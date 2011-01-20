« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *

Offline has gone odd

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 08:26:57 pm
Wow.  :mindblown

Covid, in most respects does not terrify me perhaps as much as it should. To know scum like this are swimming around their cesspits with impunity does however fill me with dread. The future is a fuckin mess, worst 12 months of pricks everywhere Ive whitnessed in my life.



Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 03:10:52 pm
The Indian News view of Englands shameful Euro final.

And there was no holding back

Video
https://twitter.com/Iblogtoglasgow/status/1414974002246922242
If only the English media was this honest. Top stuff.

Brushing it under the carpet really doesn't help matters. Mind you, if there was genuine honesty, a lot of this country would have to look at itself long and hard, and too few have that kind of guts. There's just too many selfish, entitled gobshites.

Mind you, the English media actually play a big role in driving the problem, so they aren't going to take a look at themselves either.



Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 09:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm
If only the English media was this honest. Top stuff.

It's unmitigated bollocks! "The true face of Britain..." my arse.



Offline Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:50:52 pm
It's unmitigated bollocks! "The true face of Britain..." my arse.

Yeah I don't know why they had to lump Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in.....


Offline Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 08:30:56 pm
:thumbup

Yet it's deemed okay to get fuckin slammed and sing (what is essentially now a very racist) swing low at rugger matches - cos that's all very proper and English, what? Or watch horses be literally run into the ground and, if they fail, shot on the spot........

Heaven forbid a family of wives and kids expect to go to a footie match, with tickets queue up orderly and obey the rules.

(I'm off on one tonight, laaaaa - you should see my FB profile - fuckinell, I wanna slap myself!!!!! ;D )


:lmao

Had to give facebook a wide berth for a few days, some incredible bad takes being written there in recent days, and I have to stop myself from jumping in two footed (although I have once or twice!).



Offline rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4005 on: Yesterday at 09:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:50:52 pm
It's unmitigated bollocks! "The true face of Britain..." my arse.
Not like India to have a slight chip on its shoulder about the long-dead British Empire. I mean its understandable to a degree but any excuse to stick a self-righteous boot in generations later? That news report was almost Jonathan Pie-esque, except the hammer was hitting the thumb more often than the nail on the head.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm by rossipersempre »




Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 09:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
Yeah I don't know why they had to lump Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in.....

Fair point. It's symptomatic of how shabby the reporting is. How ideological it is too.



Offline Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:58:13 pm
Fair point. It's symptomatic of how shabby the reporting is. How ideological it is too.

Indian media is far from unique in conflating Britain with England. UK media do it all the time as well.

It's very frustrating.


Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 10:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:50:52 pm
It's unmitigated bollocks! "The true face of Britain..." my arse.
I thought it summed up a big part of the English psyche and behaviour really well.

I've always said that the good people here are amazing, but the majority these days seem highly entitled and horribly selfish. There's a good reason why we are generally despised pretty much everywhere.



Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm »


Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm »



Offline Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 10:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:03:47 pm
I thought it summed up a big part of the English psyche and behaviour really well.

I've always said that the good people here are amazing, but the majority these days seem highly entitled and horribly selfish. There's a good reason why we are generally despised pretty much everywhere.

I think Yorky has a point that while it feels horrible that there are so many people like you describe, they are still a minority.

Unfortunately a minority can make a lot of noise in the age of social media where it feels like they are a majority.


Offline rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 10:09:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm
This is a horrible read

https://theathletic.com/2704711/2021/07/15/this-is-what-you-endure-watching-england-as-a-woman-misogyny-sexism-and-the-constant-fear-of-being-touched-without-consent/
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm
Do you have to pay to view that, Rob?
Already posted in the Athletic thread this morning, and hopefully being published outside paywall. But cannot be circulated enough in the meantime.




Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 10:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm
Do you have to pay to view that, Rob?

I forgot I subscribe to the Athletic


Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4014 on: Yesterday at 10:15:04 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:40:10 pm
A guy hijacked my wheelchair to try to get into Wembley  a disabled fans nightmare at the Euro 2020 final


A guy in a fluorescent jacket took charge and shouted very authoritatively, Right, come on! Lets get the disabled in. Theyve been waiting here for half-an-hour, we need to get them in now. The door opened and he started pushing Joes wheelchair towards it.

