Cuban protest

Re: Cuban protest
July 21, 2021, 07:41:04 am
Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 01:56:20 am
Quote from: Classycara on July 18, 2021, 11:31:19 pm
Good point thanks

https://twitter.com/sabrod123/status/1415496641658896391
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/black-lives-matter-faces-backlash-statement-cuba-protest-rcna1438
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/07/black-lives-matter-misses-point-about-cuba/619471/
Have you posted the wrong tweet ? I read the tweet you posted and they have clearly come out against the sanctions imposed on them by the US, they've said nothing about the current regime...
Have you a link or tweet where they come out in support of the regime ?
Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 10:21:38 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 01:56:20 am
Have you posted the wrong tweet ? I read the tweet you posted and they have clearly come out against the sanctions imposed on them by the US, they've said nothing about the current regime...


...at a time when the regime is using its dictatorial police powers to repress peaceful protest and beat up ordinary Cuban citizens, including black ones.
 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 10:56:13 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 01:56:20 am
Have you posted the wrong tweet ? I read the tweet you posted and they have clearly come out against the sanctions imposed on them by the US, they've said nothing about the current regime...
Have you a link or tweet where they come out in support of the regime ?

I'm afraid you've totally invented that I said they've come out in support of the regime, sorry to disappoint. I said they "have effectively come out in support of the regime".

I am surprised you can read that statement and think they haven't mentioned the current regime? The statement pretty clearly launders the image of the current regime, which I'd say is a pretty supportive act. Here's a few examples of what they've done for the current regime:

a) implying they have been legitimately voted in as the government under a transparent democratic system.
b) have praised the regime's medical care (something that has clearly irked Cuban's given the lack of investment in healthcare and public health has been a trigger point for the current wave of protests against the regime) - being gaslit by weirdo americans who've never even been to Cuba can't be much fun for Cuban's trying to protest and being violently beaten down by police and state actors.
c) have uncritically praised the regime's medic-washing image laundering technique of forcing doctors to travel around the world to wherever suits the regime politically, under the guard of their intelligence services (with their family under threat at home if they don't do as they're told) determined haven't.
Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 11:04:15 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July 14, 2021, 12:11:56 pm
Sounds like Spain.

Yep,

I got banned for pointing this out

Ive been to Spain with a black mate,  we wont go again
Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 03:40:16 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:56:13 am
I'm afraid you've totally invented that I said they've come out in support of the regime, sorry to disappoint. I said they "have effectively come out in support of the regime".
;D 
would it be fair to say: You've effectively come out in support of the Trump regimes sanctions against the people of Cuba ?
Why didn't you post a link to BLMs own twitter account?  You might not be swayed by other peoples interpretation of what they tweeted, then we can see what else they've tweeted about Cuba. 
Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 03:41:31 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:04:15 am
Yep,

I got banned for pointing this out

Ive been to Spain with a black mate,  we wont go again
You got banned for that...  ::)
Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 03:40:16 pm
;D 
would it be fair to say: You've effectively come out in support of the Trump regimes sanctions against the people of Cuba ?
Fairer to say logic isn't your strongest point?

Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 03:40:16 pm
Why didn't you post a link to BLMs own twitter account?  You might not be swayed by other peoples interpretation of what they tweeted, then we can see what else they've tweeted about Cuba. 
I don't have instagram so I posted the first link I found on twitter.

Interested to hear what kind of influence and bias the sentence "Black Lives Matter has released a statement on Cuba" in the tweet I linked had over me and my views ;D Do you think those nine words swayed me a lot?

Anyway, I checked and they're on twitter and they put another statement out on the 23rd - yet again not condemning the Cuban state and/or police brutality.
https://twitter.com/Blklivesmatter/status/1418642187802218496
They can talk about "deep solidarity", but realistically I don't think people in Cuba will consider them allies.
Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 09:33:08 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Fairer to say logic isn't your strongest point?
I don't have instagram so I posted the first link I found on twitter.

Interested to hear what kind of influence and bias the sentence "Black Lives Matter has released a statement on Cuba" in the tweet I linked had over me and my views ;D Do you think those nine words swayed me a lot?

Anyway, I checked and they're on twitter and they put another statement out on the 23rd - yet again not condemning the Cuban state and/or police brutality.
https://twitter.com/Blklivesmatter/status/1418642187802218496
They can talk about "deep solidarity", but realistically I don't think people in Cuba will consider them allies.
Yet you haven't condemned the Trump Regime's sanctions on the people of Cuba... Am I to take it you agree with that regime and / or their police brutality ?
Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 09:45:54 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 09:33:08 pm
Yet you haven't condemned the Trump Regime's sanctions on the people of Cuba... Am I to take it you agree with that regime and / or their police brutality ?

