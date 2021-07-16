



Lovely post Timbo. (I replied to VBG's via PM, but I liked his too).Thanks for the tip about Belchem. I have read one of his other books on working-class history, but I'd be interested to read some of these essays too.You make a fair point about my use of the word "defend" and what it might mean. And it's true that Liverpool as a region does come in for rhetorical attack from some quarters in ways that other economically damaged regions don't. I put this down to a combination of ignorance and jealousy. The ignorance is obvious because ignorant people the world over are suckers for stereotypes. Each time they use one they betray how little they know about the subject and how proud they are to highlight the fact. The jealousy is more complicated, but it comes down to Liverpool having a stupid amount of cultural success over the years. Encompassed within that is the extraordinary success of Liverpool Football Club. Hopefully that jealousy will continue to happen for many years yet.As for the British Lions mate....who cares, is what I say. You can have 'em to yourself. That's a posh chap's sport!