Suddenly, I realised he wasnt a steward at all. He was a fan in a fluorescent jacket hijacking a wheelchair to try to use it as a way to get in. I tried saying Joe was with me but the guy said, No, Im trying to get the disabled in. Lets get him in. I pushed him out of the way and the actual steward said, If you hadnt done that, I would have just let him in. They tried to hijack a disabled person in a wheelchair!

https://theathletic.com/2708518/2021/07/15/a-guy-hijacked-my-wheelchair-to-try-to-get-into-wembley-a-disabled-fans-nightmare-at-the-euro-2020-final/

Some of these selfish pricks couldn't care how low they sink


Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4015 on: Yesterday at 10:15:18 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:09:09 pm
  Already posted in the Athletic thread this morning, and hopefully being published outside paywall. But cannot be circulated enough in the meantime.

Cheers - Not been in the Athletic thread for ages so hadn't seen it.

Needs to be widely published, this kind of shit cannot be allowed to continue, women should not be getting harassed and made to walk in fear like this woman was.


Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4016 on: Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:03:47 pm
I thought it summed up a big part of the English psyche and behaviour really well.

I've always said that the good people here are amazing, but the majority these days seem highly entitled and horribly selfish. There's a good reason why we are generally despised pretty much everywhere.

Are you sure about the last bit?

In fact are you sure about the middle bit and the first bit?

Isn't the spontaneous and moving support for Marcus Rashford over the last few days just as characteristic of England? The way the community - black and white - came to defend the mural and write their notes of pride and consolation?

Aren't we a country and a people who have led the way in anti-racism over the past generation or two? The problems are still massive, but millions want them solved. It was our footballers, with the support it now seems of the majority of the public, who took the knee at the Euros.

There are some truly amazing comments on this thread. England is....this, England is....that. No nuance, no contradictions, no sense of the complexity of things. Just a dark heart and a cruel demeanour. Selfish, hateful, racist, brutal, violent and despised by the rest of the world apparently.

I'm thinking, "This is not the country I know." There are dark corners, no doubt, and there are some political parties - including the one in power - which enjoy the xenophobia and the selfishness because it helps sustain them. But there are millions of others who do not think like that and who help make England (and Britain) a place of tolerance and progressive ideas too.



Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4017 on: Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:07:56 pm
I think Yorky has a point that while it feels horrible that there are so many people like you describe, they are still a minority.

Unfortunately a minority can make a lot of noise in the age of social media where it feels like they are a majority.
He has a fair point too. The good people here are amazing. Personally speaking though, I feel the balance has tipped and the good people are in the minority now. It's just my lived experience, and my view is based on that. Others will, of course, see things through the lens of their own lived experience, which could well be entirely different from mine.

 




Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4018 on: Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm
Are you sure about the last bit?

In fact are you sure about the middle bit and the first bit?

Isn't the spontaneous and moving support for Marcus Rashford over the last few days just as characteristic of England? The way the community - black and white - came to defend the mural and write their notes of pride and consolation?

Aren't we a country and a people who have led the way in anti-racism over the past generation or two? The problems are still massive, but millions want them solved. It was our footballers, with the support it now seems of the majority of the public, who took the knee at the Euros.

There are some truly amazing comments on this thread. England is....this, England is....that. No nuance, no contradictions, no sense of the complexity of things. Just a dark heart and a cruel demeanour. Selfish, hateful, racist, brutal, violent and despised by the rest of the world apparently.

I'm thinking, "This is not the country I know." There are dark corners, no doubt, and there are some political parties - including the one in power - which enjoy the xenophobia and the selfishness because it helps sustain them. But there are millions of others who do not think like that and who help make England (and Britain) a place of tolerance and progressive ideas too.
It's my lived experience so, from my perspective, yes, I'm sure of it.

Sadly, I honestly believe the idiots are in the majority now. I'm a positive person and I will only have good, positive people in my life, but they are hard to find and few and far between. Even some people I thought were really good people have outed themselves as really bigoted, racist and xenophobic on their social media, where their true feelings are aired without a filter.



Offline Morgana

  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4019 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm
Are you sure about the last bit?

In fact are you sure about the middle bit and the first bit?

Isn't the spontaneous and moving support for Marcus Rashford over the last few days just as characteristic of England? The way the community - black and white - came to defend the mural and write their notes of pride and consolation?

Aren't we a country and a people who have led the way in anti-racism over the past generation or two? The problems are still massive, but millions want them solved. It was our footballers, with the support it now seems of the majority of the public, who took the knee at the Euros.

There are some truly amazing comments on this thread. England is....this, England is....that. No nuance, no contradictions, no sense of the complexity of things. Just a dark heart and a cruel demeanour. Selfish, hateful, racist, brutal, violent and despised by the rest of the world apparently.

