A guy in a fluorescent jacket took charge and shouted very authoritatively, Right, come on! Lets get the disabled in. Theyve been waiting here for half-an-hour, we need to get them in now. The door opened and he started pushing Joes wheelchair towards it.Suddenly, I realised he wasnt a steward at all. He was a fan in a fluorescent jacket hijacking a wheelchair to try to use it as a way to get in. I tried saying Joe was with me but the guy said, No, Im trying to get the disabled in. Lets get him in. I pushed him out of the way and the actual steward said, If you hadnt done that, I would have just let him in. They tried to hijack a disabled person in a wheelchair!