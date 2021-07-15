« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 63476 times)

Offline has gone odd

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 08:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 08:26:57 pm
Wow.  :mindblown

Covid, in most respects does not terrify me perhaps as much as it should. To know scum like this are swimming around their cesspits with impunity does however fill me with dread. The future is a fuckin mess, worst 12 months of pricks everywhere Ive whitnessed in my life.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 08:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 03:10:52 pm
The Indian News view of Englands shameful Euro final.

And there was no holding back

Video
https://twitter.com/Iblogtoglasgow/status/1414974002246922242
If only the English media was this honest. Top stuff.

Brushing it under the carpet really doesn't help matters. Mind you, if there was genuine honesty, a lot of this country would have to look at itself long and hard, and too few have that kind of guts. There's just too many selfish, entitled gobshites.

Mind you, the English media actually play a big role in driving the problem, so they aren't going to take a look at themselves either.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 09:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 08:45:39 pm
If only the English media was this honest. Top stuff.

It's unmitigated bollocks! "The true face of Britain..." my arse.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 09:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:50:52 pm
It's unmitigated bollocks! "The true face of Britain..." my arse.

Yeah I don't know why they had to lump Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in.....
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 09:53:55 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:30:56 pm
:thumbup

Yet it's deemed okay to get fuckin slammed and sing (what is essentially now a very racist) swing low at rugger matches - cos that's all very proper and English, what? Or watch horses be literally run into the ground and, if they fail, shot on the spot........

Heaven forbid a family of wives and kids expect to go to a footie match, with tickets queue up orderly and obey the rules.

(I'm off on one tonight, laaaaa - you should see my FB profile - fuckinell, I wanna slap myself!!!!! ;D )


:lmao

Had to give facebook a wide berth for a few days, some incredible bad takes being written there in recent days, and I have to stop myself from jumping in two footed (although I have once or twice!).
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 09:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:50:52 pm
It's unmitigated bollocks! "The true face of Britain..." my arse.
Not like India to have a slight chip on its shoulder about the long-dead British Empire. I mean its understandable to a degree but any excuse to stick a self-righteous boot in generations later? That news report was almost Jonathan Pie-esque, except the hammer was hitting the thumb more often than the nail on the head.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 09:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:52:09 pm
Yeah I don't know why they had to lump Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in.....

Fair point. It's symptomatic of how shabby the reporting is. How ideological it is too.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 09:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:58:13 pm
Fair point. It's symptomatic of how shabby the reporting is. How ideological it is too.

Indian media is far from unique in conflating Britain with England. UK media do it all the time as well.

It's very frustrating.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 10:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:50:52 pm
It's unmitigated bollocks! "The true face of Britain..." my arse.
I thought it summed up a big part of the English psyche and behaviour really well.

I've always said that the good people here are amazing, but the majority these days seem highly entitled and horribly selfish. There's a good reason why we are generally despised pretty much everywhere.
Online rob1966

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 10:05:51 pm »
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 10:07:43 pm »
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 10:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:03:47 pm
I thought it summed up a big part of the English psyche and behaviour really well.

I've always said that the good people here are amazing, but the majority these days seem highly entitled and horribly selfish. There's a good reason why we are generally despised pretty much everywhere.

I think Yorky has a point that while it feels horrible that there are so many people like you describe, they are still a minority.

Unfortunately a minority can make a lot of noise in the age of social media where it feels like they are a majority.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 10:09:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:05:51 pm
This is a horrible read

https://theathletic.com/2704711/2021/07/15/this-is-what-you-endure-watching-england-as-a-woman-misogyny-sexism-and-the-constant-fear-of-being-touched-without-consent/
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:07:43 pm
Do you have to pay to view that, Rob?
Already posted in the Athletic thread this morning, and hopefully being published outside paywall. But cannot be circulated enough in the meantime.
Online rob1966

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 10:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:07:43 pm
Do you have to pay to view that, Rob?

I forgot I subscribe to the Athletic
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 10:15:04 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:40:10 pm
A guy hijacked my wheelchair to try to get into Wembley  a disabled fans nightmare at the Euro 2020 final


A guy in a fluorescent jacket took charge and shouted very authoritatively, Right, come on! Lets get the disabled in. Theyve been waiting here for half-an-hour, we need to get them in now. The door opened and he started pushing Joes wheelchair towards it.

Suddenly, I realised he wasnt a steward at all. He was a fan in a fluorescent jacket hijacking a wheelchair to try to use it as a way to get in. I tried saying Joe was with me but the guy said, No, Im trying to get the disabled in. Lets get him in. I pushed him out of the way and the actual steward said, If you hadnt done that, I would have just let him in. They tried to hijack a disabled person in a wheelchair!

https://theathletic.com/2708518/2021/07/15/a-guy-hijacked-my-wheelchair-to-try-to-get-into-wembley-a-disabled-fans-nightmare-at-the-euro-2020-final/

Some of these selfish pricks couldn't care how low they sink
Online rob1966

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 10:15:18 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:09:09 pm
  Already posted in the Athletic thread this morning, and hopefully being published outside paywall. But cannot be circulated enough in the meantime.

Cheers - Not been in the Athletic thread for ages so hadn't seen it.

Needs to be widely published, this kind of shit cannot be allowed to continue, women should not be getting harassed and made to walk in fear like this woman was.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 10:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:03:47 pm
I thought it summed up a big part of the English psyche and behaviour really well.

I've always said that the good people here are amazing, but the majority these days seem highly entitled and horribly selfish. There's a good reason why we are generally despised pretty much everywhere.