I'm thinking, "This is not the country I know." There are dark corners, no doubt, and there are some political parties - including the one in power - which enjoy the xenophobia and the selfishness because it helps sustain them. But there are millions of others who do not think like that and who help make England (and Britain) a place of tolerance and progressive ideas too.
I am someone who has experienced xenophobia and insularity in certain communities in Britain and I still agree with you. Of the European nations I have lived in or visited, Britain is by far the most progressive and tolerant, and I think that is largely determined by the fact that it had so many colonies and the necessary mass migration of  the mid-twentieth century changed the demographics in a way that most European countries have never experienced.

The main problem is the British media and the way it targets people of colour in both aggressive and non-aggressive (covert) ways. I've had many a conversation with people who hated Meghan Markle more than I could hate anyone... Maybe if they killed a family member or my dog I might feel something similar, but I don't understand how you can have those feelings and say those things about someone you have never met, and who has never done anything to harm you. At one point I had to ask someone if they taught critical thinking at the school they went to...That didn't go down too well.

Recently I have been thinking a lot about how the Tories have managed to stay in power for so long, and how Boris and his kind are allowed to get away with crime after crime against the British populace. And I really think it comes down to how they have cleverly managed their media conglomerate chronies to bombard people with "narratives" instead of truth or real news. Even the BBC is in their pocket now. Collectively, the British population have collectively wasted so much energy despising M.M. (and foreigners in general), that there was no energy left to hold the politicians to account.


Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4020 on: Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm
It's my lived experience so, from my perspective, yes, I'm sure of it.

Sadly, I honestly believe the idiots are in the majority now. I'm a positive person and I will only have good, positive people in my life, but they are hard to find and few and far between. Even some people I thought were really good people have outed themselves as really bigoted, racist and xenophobic on their social media, where their true feelings are aired without a filter.

I think you're wrong. I hope so anyway.  :D




Offline rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4021 on: Yesterday at 10:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
I think you're wrong. I hope so anyway.  :D
You still in Brixton Yorky? Your viewpoint might be a little positively skewed if so.




Offline Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4022 on: Yesterday at 10:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm
Are you sure about the last bit?

In fact are you sure about the middle bit and the first bit?

Isn't the spontaneous and moving support for Marcus Rashford over the last few days just as characteristic of England? The way the community - black and white - came to defend the mural and write their notes of pride and consolation?

Aren't we a country and a people who have led the way in anti-racism over the past generation or two? The problems are still massive, but millions want them solved. It was our footballers, with the support it now seems of the majority of the public, who took the knee at the Euros.

There are some truly amazing comments on this thread. England is....this, England is....that. No nuance, no contradictions, no sense of the complexity of things. Just a dark heart and a cruel demeanour. Selfish, hateful, racist, brutal, violent and despised by the rest of the world apparently.

I'm thinking, "This is not the country I know." There are dark corners, no doubt, and there are some political parties - including the one in power - which enjoy the xenophobia and the selfishness because it helps sustain them. But there are millions of others who do not think like that and who help make England (and Britain) a place of tolerance and progressive ideas too.

thats probably a reasonably big part of the issue - especially for those looking from the outside. The fact they are in power and so many in England voted for them and little sign itll change. Its hard to look beyond it. 

Same here where I am, it was hard to look beyond that when Trump was in power, how this country could vote into power such an evil disgusting man. And johnson is just as evil as Trump. It makes it easy to forget the good, when the bad is so apparent.  But thats for the non footy forum I know!

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm by Dim Glas »



Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4023 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
I think you're wrong. I hope so anyway.  :D
I hope I'm wrong too.  :)



Offline Johnny Foreigner

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4024 on: Yesterday at 10:50:52 pm »
Hopefully the next generation is the way forward if they got decent education; being able to mix across what ever colour/religion/background and being able to make up their own minds without being brainwashed by stupid parents.. (contradiction to come)

We discuss politics and general matters at home, and the junior foreigners confront me and their mum from time to time - "that's not ok to say etc, and they even used the racist remark from time to time.. I do not fully agree; and I could technically probably argue myself out of it - but it makes you think..

Society moves forward - and as a white man in my 50's I relate more to Marcus Rashford and his opinions than the idiots that smashed up wembley..

hope this is not interpreted the wrong way



Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4025 on: Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:39:31 pm
You still in Brixton Yorky? Your viewpoint might be a little positively skewed if so.

