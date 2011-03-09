I never did get this often trotted out line about this being a likeable team.



They dont seem any more likeable or unlikeable than any other national team (not just England). Yes of course a couple very impressive characters, Rashford the stand out, and we know Hendo does an awful lot behind the scenes too. And someone like Saka seems a genuinely nice lad. But the likes of Pickford, Maguire, Foden, Walker, Grealish - indeed they must have good PR behind them, cos they either come across as complete pricks in Pickfords case, or have plenty of black-marks on their characters off the pitch. Then you have the like of Mr Personality himself Harry Kane, again, sod all likeable there. Just found the whole thing odd. But also, as good PR behind them, a lot of them do have good social media people behind them too. Whereas a few may do their own stuff, you know for sure that plenty of them have teams behind them, helping their image along. But you could go through loads of international teams this summer, and itd be a similar story.



Anyway, whatever really, a lot of it is indeed just the time we live in, with footballers being more pampered, and having bigger teams behind them trying to make sure their public persona is great.



I think there are some very good individuals amongst them. Rashford and Mings, for example, with their harsher upbringing, seem to have taken some very impressive values with them into their profesional and personal lives and the more you read about them, the more genuine you feeel they are as individuals. It's not just about feeding schoolchildren or helping the homeless either, they both seem to really care, rather than seeing it as something valuable, but perhaps not quite understanding fully why it is valuable. It probably stems from their own personal experiences and that is very relatable to a lot of people.There is also a case to be made for the likes of Sterling, if a different one. Despite a more varied background, he appears driven by a different set of values, but is impressive nonethless, more focussed on family and personal development than wider societal concerns, but still driven to succeed.These players I can admire and respect from a remove, without supporting the team they play for (as an irishman a sense of rivalry precludes that).However, others amongst the squad feel more like media creations than genuine individuals. Happy-go-lucky naughty boy Grealish. The press love him for the occassional video that emerges of him interacting with fans. They present him as a mercurial wizard, flawed but with a heart of gold. Me, I remember him as the guy who deserted Ireland to play for England after speaking a load of tripe about how much he loved playing 'for his country'. After that he ended up drunk ina gutter on holiday, they typ[e of guy you would have met up Wembley way with a flare up his arse.Deaclan Rice is the same for me, played for Ireland, spoke about how much he liked it and the people, as soon as the chance came jumped ship for England.I'm sure many England fans don't care too much about that, but for me it says a lot about their values and how genuinely likable they are.I feel a lot of the England players are like that, presented with a certain narrative in the media (cheeky chappy Foden, confident young Mount, lovable lump maguire) and then you read about them cheating on partners, arrogantly breaking lockdown, fighting in Greece etc. You realise it is more of the same from the England team, but with media spin to sell them to the nation. I mean, I watch some of their interviews and they barely even have to try, such is the sycophantic nature of the coverage.To me it reminds me of the approach taken to the British royal family, sanctified to the extreme, until it emerges that they might be a paedophile, just as an example, and then they are ostracised and damned. With so little grey area it is bewildering to the the external observor how someone can go from one extreme to the other in such a short period of time. With the England side in the past it has been the same, but the trigger for their denouement has been at a much lower level, something as simple as missing a penalty. Conversely, one supreme moment of excellence can forgive a lifetime's misdemeanours, such as the case with Gazza where moments of individual greatness have allowed a later life of drink, drugs and wife-beating to be presented in a more sympathetic light than a player of lesser impact.