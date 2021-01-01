It was a shit World Cup, mainly because it was played in stifling mid-summer heat. (FIFA will never make that mistake again).
I remember watching the Brazil v Italy semi-final on a boat somewhere on Lake Michigan. I was with an American friend who I liked very much and who I was trying to convince about the virtues of 'soccer'. He was an African-American and therefore part of a demographic that had zero time for football, preferring the midfield-less borefest that is basketball (or netball as we call it). "Anyway", I said to him, "let's get a beer and go into the cabin and watch Brazil versus Italy. You'll never diss the great game of football again after seeing these two teams at war." I was thinking of Spain '82 I suppose, and the 3-2 quarter final, which is still the greatest international game of all time.
But of course it wasn't like that. The heat killed it. It was like watching 22 Harry Kanes. Literally not one player broke into a run. After about 70 minutes we gave up (ie approximately 60 minutes after the footballers had done). The tedium was beginning to kill us. No goals had been scored, and no goals would be scored. My pal went away with all his football prejudices confirmed.
I remember Jack Charlton complaining about the kickoff times because of the heat & humidity, & ended up getting fined for it, a couple of Ireland matches were in Orlando with a 12pm local kickoff time, with the Florida heat & humidity to go with it, Ireland suffered a lot because of it.
USA 94 was pretty shit because of the heat, didn't help England, Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland failed to qualify for that world cup too, & quite a few first round matches weren't even on live TV in the UK
The final itself was a snooze fest because of the heat, 12.30pm local kickoff time in California in July, apparently temps at kickoff time was 38C [100F]