Not for the past two and half years Rossi. But, in fact, I'm not basing everything on my own personal experience anyway.

Just take that Marcus Rashford incident with the mural. That would have happened in Brixton too, for sure. But I reckon it would have happened in the town I was born in also. Today I mean. And it reminded me that there is an undercurrent of basic decency in Britain that wants to express itself, and doesn't always get the chance. I guess it's why Fascism - real Fascism - has never got a proper foothold in Britain. It has in most other European countries at various times. (Sounding like Orwell here, but there's a lot in what he said on that). 

There was a 'similar' sort of incident in Scotland recently. Elmo (if he's reading will point out where, I'm sure). The State was trying to evict a refugee and the entire community came out, peacefully but with real resolve, to say 'This is wrong.' I loved that. Just as I loved the response to the defaced mural. Just as I'll love the applause that is bound to be directed Rashford's way at Anfield (before hostilities start!). And it feels to me there's something authentically English, and British, about these things too.



Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4026 on: Yesterday at 11:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
He has a fair point too. The good people here are amazing. Personally speaking though, I feel the balance has tipped and the good people are in the minority now. It's just my lived experience, and my view is based on that. Others will, of course, see things through the lens of their own lived experience, which could well be entirely different from mine.

I think yorky's point is that, while the UK isn't as good as it could be, and it's not as good as it used to be, it's still a great deal better than the vast majority of countries in the world as far as liberalism is concerned. Certainly better than India, where you get horror stories that would be outlandish to most Brits. Western Europe has much to teach the UK in this respect. India, not so much.






Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm
Not for the past two and half years Rossi. But, in fact, I'm not basing everything on my own personal experience anyway.

Just take that Marcus Rashford incident with the mural. That would have happened in Brixton too, for sure. But I reckon it would have happened in the town I was born in also. Today I mean. And it reminded me that there is an undercurrent of basic decency in Britain that wants to express itself, and doesn't always get the chance. I guess it's why Fascism - real Fascism - has never got a proper foothold in Britain. It has in most other European countries at various times. (Sounding like Orwell here, but there's a lot in what he said on that). 

There was a 'similar' sort of incident in Scotland recently. Elmo (if he's reading will point out where, I'm sure). The State was trying to evict a refugee and the entire community came out, peacefully but with real resolve, to say 'This is wrong.' I loved that. Just as I loved the response to the defaced mural. Just as I'll love the applause that is bound to be directed Rashford's way at Anfield (before hostilities start!). And it feels to me there's something authentically English, and British, about these things too.

I think that decency is not just confined to the left, but exists in the conservative right as well, just framed differently. See the Duke of Wellington's valuing of privilege, yet scorn for those who enjoy privilege without earning them (the Prince Regent being foremost among them). Where the left talk about rights, the old Tories talk about duties, and there can be a great deal of overlap in their practice.

I used to stay at the home of a couple of old Tories, who were as stereotypically middle class Tory as you could get. But we got along well, as where I saw liberal rights to be upheld, they saw common decencies to be maintained.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,557
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4028 on: Yesterday at 11:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:22:18 pm
I think yorky's point is that, while the UK isn't as good as it could be, and it's not as good as it used to be, it's still a great deal better than the vast majority of countries in the world as far as liberalism is concerned. Certainly better than India, where you get horror stories that would be outlandish to most Brits. Western Europe has much to teach the UK in this respect. India, not so much.
I wouldn't particularly disagree with that.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,557
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4029 on: Yesterday at 11:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm
Not for the past two and half years Rossi. But, in fact, I'm not basing everything on my own personal experience anyway.

Just take that Marcus Rashford incident with the mural. That would have happened in Brixton too, for sure. But I reckon it would have happened in the town I was born in also. Today I mean. And it reminded me that there is an undercurrent of basic decency in Britain that wants to express itself, and doesn't always get the chance. I guess it's why Fascism - real Fascism - has never got a proper foothold in Britain. It has in most other European countries at various times. (Sounding like Orwell here, but there's a lot in what he said on that). 

There was a 'similar' sort of incident in Scotland recently. Elmo (if he's reading will point out where, I'm sure). The State was trying to evict a refugee and the entire community came out, peacefully but with real resolve, to say 'This is wrong.' I loved that. Just as I loved the response to the defaced mural. Just as I'll love the applause that is bound to be directed Rashford's way at Anfield (before hostilities start!). And it feels to me there's something authentically English, and British, about these things too.

