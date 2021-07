Best ones are when people forget to mute. I told a meeting of 20 hydro engineers to 'Come here and give us a kiss' last year.



I hate the people who don't mute themselves because they can't be arsed despite having been told countless times that everyone who's not talking should please mute themselves. It's not that hard to turn on "push to talk" so you're always muted and have to push a button to talk. Fuck ups can happen and I don't mind, if someone forgets to mute himself from time to time, but the people who never mute for whatever reason just piss me off...