting increasingly more advanced education. Its now called PHSE (personal, social, health and economic) which in my kids' schools they also chuck in Ethics as an add-on. Doesn't seem to make any difference sadly.

Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:30:10 am »
You can kind of understand it in schools / amongst teenagers.
i.e. the boys are being flooded with testosterone but don't have enough wisdom and morals to guide their bollocks (both literal and verbal).

 This is never ok and so never understandable. Education and changing attitudes is a must . Thinking this is understandable is why Caoimhe experienced the horrendous day she did. These actions need calling out immediately and should never be excused, for any reason. By  doing this, and through education only then will males of any age treat women with respect.

The article can be read for free btw
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:40:44 am »
This is never ok and so never understandable. Education and changing attitudes is a must . Thinking this is understandable is why Caoimhe experienced the horrendous day she did. These actions need calling out immediately and should never be excused, for any reason. By  doing this, and through education only then will males of any age treat women with respect.
Exactly. The 'boys will be boys' attitude in this context is horrific and unacceptable.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:45:02 am »
This is never ok and so never understandable. Education and changing attitudes is a must . Thinking this is understandable is why Caoimhe experienced the horrendous day she did. These actions need calling out immediately and should never be excused, for any reason. By  doing this, and through education only then will males of any age treat women with respect.

The article can be read for free btw
You seem to have skewed my words a little..
I wrote you can "kind of understand" why the teenage boys do what they do. Put yourselves in their shoes etc.
I wasn't excusing their behaviour! Just giving a reason why they might have impulses in that direction.
You have to try to understand someone before you can provide an effective solution.

Only a prick would say that disrespect of females is ok.
Respect for all. Life is precious.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 am »
It's terrible on any level, but as a dad of a daughter around Caiomhe's age it really brings it home. She's been up and down to London recently, but has had a careful eye on the fixtures to avoid being caught up in that. She shouldn't have to, but it's pragmatism.

Picking up on a couple of comments in the thread; it's like people don't think normal laws or standards of behaviour don't apply to them when they're in a crowd. If some arl fella in a mac was waving his dick at young women, he'd be nicked and on the sex offenders register before in a flash (sorry about that). Which only leads to the conclusion that they think there's very little chance of any consequences for them.

Whether it's racism, sexism or hooliganism, the sooner these people are publicised, the rest of us can then start making some informed choices on avoiding them and not putting money in their pockets either directly or indirectly.


Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:23:49 am »
You seem to have skewed my words a little..
I wrote you can "kind of understand" why the teenage boys do what they do. Put yourselves in their shoes etc.
I wasn't excusing their behaviour! Just giving a reason why they might have impulses in that direction.
You have to try to understand someone before you can provide an effective solution.

Only a prick would say that disrespect of females is ok.
Respect for all. Life is precious.

I think what me and my mates were like as lads, nicking your mates Dads wank mags, looking at topless women in the paper, the ladies underwear in Freemans catalogue, I dread to think what we'd be like these days with the porn that is readily available all over the internet and also the attitudes in the videos and the titles.

I used to work with a lad who lost his virginity at 14 to an 18 yr old and got her pregnant, I lost mine at 11 to the 13 yr old daughter of my Dads mate, it's stupid, but as a young lad/teen you just don't think.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:37:01 am »
I think what me and my mates were like as lads, nicking your mates Dads wank mags, looking at topless women in the paper, the ladies underwear in Freemans catalogue, I dread to think what we'd be like these days with the porn that is readily available all over the internet and also the attitudes in the videos and the titles.

I used to work with a lad who lost his virginity at 14 to an 18 yr old and got her pregnant, I lost mine at 11 to the 13 yr old daughter of my Dads mate, it's stupid, but as a young lad/teen you just don't think.

Why were you nicking Jons dads pornos?

Ill let someone else quiz you on that last line! :o
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:42:14 am »
You seem to have skewed my words a little..
I wrote you can "kind of understand" why the teenage boys do what they do. Put yourselves in their shoes etc.
I wasn't excusing their behaviour! Just giving a reason why they might have impulses in that direction.
You have to try to understand someone before you can provide an effective solution.

Only a prick would say that disrespect of females is ok.
Respect for all. Life is precious.

Agreed, and I by no means wanted to imply you were not sympathetic.  But I still maintain that by saying itss understandable gives some level of acceptance to their actions. And there is not. It is too similar to the boys will be boys excuse for me.

I think we both agree it wants calling out and education from day 1 so that teenage boys do have the wisdom and morals necessary to treat girls with respect and in turn are adult males that do the same.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:44:12 am »
Why were you nicking Jons dads pornos?

Ill let someone else quiz you on that last line! :o

She seduced me, I was all sweet and innocent ;D
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:44:20 pm »
Agreed, and I by no means wanted to imply you were not sympathetic.  But I still maintain that by saying itss understandable gives some level of acceptance to their actions. And there is not. It is too similar to the boys will be boys excuse for me.

I think we both agree it wants calling out and education from day 1 so that teenage boys do have the wisdom and morals necessary to treat girls with respect and in turn are adult males that do the same.
I'm glad you understand where I'm coming from.