Apologies for just highlighting one line there, but that was sort of my take on things too. As I said earlier, I think the good people in this country are absolutely wonderful, although I honestly feel they are in the minority now. To me at least, the decency does feel like it's the undercurrent rather than the mainstream. A good, solid undercurrent, but an undercurrent never the less, of genuinely good, decent people swimming against the tide.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,571
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4030 on: Yesterday at 11:47:31 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 08:30:56 pm
:thumbup

Yet it's deemed okay to get fuckin slammed and sing (what is essentially now a very racist) swing low at rugger matches - cos that's all very proper and English, what? Or watch horses be literally run into the ground and, if they fail, shot on the spot........

Heaven forbid a family of wives and kids expect to go to a footie match, with tickets queue up orderly and obey the rules.

(I'm off on one tonight, laaaaa - you should see my FB profile - fuckinell, I wanna slap myself!!!!! ;D )
I thought they'd stopped singing seeing low?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,721
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4031 on: Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:42:03 pm
Apologies for just highlighting one line there, but that was sort of my take on things too. As I said earlier, I think the good people in this country are absolutely wonderful, although I honestly feel they are in the minority now. To me at least, the decency does feel like it's the undercurrent rather than the mainstream. A good, solid undercurrent, but an undercurrent never the less, of genuinely good, decent people swimming against the tide.

Tides change. Undercurrents don't. I don't say that to console you, but perhaps it might.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,557
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4032 on: Today at 12:02:52 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm
Tides change. Undercurrents don't. I don't say that to console you, but perhaps it might.
The ebb and flow of life, eh. I've seen many good things go bad, and many bad things go good in my time, and I no doubt will do so again and again in the future.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • ***JFT96***
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4033 on: Today at 01:08:41 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
Yeah I don't know why they had to lump Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in.....
Very good.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,823
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4034 on: Today at 01:26:37 am »
A rambling explanation as to why this post of mine is going in here, although to be fair it's not entirely inconsistent with a lot of what is being said here

John C asked if myself and VBG wanted to respond to a lengthy post from Yorkykopite directed to myself and VBG within the "Do You Want England to win the Euro competition" thread concerning the whole scouse not England concept and myself and VBG asserting our lack of Englishness and the reasons why it is a very real phenomenon amongst some liverpudlian folks and why many of us were hoping England would lose.

Unfortunately the thread was locked although John C did open it up briefly for VBG to put up his response which is a fine read I must say. I wasn't able to get around to doing my response to Yorky until a while later. I've now done it but since finishing it on Monday and been waiting for John C to come back to the board but he hasn't and so the fucking thing is going in here so as not to let my own efforts go to waste.

 :)


Here's the response:-


Thanks for the long post Yorky and apologies for taking so long to respond. But you know what its like with these fucking Italian Citizenship applications. They take forever to sort out.  :)

It was interesting to read what you had to say in your post and  if Ive got it right which I have to admit Im not absolutely sure about as it did jump about a bit to be fair  I think it had three main focuses:-
 
    Firstly, your own sense of getting, as it were, the city of Liverpool and Liverpudlians
   
    Secondly, your own take on what sets Liverpool apart from England

    Thirdly, my own and VBGs sense of not being English and why we would find ourselves inevitably supporting Italy


Firstly, regarding yourself getting Liverpool the city. Having read so many of your posts down the years, I very much do believe your submission that you do indeed get it Yorky. By the same token Im pretty sure that not every aspect of it which youget sits entirely comfortably with you but then again the same can be said about anyone and any place Im sure. As it is, however nebulous a concept it is, Im sure in comparative terms that you do actually get Liverpool and Liverpudlians as much if not more so than most who are not natives of the city. As such, Im not sure theres anything else to add on this matter.
   

And so to the second of your focuses, namely Liverpool, figuratively speaking, being apart from England.  With this being such a deep and complex subject I do not intend to even try to go into it as there would be no way I could even begin to do justice to it. Besides, in very broad terms, its clear your own insight reveals a pretty decent outline grasp of why it can be said that Liverpool is geographically in England but not really of it. And so, in view of the interest you clearly do have in the concept I would simply refer you to an excellent academic book on the subject by Professor John Belchem entitled Merseypride  Essays in Liverpool Exceptionalism which examines the very same subject in forensic detail from an exhaustive range of historic, political, economic, social, religious and cultural perspectives.


Finally  and I guess most pertinent  your focus on my own and VBGs sense of not being English.


