Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 62561 times)

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 10:49:36 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:37:48 am
Maybe its not something he wants to tweet? Maybe its an exclusive deal with the scum that means he can't tweet it? Maybe he's his own person and can decide what he wants to publish on various media and its not for other people to get angry with?

You go mental by a lot of things so I'm not surprised that you'd go mental over this.

Can't argue with you on that, more based on my own personal feelings. He plays for a team where their supporters regularly sing about Hillsborough and then his Dad gets hurt in a situation, this time deliberately caused by the fans behaviour, but sharing similarities where those responsible for safety lost control. Its almost like lessons were not learnt.

I'm an angry bastard mate, does me more harm than good, I accept that.
Logged

Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 10:51:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:49:36 am
Can't argue with you on that, more based on my own personal feelings. He plays for a team where their supporters regularly sing about Hillsborough and then his Dad gets hurt in a situation, this time deliberately caused by the fans behaviour, but sharing similarities where those responsible for safety lost control. Its almost like lessons were not learnt.

I'm an angry bastard mate, does me more harm than good, I accept that.

Yeah but just because he's not angry on Twitter doesn't mean he's not angry in real life. You should be more angry that's he promoting bland shite like Taco Bell ;)

We need to find ways to make you more zen mate ;)
Logged

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 10:55:15 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:51:20 am
Yeah but just because he's not angry on Twitter doesn't mean he's not angry in real life. You should be more angry that's he promoting bland shite like Taco Bell ;)

We need to find ways to make you more zen mate ;)

Been trying for about 3 years now and everytime I make progress I chuck a hand grenade and blow it all to shit.
Logged

rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 11:05:38 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:37:48 am
Maybe its not something he wants to tweet? Maybe its an exclusive deal with the scum that means he can't tweet it? Maybe he's his own person and can decide what he wants to publish on various media and its not for other people to get angry with?
His own person? I can believe hes capable of wiping his own arse and heading/kicking a football without finesse, but anything else involving sentient thought is highly questionable. Look Im not criticising him because hes a United plaerr, captain, but lets be brutally honest, its impossible to have listened to him speak (particularly last August) and come to any conclusion other than hes really, genuinely, seriously lacking in basic intelligence.
Logged
fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 11:07:52 am »
Which is why its funny rather than something to actually be annoyed about.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 11:08:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:49:36 am
I'm an angry bastard mate, does me more harm than good, I accept that.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:55:15 am
Been trying for about 3 years now and everytime I make progress I chuck a hand grenade and blow it all to shit.
Get a cat.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:16:36 am by rossipersempre »
Logged
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 11:10:45 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:08:41 am
Get a cat.

Hate the things ;D

My lads Russian Dwarf Hamster is too cute to be terrorised by a moggy too.
Logged

rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 11:16:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:10:45 am
Hate the things ;D

My lads Russian Dwarf Hamster is too cute to be terrorised by a moggy too.
Always felt you were a wrong un, suspicions confirmed ;)

Like most of their species, our serial killer cats get freaked out by anything bigger than a blue tit or fieldmouse. No idea what a Russian Dwarf Hamster is but if its anything like its Chinese cousin, itd easily hold its own in the aggressive little fucker category.
Logged
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 11:23:26 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:16:00 am
Always felt you were a wrong un, suspicions confirmed ;)

Like most of their species, our serial killer cats get freaked out by anything bigger than a blue tit or fieldmouse. No idea what a Russian Dwarf Hamster is but if its anything like its Chinese cousin, itd easily hold its own in the aggressive little fucker category.

One of my ex's had 9 cats when I started seeing her, I liked one of them, he sort of chose me as his best mate or something, didn't like the rest of them, sly bastard things.

It's about half the size of a Syrian Hamster, light grey/brown/black stripe and cute as anything. His is like this one



The bloody cats by me will take and have done, the wood pigeons. Next doors cat sat in their garden and ate one last year. I'm intending to get a Harris Hawk at some point, the fuckers better hadn't come near that.
Logged

rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 11:36:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:23:26 am
One of my ex's had 9 cats when I started seeing her, I liked one of them, he sort of chose me as his best mate or something, didn't like the rest of them, sly bastard things.

It's about half the size of a Syrian Hamster, light grey/brown/black stripe and cute as anything. His is like this one



The bloody cats by me will take and have done, the wood pigeons. Next doors cat sat in their garden and ate one last year. I'm intending to get a Harris Hawk at some point, the fuckers better hadn't come near that.

And that wasnt a red flag? Nine?  :D As for the one that chose you (for protection and reassurance not because it liked you sorry to burst that notion), it was almost certainly the omega, the one that was bullied by the others.

Not sure about the cute hamster. Its a rodent after all.

As for your future pet plans, you might want to look at this

https://roaring.earth/cat-vs-eagle-intense-standoff/
Logged
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 11:45:31 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:36:40 am
And that wasnt a red flag? Nine?  :D As for the one that chose you (for protection and reassurance not because it liked you sorry to burst that notion), it was almost certainly the omega, the one that was bullied by the others.

