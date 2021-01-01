« previous next »
Cuban protest  (Read 506 times)

Cuban protest
« on: Yesterday at 01:13:26 am »
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:24:57 am »
About time 70 years of dictatorship is it?
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:17:36 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:24:57 am
About time 70 years of dictatorship is it?
18 months of pandemic I'm surprised it hasn't happened sooner, bizarrely for a nation who's doctors and medics do so much around the World they have'nt got enough vaccine's and they can't afford to buy any. Their economy is in the pan, their main source of income sugar and tourism has bottomed out and Venezuela who have problems of their own ,can't really afford to help them out with their energy problems. Then they have the hurricanes to deal with and Trumps sanctions are still crippling them.
That's the kind of stuff that causes revolutions...

Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:05:47 am »
70 years of dictatorship likely to have some effect too I would suggest
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:08:19 am »
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:18:50 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:08:19 am
Good luck to them.

Live long and prosper... They've got the first half sorted.
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:53:53 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:18:50 am

Live long and prosper... They've got the first half sorted.

They certainly have, not that far behind the UK.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_life_expectancy
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:53:53 am
They certainly have, not that far behind the UK.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_life_expectancy


Although behind Costa Rica, Panama and - weirdly - Colombia!
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:30:57 am »
Anyone been to Cuba? I went a couple of times in the 90s. It's fascinating and highly recommended. One tip though. Do not encourage your black friends to go. On the second occasion we went as a group of six and M, born and bred in London and of Afro-Caribbean heritage, could not get a room in a hotel - despite having pre-booked. Nor could she get served a drink in a couple of places in Havana. They do not like black people inside nice hotels - unless they're bellboys or serving food etc.   
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:49:41 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:20:54 am
Although behind Costa Rica, Panama and - weirdly - Colombia!

I was surprised at how well Columbia ranked however the increase in life expectancy since 2000 is a dramatic 5.6 years so they have only recently gone past Cuba. Sadly Venezuela is going the opposite way and is one of only 2 countries where life expectancy has decreased in that time frame.
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:55:53 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:49:41 am
I was surprised at how well Columbia ranked however the increase in life expectancy since 2000 is a dramatic 5.6 years so they have only recently gone past Cuba.

Presumably one of the positives of the negotiated peace process(es)?
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:30:57 am
Anyone been to Cuba? I went a couple of times in the 90s. It's fascinating and highly recommended. One tip though. Do not encourage your black friends to go. On the second occasion we went as a group of six and M, born and bred in London and of Afro-Caribbean heritage, could not get a room in a hotel - despite having pre-booked. Nor could she get served a drink in a couple of places in Havana. They do not like black people inside nice hotels - unless they're bellboys or serving food etc.   

Sounds like Spain.
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:16:16 pm »
I went a couple of times in the early noughties with a boyfriend, who is black, and it was fine.

It is certainly no utopia though but maybe it has gotten a little better than before.
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:30:57 am
Anyone been to Cuba? I went a couple of times in the 90s. It's fascinating and highly recommended. One tip though. Do not encourage your black friends to go. On the second occasion we went as a group of six and M, born and bred in London and of Afro-Caribbean heritage, could not get a room in a hotel - despite having pre-booked. Nor could she get served a drink in a couple of places in Havana. They do not like black people inside nice hotels - unless they're bellboys or serving food etc.   
Surprising I know one local family who apart from last year have been going every year since the 70s when they had No Black's No Irish No Dogs to contend with at home.
As with all things in life it's best to not judge the many, by the actions of the few. 

I hear one of the protestors has died and hundreds have been arrested, don't know much more than that really. I'll get my translators on the case see what's been said around the Islands. 
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:52:32 pm »
Re: Cuban protest
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:11:45 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:30:57 am
Anyone been to Cuba? I went a couple of times in the 90s. It's fascinating and highly recommended. One tip though. Do not encourage your black friends to go. On the second occasion we went as a group of six and M, born and bred in London and of Afro-Caribbean heritage, could not get a room in a hotel - despite having pre-booked. Nor could she get served a drink in a couple of places in Havana. They do not like black people inside nice hotels - unless they're bellboys or serving food etc.   
We were there in 2008 and we found it to be the most authentic place we've ever been to in the world. An absolutely amazing place with the most amazing people we've ever come across anywhere. One of the safest places we've ever been to as well. Strangely enough, given the propaganda spouted by the likes of America, the Cuban people were the happiest and most friendly we've met anywhere. Given their undoubted hardships, that's quite remarkable. They despise the USA far, far more than they ever did Castro. Talking to Cubans was a real eye-opener.

We tend never to go to the same faraway place twice, given that there is a lot of the world to see and only so much time and money available to do so. We'd go back to Cuba in a heartbeat, though. Hopefully we will do before America gets its grubby paws on it again and ruins it totally and turns it into a giant McNasty's drive-thru or American Mafia hangout like it was until Batista was kicked out by Castro and Guevara.