In this regard, I think VBG dealt thoroughly with his own sense of never quite feeling English which in his case was from a very early age and again I think you will find much of what you say yourself in your post and what VBG alluded to in his own response to be amplified in great detail within the Merseypride book I referred to earlier.


As regards my own sense of alienation which, as I have repeatedly said within the other Euro thread, began to take root in the post Thatcher years I would refer you pointedly to one particular telling part of a sentence in your own post when you stated... and I assure you I'm not taking a dig at Liverpool - a place I love and defend, even though it's never been my home


I really do believe that part sentence and specifically the highlighted word tells its own story, speaking loudly and clearly for itself in providing the answer as to why some Liverpudlians like myself who pre-Thatcher may have been blissfully unaware of the otherness felt by the likes of VBG, themselves began in the post-Thatcherism era to lose any sense of the Englishness they might previously have had and why it was the impact of Thatcherism and its aftermath which played such a part in that process.

Moreover, it crucially exposes why in terms of any sense of connection to England that same impact of Thatcherism and its aftermath entailed such starkly differing associated long term consequences for Liverpudlians when compared to other folks throughout the length and breadth of the country similarly beleaguered by Thatcherism, albeit all concerned felt a similar kind of socio-economic hammer blow.   

The underlying point being, Yorky, that if yourself as a non-scouser inserts, almost subliminally Im guessing, into a post discussing Liverpudlians sense of alienation from the country of their birth the fact that you have found yourself at times actually having to defend the name of Liverpool against ill-informed and unwarranted attacks  and thanks so much for so doing by the way  then just imagine the corresponding impact the same sort of thing has had on those natives of the city like myself who have spent well more than half a lifetime compelled to do the same against countless lies, slurs and misrepresentations from countless sources.

So the crux of the Thatcherism phenomenon is not simply its socio economic impact on the city but the associated consequential image blighting of the city and its people which ensued from it and which was unique in the case of Liverpool and Liverpudlians. Clearly, of course, there were so many other factors which fed into this sense of alienation, with the overriding one of course being Hillsborough and its consequential heaping of a nigh unbearable twin burden of huge tragedy and indescribable injustice upon the city.

All that said, there is one pertinent aspect of the Thatcherism impact which I do feel I need to clear up specifically  namely your own apparent grievance as to the fact that you feel Liverpool didnt suffer worse than anywhere else.

I think in very basic terms it is understandable why someone like yourself from an area where entire mining communities have been virtually eradicated by the destructive path of Thatcherism  might on the face of things feel this way. My own wife hails from a similarly obliterated valley mining community in South Wales and my own emotional ties to that area and my heartache for the plight it endured are nigh almost as strong as my corresponding feelings for my home city.

However, as with all else in life it is necessary always to compare apples with apples and Liverpool as a city cannot be compared logically in this context to a mining town or such like. It is only when you compare Liverpool with other comparable provincial cities that you can be sure of a reliable picture of the respective socio-economic devastation emerging and in this context nowhere else comparable comes remotely near.

Quite apart from the longer term decline of its key dockland economy upon which Thatcherism inflicted yet further destruction and the large scale redundancies of railway workers due to privatisation , the actual factory closures in Liverpool due to Thatcherism make for the very grimmest of reading. They include English Electric, Tate and Lyle, Courtaulds, Plesseys, Lucass, GEC, Massey Ferguson, Standard Triumph, British American Tobacco, Birds Eye amongst many others. Untold tens of thousands of jobs lost forever and a city economy completely ravaged.

All told, there is so much else relating to this particular post-Thatcherism period that I couldn't begin to relay it all here. However, very conveniently in this respect there is available online a treatise which Ive linked below which details it all chronologically and very thoroughly.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/223401832_The_Construction_of_Images_of_People_and_Place_Labelling_Liverpool_and_Stereotyping_Scousers

So there we are Yorky lad. I do hope that helps with your insight into why so many of us feel as we do about the country in which we were born. And a sad thing it is too I feel as I have reiterated many times in these threads. It is not something we actually have any say in. It just is.

But as a final aside I would add that in stark contrast to my lack of Englishness I will always remain a committed supporter of British teams since I do feel very much a part of the British Isles as a whole, much in the same way as the Welsh or Scots I imagine. And in this connection, the British and Irish Lions in South Africa will have me absolutely riveted to the screens, baying for them to smash the Springboks - although judging by the game against Wednesday's South Africa team that is going to prove one hell of a task.
 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:30 am by Timbo's Goals »
Logged
