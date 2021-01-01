About time 70 years of dictatorship is it?



18 months of pandemic I'm surprised it hasn't happened sooner, bizarrely for a nation who's doctors and medics do so much around the World they have'nt got enough vaccine's and they can't afford to buy any. Their economy is in the pan, their main source of income sugar and tourism has bottomed out and Venezuela who have problems of their own ,can't really afford to help them out with their energy problems. Then they have the hurricanes to deal with and Trumps sanctions are still crippling them.That's the kind of stuff that causes revolutions...