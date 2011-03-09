Always felt you were a wrong un, suspicions confirmed
Like most of their species, our serial killer cats get freaked out by anything bigger than a blue tit or fieldmouse. No idea what a Russian Dwarf Hamster is but if its anything like its Chinese cousin, itd easily hold its own in the aggressive little fucker category.
One of my ex's had 9 cats when I started seeing her, I liked one of them, he sort of chose me as his best mate or something, didn't like the rest of them, sly bastard things.
It's about half the size of a Syrian Hamster, light grey/brown/black stripe and cute as anything. His is like this one
The bloody cats by me will take and have done, the wood pigeons. Next doors cat sat in their garden and ate one last year. I'm intending to get a Harris Hawk at some point, the fuckers better hadn't come near that.