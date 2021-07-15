I thought it summed up a big part of the English psyche and behaviour really well.
I've always said that the good people here are amazing, but the majority these days seem highly entitled and horribly selfish. There's a good reason why we are generally despised pretty much everywhere.
Are you sure about the last bit?
In fact are you sure about the middle bit and the first bit?
Isn't the spontaneous and moving support for Marcus Rashford over the last few days just as characteristic of England? The way the community - black and white - came to defend the mural and write their notes of pride and consolation?
Aren't we a country and a people who have led the way in anti-racism over the past generation or two? The problems are still massive, but millions want them solved. It was our footballers, with the support it now seems of the majority of the public, who took the knee at the Euros.
There are some truly amazing comments on this thread. England is....this, England is....that. No nuance, no contradictions, no sense of the complexity of things. Just a dark heart and a cruel demeanour. Selfish, hateful, racist, brutal, violent and despised by the rest of the world apparently.
I'm thinking, "This is not the country I know." There are dark corners, no doubt, and there are some political parties - including the one in power - which enjoy the xenophobia and the selfishness because it helps sustain them. But there are millions of others who do not think like that and who help make England (and Britain) a place of tolerance and progressive ideas too.