Also we need to be careful not to jump from the word "understand" to "understandable". That can skew a post.

We need to understand why something is happening. We need to understand what challenges these boys are undergoing. We need to understand what they need to do to counter these challenges/urges/impulses/influences etc. etc. etc.
We need to understand in order to propose.

On a sidenote...........and I do hope this is also not skewed against me!.......it may be slightly similar to how a lawyer puts forward his case....i.e. the accused is 100% guilty, although there may be mitigating circumstances. These don't excuse the crime. They just help to understand what was going on in the heart n mind of the guilty one(s).
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:49:19 pm »
Im glad we cleared that up. And yes understandable is subtly different to understand . Apologies for  assuming you could not see this.
Re: Sexism in Football
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:44:58 pm »
I like how you posted the article without posting the article  ;)

tbf this shouldn't surprise any male who talks to and has women in his life.
It's a sad fact of life that when a girl hits puberty she starts getting beeps off 'white van man' and his cousins. Ask any girl/woman.
One of the 'solutions' is to educate males about respect for people, and in this instance women especially. It needs to come from the cradle, i.e. from parents/carers. And then reinforced by society. Legislation etc. is not enough.
After reading the whole article last night, I thought the same as the line in bold. In fact, reading it put me in mind of a recent thread started by Sian on here in response to the murder of Sarah Everard. In it, she spoke about what it's like to be a woman in our society and how the behaviour of too many males shapes how females have to act in order to try to avoid unwanted attention.

The problem is societal, but the herd mentality within football crowds often gives it a space to manifest and express itself. Why certain football crowds and not, for instance, golf, rugby crowds? I'm not sure really, but for many decades there has been a perception that whilst in a football crowd, especially one with an already dubious reputation, you can act like a gobshite with impunity. In fact, it's almost expected that you do so. Then, you get people playing up to the sexist, racist, knuckle-dragging neanderthal stereotype.

Respect, empathy and consideration for others needs to be a taught, societal value from an early age. When you have respect, empathy and consideration for others, colour, gender etc become irrelevant and you treat others as you'd expect to be treated yourself. Thing is, we live in an age of deliberate division. An age of the Cult of Self. An age where too many can only feel good about themselves when they are being nasty about and too someone else. Our supposed leaders are the worst possible role models and actually actively promote attitudes they then condemn when they bear their poisonous fruit.

We expect society to act in a civilized manner, while it's taught to behave anything but. The crop a field will produce is dependent on the seeds sown within it and how they are nurtured. Society is very similar. If we don't like the crop we are reaping, we have to look at what seeds are being sown and by who.

But anyway, yes, that article was a grim read. Sadly though, not a surprising read at all.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:43:52 pm »
There's been a write up/story/article on Facebook recently about the mother of a young girl who was called into her daughter's school due to her assaulting one of the lads in class.

Basically the lad had been twanging her bra and doing other "ladish" stuff and generally upsetting her but despite telling him to stop he continued.

She then complained to the male teacher about it and he basically told her to ignore it, laugh it off as boys will be boys.

The harassment continued until the girl had had enough and lamped him one, hence both sets of parents were called in.

The school/teacher was intending disciplining the girl for assault till her mum laid into them about the sexual assault and harassment they'd allowed to happen to her daughter, forcing her to take action to protect herself.

Some would say she was wrong to retaliate but when she's getting no protection or help from those meant to do just that, what else should she do?

Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:08:28 pm »
In this instance I think she was right Debs, the lad deserved a fucking belt and as the school were just ignoring it, lamping him brought it to attention. She shouldn't ever have had to be in that position though, her telling the teachers should have been the end of it. Both Girls and Boys will take things too far and once they know it's upsetting the victim will press on with it, that is where the adults need to step in.
Logged

Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:25:47 pm »
In this instance I think she was right Debs, the lad deserved a fucking belt and as the school were just ignoring it, lamping him brought it to attention. She shouldn't ever have had to be in that position though, her telling the teachers should have been the end of it. Both Girls and Boys will take things too far and once they know it's upsetting the victim will press on with it, that is where the adults need to step in.

Oh I'd have ragged him all round school mate, nobody touches my body uninvited 😁

Seriously though the lads father and the teacher couldn't understand why or how it wasn't the girls fault or why her mother was making such a "big deal" about a bit of tomfoolery.

I think the mother was a therapist or similar so had experience of dealing with the aftermath of abuse etc.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 03:45:15 pm »
Oh I'd have ragged him all round school mate, nobody touches my body uninvited 😁

Seriously though the lads father and the teacher couldn't understand why or how it wasn't the girls fault or why her mother was making such a "big deal" about a bit of tomfoolery.

I think the mother was a therapist or similar so had experience of dealing with the aftermath of abuse etc.

:butt

We've already told our lads that stuff like that isn't on and they better hadn't be doing it.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 04:07:06 pm »
I'm glad you understand where I'm coming from.

Also we need to be careful not to jump from the word "understand" to "understandable". That can skew a post.

We need to understand why something is happening. We need to understand what challenges these boys are undergoing. We need to understand what they need to do to counter these challenges/urges/impulses/influences etc. etc. etc.
We need to understand in order to propose.

