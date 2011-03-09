That's one of the downsides of England doing well in a tournament, brings every clueless idiot out of the woodwork



That is not an English exclusive though. In Germany millions become national manager for the duration of the Euro or World Cup. Many of them not your usual football supporters. On Sunday I was actually on the phone to a friend who never watches football and I had completely forgotten the final had started when he went "oh, England just scored a goal, second minute" and I was like "you're watching this?" and he said, well it is the final, so yes. And he had followed parts of a couple of other games a few days before, because in another phone call he had mentioned that he gets confused by 'this offside thing', it totally made no sense to him and it took me several minutes to explain that basically it is not a complicated rule at all, but honestly I don't think he quite got it, and he was very surprised that body parts like hands and arms don't count lol - so this is what happens: lots of people watch these games and have no clue whatsoever.Another friend of mine religiously follows World Cup and Euros, picks her favourite teams and players. Knows the whole schedule and plans accordingly. In fairness she knows more about the rules than the above mentioned person (not difficult though), but outside of international football she only ever watches the odd Bundesliga bit of the local team here. Never has seen a Premier League, La Liga or Serie A match in her life, has no interest at all in club tournaments like the CL. I always wonder how she decides which players she likes because apart from a few German ones she never sees any of them play for their clubs. Doesn't even watch all international qualifiers or friendlies either. Just the main event. And other than the above person, who admits he knows nothing about it, she thinks she is an expert. We have watched international games together at barbecues with friends in the summer and it is super annoying.