Not sure about the cute hamster. Its a rodent after all.

As for your future pet plans, you might want to look at this

https://roaring.earth/cat-vs-eagle-intense-standoff/


Two dogs as well - I really should have known better :butt

That Hawk just doesn't give a shit does it ;D
Logged

Alan_X

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 12:08:30 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:08:41 am
Get a cat.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/agVnp5iQ-QM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/agVnp5iQ-QM</a>
Logged
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 12:56:20 pm »
some good news - Dr Felix Brych has retired from international reffing. Alas, not from Bundesliga reffing though  :P
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 01:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:56:20 pm
some good news - Dr Felix Brych has retired from international reffing. Alas, not from Bundesliga reffing though  :P

Compulsory by FIFA.
Logged
Trada

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 03:10:52 pm »
The Indian News view of Englands shameful Euro final.

And there was no holding back

Video
https://twitter.com/Iblogtoglasgow/status/1414974002246922242
Logged
Phil M

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 03:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 03:10:52 pm
The Indian News view of Englands shameful Euro final.

And there was no holding back

Video
https://twitter.com/Iblogtoglasgow/status/1414974002246922242

From that I saw this:

https://twitter.com/8b769aa66e024cc/status/1415026915329683462
Logged
Daniel Cabbaggio

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 03:44:08 pm »
Logged
YNWA

rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 03:49:24 pm »
Gets more shameful by the day.

Of course, nothing will be said, never mind done about it in the corridors of law enforcement overseen by that vile racism-condoning specimen known as Priti Patel.
Logged
fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 03:51:04 pm »
Rule Britannia
Logged
tubby pls.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 03:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 03:14:56 pm
From that I saw this:

https://twitter.com/8b769aa66e024cc/status/1415026915329683462

She says she has videos and that all sounds like criminal behaviour so she really should be straight over to the police station.
Logged
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 04:12:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:51:35 pm
She says she has videos and that all sounds like criminal behaviour so she really should be straight over to the police station.
The biggest crime of that Facebook post is her use of grammar and punctuation.
Logged

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3981 on: Today at 04:15:41 pm »
Just a bunch of c*nts.

Logged

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 04:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:12:04 pm
The biggest crime of that Facebook post is her use of grammar and punctuation.

I knew someone would pick up on that ;D
Logged

redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3983 on: Today at 04:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:12:04 pm
The biggest crime of that Facebook post is her use of grammar and punctuation.

I was reading it thinking I bet someone has just posted under it: *you're ;D
Logged
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3984 on: Today at 04:40:10 pm »
A guy hijacked my wheelchair to try to get into Wembley  a disabled fans nightmare at the Euro 2020 final


A guy in a fluorescent jacket took charge and shouted very authoritatively, Right, come on! Lets get the disabled in. Theyve been waiting here for half-an-hour, we need to get them in now. The door opened and he started pushing Joes wheelchair towards it.

Suddenly, I realised he wasnt a steward at all. He was a fan in a fluorescent jacket hijacking a wheelchair to try to use it as a way to get in. I tried saying Joe was with me but the guy said, No, Im trying to get the disabled in. Lets get him in. I pushed him out of the way and the actual steward said, If you hadnt done that, I would have just let him in. They tried to hijack a disabled person in a wheelchair!

https://theathletic.com/2708518/2021/07/15/a-guy-hijacked-my-wheelchair-to-try-to-get-into-wembley-a-disabled-fans-nightmare-at-the-euro-2020-final/
Logged
elsewhere

  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3985 on: Today at 05:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:08:32 pm
actually burst out laughing at Maguire's tweet yesterday, considering the powerful stuff coming from other players

https://twitter.com/HarryMaguire93/status/1414903645095796737
fucking hell, and he is the captain of England football team.
Logged

rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 05:15:56 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:06:32 pm
fucking hell, and he is the captain of England football team.
No hes not. Thats Kane for some reason. Maguire is Uniteds captain. Even after his Greek exploits.
Logged
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3987 on: Today at 05:17:24 pm »
Good eye witness account here from an Italy fan on a podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnQLI57ek60
Logged
Alan_X

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3988 on: Today at 05:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 03:10:52 pm
The Indian News view of Englands shameful Euro final.

And there was no holding back

Video
https://twitter.com/Iblogtoglasgow/status/1414974002246922242

To paraphrase Ghandi when he was asked what he thought about Western civilisation? "I think it would be a good idea..."
Logged
OOS

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3989 on: Today at 06:02:01 pm »
I just don't understand how they were so unprepared. We've been 'locked up' for 18 months, it's one of the biggest events in decades, its summer time and it's the weekend. Its well known that its easy to 'jib' into Wembley, how soft they can they be? Sounds like someone was penny pinching and didn't want to spend a bit of money for proper security.
Logged