Are you sure about the last bit?

In fact are you sure about the middle bit and the first bit?

Isn't the spontaneous and moving support for Marcus Rashford over the last few days just as characteristic of England? The way the community - black and white - came to defend the mural and write their notes of pride and consolation?

Aren't we a country and a people who have led the way in anti-racism over the past generation or two? The problems are still massive, but millions want them solved. It was our footballers, with the support it now seems of the majority of the public, who took the knee at the Euros.

There are some truly amazing comments on this thread. England is....this, England is....that. No nuance, no contradictions, no sense of the complexity of things. Just a dark heart and a cruel demeanour. Selfish, hateful, racist, brutal, violent and despised by the rest of the world apparently.

I'm thinking, "This is not the country I know." There are dark corners, no doubt, and there are some political parties - including the one in power - which enjoy the xenophobia and the selfishness because it helps sustain them. But there are millions of others who do not think like that and who help make England (and Britain) a place of tolerance and progressive ideas too.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 10:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:07:56 pm
I think Yorky has a point that while it feels horrible that there are so many people like you describe, they are still a minority.

Unfortunately a minority can make a lot of noise in the age of social media where it feels like they are a majority.
He has a fair point too. The good people here are amazing. Personally speaking though, I feel the balance has tipped and the good people are in the minority now. It's just my lived experience, and my view is based on that. Others will, of course, see things through the lens of their own lived experience, which could well be entirely different from mine.

 

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 10:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:16:49 pm
Are you sure about the last bit?

In fact are you sure about the middle bit and the first bit?

Isn't the spontaneous and moving support for Marcus Rashford over the last few days just as characteristic of England? The way the community - black and white - came to defend the mural and write their notes of pride and consolation?

Aren't we a country and a people who have led the way in anti-racism over the past generation or two? The problems are still massive, but millions want them solved. It was our footballers, with the support it now seems of the majority of the public, who took the knee at the Euros.

There are some truly amazing comments on this thread. England is....this, England is....that. No nuance, no contradictions, no sense of the complexity of things. Just a dark heart and a cruel demeanour. Selfish, hateful, racist, brutal, violent and despised by the rest of the world apparently.

I'm thinking, "This is not the country I know." There are dark corners, no doubt, and there are some political parties - including the one in power - which enjoy the xenophobia and the selfishness because it helps sustain them. But there are millions of others who do not think like that and who help make England (and Britain) a place of tolerance and progressive ideas too.
It's my lived experience so, from my perspective, yes, I'm sure of it.

Sadly, I honestly believe the idiots are in the majority now. I'm a positive person and I will only have good, positive people in my life, but they are hard to find and few and far between. Even some people I thought were really good people have outed themselves as really bigoted, racist and xenophobic on their social media, where their true feelings are aired without a filter.
Online Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:16:49 pm
Are you sure about the last bit?

In fact are you sure about the middle bit and the first bit?

Isn't the spontaneous and moving support for Marcus Rashford over the last few days just as characteristic of England? The way the community - black and white - came to defend the mural and write their notes of pride and consolation?

Aren't we a country and a people who have led the way in anti-racism over the past generation or two? The problems are still massive, but millions want them solved. It was our footballers, with the support it now seems of the majority of the public, who took the knee at the Euros.

There are some truly amazing comments on this thread. England is....this, England is....that. No nuance, no contradictions, no sense of the complexity of things. Just a dark heart and a cruel demeanour. Selfish, hateful, racist, brutal, violent and despised by the rest of the world apparently.

I'm thinking, "This is not the country I know." There are dark corners, no doubt, and there are some political parties - including the one in power - which enjoy the xenophobia and the selfishness because it helps sustain them. But there are millions of others who do not think like that and who help make England (and Britain) a place of tolerance and progressive ideas too.
I am someone who has experienced xenophobia and insularity in certain communities in Britain and I still agree with you. Of the European nations I have lived in or visited, Britain is by far the most progressive and tolerant, and I think that is largely determined by the fact that it had so many colonies and the necessary mass migration of  the mid-twentieth century changed the demographics in a way that most European countries have never experienced.

The main problem is the British media and the way it targets people of colour in both aggressive and non-aggressive (covert) ways. I've had many a conversation with people who hated Meghan Markle more than I could hate anyone... Maybe if they killed a family member or my dog I might feel something similar, but I don't understand how you can have those feelings and say those things about someone you have never met, and who has never done anything to harm you. At one point I had to ask someone if they taught critical thinking at the school they went to...That didn't go down too well.

Recently I have been thinking a lot about how the Tories have managed to stay in power for so long, and how Boris and his kind are allowed to get away with crime after crime against the British populace. And I really think it comes down to how they have cleverly managed their media conglomerate chronies to bombard people with "narratives" instead of truth or real news. Even the BBC is in their pocket now. Collectively, the British population have collectively wasted so much energy despising M.M. (and foreigners in general), that there was no energy left to hold the politicians to account.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 10:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:27:33 pm
It's my lived experience so, from my perspective, yes, I'm sure of it.

Sadly, I honestly believe the idiots are in the majority now. I'm a positive person and I will only have good, positive people in my life, but they are hard to find and few and far between. Even some people I thought were really good people have outed themselves as really bigoted, racist and xenophobic on their social media, where their true feelings are aired without a filter.

I think you're wrong. I hope so anyway.  :D

Offline rossipersempre

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 10:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:35:08 pm
I think you're wrong. I hope so anyway.  :D
You still in Brixton Yorky? Your viewpoint might be a little positively skewed if so.
