I'm glad you understand where I'm coming from.



Also we need to be careful not to jump from the word "understand" to "understandable". That can skew a post.



We need to understand why something is happening. We need to understand what challenges these boys are undergoing. We need to understand what they need to do to counter these challenges/urges/impulses/influences etc. etc. etc.

We need to understand in order to propose.



On a sidenote...........and I do hope this is also not skewed against me!.......it may be slightly similar to how a lawyer puts forward his case....i.e. the accused is 100% guilty, although there may be mitigating circumstances. These don't excuse the crime. They just help to understand what was going on in the heart n mind of the guilty one(s).



I think you already understand this so this isn't aimed at you specifically, but I just wanted to reiterate the point that the behaviour of heterosexual boys/men is cultural rather than biological. You can tell this by looking at other nationalities (some are rabidly misogynistic, some are much less so), the way gay men are largely able to keep their thoughts and their hands to themselves and the fact that women have sexual desires too but don't act on them in intimidating, exploitative or violent ways. And like SoS says, would this sort of thing happen with a golf or rugby crowd?There's an added cultural layer when we're talking about football and unfortunately, that's class. There's something about groups of young, white, working class men and the lad culture they attach themselves to that makes them anti-intellectual, lacking in empathy, prone to violence, obsessed with drinking and keen to move around in packs. And England games will attract the worst of them because it's an opportunity to be jingoistic too. A few people highlighted it in the racism thread but you look at those pictures of Leicester Square and Wembley Way and it's almost exclusively white men in their 20s with the same coifed hairstyle being obnoxiously loud and smashing things up. Why is that kind of behaviour expected for one group of people within society when it's unimaginable for others? Could you picture a square full of black women throwing bottles at each other or sexually harassing people? The idea is laughable.One of the things that people often miss when they talk about sexual harassment is that it isn't about attraction or urges, it's about bullying. It's an opportunity for a person to intimidate and exert power over another human being. The men that do it know that a woman isn't going to enjoy having a group of blokes behind her shouting about her body. They laugh amongst themselves when they do it and laugh even harder when they get told to 'fuck off' and they see the fear or disgust on her face. It's not a legitimate attempt at complimenting or attracting someone. Racist abuse is bullying too, shouting at Danish kids is bullying, kicking Italians is bullying. It's all part of the way in which a certain group in society feels the need to dominate others - a weird cocktail of social power and total insecurity.That's not to say 'lads' are the only bullies in society, far from it, but in the context of Caiomhe's article and relating specifically to football they are the clear issue.