It seems you have the same affliction the write of BLM's statements had - try as some might, you just won't engage on what is happening in Cuba as a result of Cuban state.

No matter how bad things look, no matter what the Cuban state does, the lives of Cuban people will never matter to you guys in the same way as you care about unrelated trivialities in the US or global west only.
Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:45:54 pm
It seems you have the same affliction the write of BLM's statements had - try as some might, you just won't engage on what is happening in Cuba as a result of Cuban state.

No matter how bad things look, no matter what the Cuban state does, the lives of Cuban people will never matter to you guys in the same way as you care about unrelated trivialities in the US or global west only.
Probably best if you don't criticise people for what they dont write, while ignoring what they do...Even if you think 60+ years of sanctions is an unrelated triviality.
Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm
Probably best if you don't criticise people for what they dont write, while ignoring what they do...
Good advice
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm
Even if you think 60+ years of sanctions is an unrelated triviality.
Seems you forgot it moments later! ;D

By the way, since you insist on derailing this, your analogy really didn't/doesn't work.

I provided three examples in the BLM statement that were painting the regime in a positive light. If you can find me giving three positives about Trump's or predecessors sanctions (actually lets make it even broader and simpler for you, just about anything Trump did) then maybe you might be close to approaching something coherent. Otherwise, maybe drop the weirdness?
Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 10:45:18 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm
Good adviceSeems you forgot it moments later! ;D

Read again I was'nt criticizing you, I was asking if I should be criticising you ...Using your own flawed logic. 
btw
I disagree with your assertion 60+ years of sanctions are an unrelated triviality in relation to the current unrest .  ( in case you misunderstood that part too )
Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 10:55:25 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:45:18 pm
Read again I was'nt criticizing you, I was asking if I should be criticising you ...Using your own flawed logic. 

There's a little bit of you still showing. I think it's your fringe. Could be the hair from the nape of your neck. But the rest of you has now well and truly gone down the plughole.  ;D

Sanctions against Cuba have probably kept the regime alive for many years, long past its sell-by date. That'll go down as yet another of Trump's glorious failures. I think most of here would think that sanctions should be lifted now. But I imagine that most of us also believe that the communist autocracy in Cuba belongs in the dustbin of history and that the ordinary Cuban deserves a bit of constitutional democracy and a bit of fair play and prosperity at long last.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Cuban protest
Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
So RAWK is in for Santo Trafficante and United Fruit Company.
On the back of a couple of dodgy holidays.
I'll roll with that to end 70 years of dictatorship.
I've even put Frank on the juke.  :)




It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Re: Cuban protest
Today at 12:19:57 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:45:18 pm
I disagree with your assertion 60+ years of sanctions are an unrelated triviality in relation to the current unrest .  ( in case you misunderstood that part too )

The misunderstanding is that you think thats what I asserted.

I don't believe the sanctions to be trivial. I said that some people care about unrelated trivial things in the global west a lot, while simultaneously giving no shits about serious things, like violently preventing protests by cubans.

Since you bring it up though, what role is it that you believe the US is playing in beating down these protestors?
Re: Cuban protest
Today at 03:01:24 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:55:25 pm
There's a little bit of you still showing. I think it's your fringe. Could be the hair from the nape of your neck. But the rest of you has now well and truly gone down the plughole.  ;D

Sanctions against Cuba have probably kept the regime alive for many years, long past its sell-by date. That'll go down as yet another of Trump's glorious failures. I think most of here would think that sanctions should be lifted now. But I imagine that most of us also believe that the communist autocracy in Cuba belongs in the dustbin of history and that the ordinary Cuban deserves a bit of constitutional democracy and a bit of fair play and prosperity at long last.

Not going to try deciphering your ramblings in the the first part of your post.But you might be right about the sanctions helping prop up the communist. After all been a dick rarely brings people around to your way of thinking it usually bakes in and hardens the resolve of those who oppose you.
As for fair play and prosperity I'll liken that to the American dream... Out of reach to the majority.

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:19:57 am

Since you bring it up though, what role is it that you believe the US is playing in beating down these protestors?

None that I'm aware of Its not like they're on the US list of human right abusers who are supplied with the means to oppress their own people.
Then again the Cubans could learn a trick or two about torture from their closest interactions with the US in Guantanamo.Bay
