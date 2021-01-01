Anyone been to Cuba? I went a couple of times in the 90s. It's fascinating and highly recommended. One tip though. Do not encourage your black friends to go. On the second occasion we went as a group of six and M, born and bred in London and of Afro-Caribbean heritage, could not get a room in a hotel - despite having pre-booked. Nor could she get served a drink in a couple of places in Havana. They do not like black people inside nice hotels - unless they're bellboys or serving food etc.



We were there in 2008 and we found it to be the most authentic place we've ever been to in the world. An absolutely amazing place with the most amazing people we've ever come across anywhere. One of the safest places we've ever been to as well. Strangely enough, given the propaganda spouted by the likes of America, the Cuban people were the happiest and most friendly we've met anywhere. Given their undoubted hardships, that's quite remarkable. They despise the USA far, far more than they ever did Castro. Talking to Cubans was a real eye-opener.We tend never to go to the same faraway place twice, given that there is a lot of the world to see and only so much time and money available to do so. We'd go back to Cuba in a heartbeat, though. Hopefully we will do before America gets its grubby paws on it again and ruins it totally and turns it into a giant McNasty's drive-thru or American Mafia hangout like it was until Batista was kicked out by Castro and Guevara.