« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 66369 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,183
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4040 on: July 16, 2021, 09:47:28 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 16, 2021, 08:14:30 am
yes referring to Britain when its literally England pissed me off - and this after her History lecture

I wouldn't take any of the Indian media seriously. Live TV version of clickbait
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,098
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4041 on: July 16, 2021, 11:05:43 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on July 16, 2021, 07:02:38 am
That Athletic piece is a grim read. It got me wondering if any of the ladies on here have ever experienced something similar at a Liverpool game?

never.

When I used to go to the match regularly before moving to the US, the group I would be with pre and post match, was numbered from maybe around 6-15 depending on the match, mostly men. And maybe now I realise that a) how great LFC fans are and b) that I had (and have, still in touch with loads of em!) great male friends. Yes they could drink like fishes, but they where never ever abusive or crass towards any woman.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,872
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4042 on: July 16, 2021, 11:17:28 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on July 16, 2021, 07:02:38 am
That Athletic piece is a grim read. It got me wondering if any of the ladies on here have ever experienced something similar at a Liverpool game?

Nope, cannot recall anything like that and I've been going since the standing Kop days. Worst you usually get is being called "love" which I know offends some women! I am not bothered or concerned in the slightest if I'm the only woman surrounded by men in the crowd, I don't even really notice in fact and it wouldn't even occur to me that I should be worried. Maybe we're just lucky at Liverpool, I don't know.

Only thing vaguely related I can recall is being on a bus in London with my mum when it was cup final day one year mid-80s, I'd have been primary school age, and some pissed up Man Utd fans were on the bus and one got his dick out and waved it at me and my mum.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,829
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4043 on: July 17, 2021, 12:34:55 am »
Quote from: Kalito on July 16, 2021, 02:58:16 am
Great post, Timbo.

Cheers pal

Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 16, 2021, 09:02:38 am
Cracking post.

And pretty much aligns with why many ethnic minority Brits also do not want England to win. They cheer on the opposition etc. And don't pass any 'Tebbit Tests'..

p.s. I'm mixed heritage, so I've got around.

Interesting what you say Jon and I can certainly see the broad parallels you're making regarding that sense of alienation. Although watching the telly recently you'd think the opposite was the case and that younger ethnic minority English in particular are solidly behind an England team that is very multi-racial all of which would seems to have provided some sense of belonging that may not have existed before. Personally, I've no idea if that's true or it's just the way the media have presented it which makes your comments as someone of mixed heritage very striking.   
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,554
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4044 on: July 17, 2021, 07:51:00 pm »
And in news that should surprise nobody

Quote
Swathes of England football fans have reported testing positive for coronavirus following the Euros final on Sunday night, as Public Health England (PHE) issued renewed calls for regular testing ahead of the lifting of restrictions on Monday.

Some fans said that pretty much everyone they knew who headed to the stadium had contracted the virus or was self-isolating. The large numbers of fans reporting positive Covid tests following the match has led people to dub the illness the Wembley variant.

[...]

One fan, Sam*, was at Wembley for every England match. He is now self-isolating, and said that following the Euro 2020 final pretty much everybody caught the virus.

Sam said that from the group stages, handfuls of people had been testing positive throughout, but it was following the final that the numbers had soared. He said that suggesting hundreds of people had caught the virus at the match would be conservative.

Pretty much every group I know of has at least one positive or isolating, he told i. It just seems like pretty much everybody caught it.

Sam said he knew of fans who had tested positive but continued to attend the match, saying: If you test positive the day before the final, would you have missed it? I know a couple admitted that they did.

More here: https://inews.co.uk/news/wembley-variant-covid-cases-england-fans-euro-2020-final-1107370?

Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,601
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4045 on: July 17, 2021, 08:15:42 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 15, 2021, 09:56:44 pm
Not like India to have a slight chip on its shoulder about the long-dead British Empire. I mean its understandable to a degree but any excuse to stick a self-righteous boot in generations later? That news report was almost Jonathan Pie-esque, except the hammer was hitting the thumb more often than the nail on the head.

How many individual people(persons) live in India? Individuals differing vastly? The Indians will never be a term to describe a billion odd people. Sometimes humans look for the easiest way to judge, wildly inaccurate but they do it.
« Last Edit: July 17, 2021, 08:17:51 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,736
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4046 on: July 18, 2021, 06:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on July 16, 2021, 01:26:37 am
 

Lovely post Timbo. (I replied to VBG's via PM, but I liked his too).

