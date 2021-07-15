Are you sure about the last bit?



In fact are you sure about the middle bit and the first bit?



Isn't the spontaneous and moving support for Marcus Rashford over the last few days just as characteristic of England? The way the community - black and white - came to defend the mural and write their notes of pride and consolation?



Aren't we a country and a people who have led the way in anti-racism over the past generation or two? The problems are still massive, but millions want them solved. It was our footballers, with the support it now seems of the majority of the public, who took the knee at the Euros.



There are some truly amazing comments on this thread. England is....this, England is....that. No nuance, no contradictions, no sense of the complexity of things. Just a dark heart and a cruel demeanour. Selfish, hateful, racist, brutal, violent and despised by the rest of the world apparently.



I'm thinking, "This is not the country I know." There are dark corners, no doubt, and there are some political parties - including the one in power - which enjoy the xenophobia and the selfishness because it helps sustain them. But there are millions of others who do not think like that and who help make England (and Britain) a place of tolerance and progressive ideas too.



I am someone who has experienced xenophobia and insularity in certain communities in Britain and I still agree with you. Of the European nations I have lived in or visited, Britain is by far the most progressive and tolerant, and I think that is largely determined by the fact that it had so many colonies and the necessary mass migration of the mid-twentieth century changed the demographics in a way that most European countries have never experienced.The main problem is the British media and the way it targets people of colour in both aggressive and non-aggressive (covert) ways. I've had many a conversation with people who hated Meghan Markle more than I could hate anyone... Maybe if they killed a family member or my dog I might feel something similar, but I don't understand how you can have those feelings and say those things about someone you have never met, and who has never done anything to harm you. At one point I had to ask someone if they taught critical thinking at the school they went to...That didn't go down too well.Recently I have been thinking a lot about how the Tories have managed to stay in power for so long, and how Boris and his kind are allowed to get away with crime after crime against the British populace. And I really think it comes down to how they have cleverly managed their media conglomerate chronies to bombard people with "narratives" instead of truth or real news. Even the BBC is in their pocket now. Collectively, the British population have collectively wasted so much energy despising M.M. (and foreigners in general), that there was no energy left to hold the politicians to account.