On a sidenote...........and I do hope this is also not skewed against me!.......it may be slightly similar to how a lawyer puts forward his case....i.e. the accused is 100% guilty, although there may be mitigating circumstances. These don't excuse the crime. They just help to understand what was going on in the heart n mind of the guilty one(s).

I think you already understand this so this isn't aimed at you specifically, but I just wanted to reiterate the point that the behaviour of heterosexual boys/men is cultural rather than biological. You can tell this by looking at other nationalities (some are rabidly misogynistic, some are much less so), the way gay men are largely able to keep their thoughts and their hands to themselves and the fact that women have sexual desires too but don't act on them in intimidating, exploitative or violent ways. And like SoS says, would this sort of thing happen with a golf or rugby crowd?

There's an added cultural layer when we're talking about football and unfortunately, that's class. There's something about groups of young, white, working class men and the lad culture they attach themselves to that makes them anti-intellectual, lacking in empathy, prone to violence, obsessed with drinking and keen to move around in packs. And England games will attract the worst of them because it's an opportunity to be jingoistic too. A few people highlighted it in the racism thread but you look at those pictures of Leicester Square and Wembley Way and it's almost exclusively white men in their 20s with the same coifed hairstyle being obnoxiously loud and smashing things up. Why is that kind of behaviour expected for one group of people within society when it's unimaginable for others? Could you picture a square full of black women throwing bottles at each other or sexually harassing people? The idea is laughable.       

One of the things that people often miss when they talk about sexual harassment is that it isn't about attraction or urges, it's about bullying. It's an opportunity for a person to intimidate and exert power over another human being. The men that do it know that a woman isn't going to enjoy having a group of blokes behind her shouting about her body. They laugh amongst themselves when they do it and laugh even harder when they get told to 'fuck off' and they see the fear or disgust on her face. It's not a legitimate attempt at complimenting or attracting someone. Racist abuse is bullying too, shouting at Danish kids is bullying, kicking Italians is bullying. It's all part of the way in which a certain group in society feels the need to dominate others - a weird cocktail of social power and total insecurity.

That's not to say 'lads' are the only bullies in society, far from it, but in the context of Caiomhe's article and relating specifically to football they are the clear issue.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:35:09 pm »
:butt

We've already told our lads that stuff like that isn't on and they better hadn't be doing it.

It's definitely learnt behaviour Rob but when there's so much hate and anger and aggression shown towards anyone deemed weak, there's no escaping it until it's called out everytime it's portrayed as acceptable.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:56:59 am »
Oh I'd have ragged him all round school mate, nobody touches my body uninvited 😁

Seriously though the lads father and the teacher couldn't understand why or how it wasn't the girls fault or why her mother was making such a "big deal" about a bit of tomfoolery.

I think the mother was a therapist or similar so had experience of dealing with the aftermath of abuse etc.

You see, that's where he gets it from, break the cycle
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:53:28 am »
There's been a write up/story/article on Facebook recently about the mother of a young girl who was called into her daughter's school due to her assaulting one of the lads in class.

Basically the lad had been twanging her bra and doing other "ladish" stuff and generally upsetting her but despite telling him to stop he continued.

She then complained to the male teacher about it and he basically told her to ignore it, laugh it off as boys will be boys.

The harassment continued until the girl had had enough and lamped him one, hence both sets of parents were called in.

The school/teacher was intending disciplining the girl for assault till her mum laid into them about the sexual assault and harassment they'd allowed to happen to her daughter, forcing her to take action to protect herself.

Some would say she was wrong to retaliate but when she's getting no protection or help from those meant to do just that, what else should she do?
Good on the girl, should have kicked fuck outta him.

Done it once, twice, been a dickhead fair enough, stop after that. But to continue and think it's okay, fuck that.

Good on the kid, hopefully the boy will have learned his lesson and will stop other boys from doing similar daft shit.
Re: Sexism in/around Football
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:51:33 am »
There's been a write up/story/article on Facebook recently about the mother of a young girl who was called into her daughter's school due to her assaulting one of the lads in class.

Basically the lad had been twanging her bra and doing other "ladish" stuff and generally upsetting her but despite telling him to stop he continued.

She then complained to the male teacher about it and he basically told her to ignore it, laugh it off as boys will be boys.

The harassment continued until the girl had had enough and lamped him one, hence both sets of parents were called in.

The school/teacher was intending disciplining the girl for assault till her mum laid into them about the sexual assault and harassment they'd allowed to happen to her daughter, forcing her to take action to protect herself.

Some would say she was wrong to retaliate but when she's getting no protection or help from those meant to do just that, what else should she do?



She should have  kicked the fuck out of him,  more.  Retaliation is only an issue if you're outnunbered,  can't get away with it.  She was consistently harassed,  had her time wasted,  school setting,  she did well.

This sort of thing usually ends with people,  in good faith,  hoping the lad learns his lesson but that girl's lost time is not coming back,  the stress she would have felt,  the effects on her health,  is not getting reset. If there's footage,  proof,  then she should be getting paid / compensated,  leave the irrelevant to her,  damage done,  lessons for the redemption arc of movies.