Thanks for the tip about Belchem. I have read one of his other books on working-class history, but I'd be interested to read some of these essays too.

You make a fair point about my use of the word "defend" and what it might mean. And it's true that Liverpool as a region does come in for rhetorical attack from some quarters in ways that other economically damaged regions don't. I put this down to a combination of ignorance and jealousy. The ignorance is obvious because ignorant people the world over are suckers for stereotypes. Each time they use one they betray how little they know about the subject and how proud they are to highlight the fact. The jealousy is more complicated, but it comes down to Liverpool having a stupid amount of cultural success over the years. Encompassed within that is the extraordinary success of Liverpool Football Club. Hopefully that jealousy will continue to happen for many years yet.

As for the British Lions mate....who cares, is what I say. You can have 'em to yourself. That's a posh chap's sport!  ;D
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,554
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4047 on: July 18, 2021, 09:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 18, 2021, 06:22:18 pm
Thanks for the tip about Belchem. I have read one of his other books on working-class history, but I'd be interested to read some of these essays too.

Also Belchem's Irish, Catholic, Scouse is a must-read for anyone who thinks the Scouse Not English mantra is purely a reaction to the 1980s. It's clear from Belchem's book that the origins for this and anti-Scouse discrimination (essentially repackaged anti-Irish sentiment) have deep historical  roots that go back well more than 150 years
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,829
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4048 on: July 18, 2021, 09:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 18, 2021, 06:22:18 pm
Lovely post Timbo. (I replied to VBG's via PM, but I liked his too).

Thanks for the tip about Belchem. I have read one of his other books on working-class history, but I'd be interested to read some of these essays too.

You make a fair point about my use of the word "defend" and what it might mean. And it's true that Liverpool as a region does come in for rhetorical attack from some quarters in ways that other economically damaged regions don't. I put this down to a combination of ignorance and jealousy. The ignorance is obvious because ignorant people the world over are suckers for stereotypes. Each time they use one they betray how little they know about the subject and how proud they are to highlight the fact. The jealousy is more complicated, but it comes down to Liverpool having a stupid amount of cultural success over the years. Encompassed within that is the extraordinary success of Liverpool Football Club. Hopefully that jealousy will continue to happen for many years yet.

As for the British Lions mate....who cares, is what I say. You can have 'em to yourself. That's a posh chap's sport! ;D

Ha ha. Not if you've been indoctrinated down in the valley working men's clubs Yorky lad, watching King Barry John, Gareth, Phil Bennett, Merve the Swerve, JPR, Gerald Davies and the Pontypool Front Row - Charlie, Bobby and Graham.

That envy angle concerning the cultural aspect is very interesting Yorky. It's something I've always felt must have played a part many times over post Beatles but I've always held back from pushing it because I felt it carries little weight coming from a native of the city and doing your own Eddie calvert impressions [blowing yer own trumpet] invariably comes across as boastful. The fact you have detected it speaks volumes mate - another endorsement of your own and my own comments about you 'getting' the city.

Cheers mate

 :)
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,829
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4049 on: July 18, 2021, 09:57:32 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 18, 2021, 09:29:31 pm
Also Belchem's Irish, Catholic, Scouse is a must-read for anyone who thinks the Scouse Not English mantra is purely a reaction to the 1980s. It's clear from Belchem's book that the origins for this and anti-Scouse discrimination (essentially repackaged anti-Irish sentiment) have deep historical  roots that go back well more than 150 years

Not read that one Rafa but there is a fair bit on that very aspect in the Merseypride book - amongst a whole lot of other pertinent stuff. It's particularly interesting on the Tory vote in the city right up until fairly recent times and its once inextricable entwining with the many protestant employers and their workforces.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,554
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4050 on: July 18, 2021, 10:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on July 18, 2021, 09:57:32 pm
Not read that one Rafa but there is a fair bit on that very aspect in the Merseypride book - amongst a whole lot of other pertinent stuff. It's particularly interesting on the Tory vote in the city right up until fairly recent times and its once inextricable entwining with the many protestant employers and their workforces.

:thumbup

Thanks. I'll definitely track down a copy
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,884
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4051 on: Today at 11:40:07 pm »
Haha!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Up
« previous next »
 