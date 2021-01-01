« previous next »
Cuban protest
Re: Cuban protest
About time 70 years of dictatorship is it?
Re: Cuban protest
About time 70 years of dictatorship is it?
18 months of pandemic I'm surprised it hasn't happened sooner, bizarrely for a nation who's doctors and medics do so much around the World they have'nt got enough vaccine's and they can't afford to buy any. Their economy is in the pan, their main source of income sugar and tourism has bottomed out and Venezuela who have problems of their own ,can't really afford to help them out with their energy problems. Then they have the hurricanes to deal with and Trumps sanctions are still crippling them.
That's the kind of stuff that causes revolutions...

Re: Cuban protest
70 years of dictatorship likely to have some effect too I would suggest
Re: Cuban protest
Re: Cuban protest
Good luck to them.

Live long and prosper... They've got the first half sorted.
Re: Cuban protest
Live long and prosper... They've got the first half sorted.

They certainly have, not that far behind the UK.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_life_expectancy
Re: Cuban protest
They certainly have, not that far behind the UK.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_life_expectancy


Although behind Costa Rica, Panama and - weirdly - Colombia!
