Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy

Mister men

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3840 on: Today at 09:58:42 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm
'England fan who stormed Euro 2020 final at Wembley defends his actions':-

Pablo, 24, estimates at least 5,000 ticketless fans got into Wembley on Sunday and explains how they did it

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/13/england-fan-who-stormed-euros-final-defends-his-actions


'Pablo set up a Telegram chat of around 200 ticketless fans. He was also a member of separate chat group with 500 members called the Wembley Jib, and was aware of two other groups including one with 800 members.'

England can forget about hosting the world cup in 2030 now because of oinks like "Pablo".

Stories coming out how many thousands got in without tickets and not one or two hundred like the FA are claiming.
Welshred

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3841 on: Today at 10:03:09 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:57:43 am
It is. Hard not to but it should just be ignored. Its clearly people jumping on a bandwagon who have no clue about how things work. Or pisstakers!

The cry arsing about the Chiellini foul by people who've never watched football in their lives before the last week has been hilarious.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3842 on: Today at 10:04:29 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:03:09 am
The cry arsing about the Chiellini foul by people who've never watched football in their lives before the last week has been hilarious.

I was going to call that out too but presume thats part of the reason why we deserve a rematch? :D
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3843 on: Today at 10:05:10 am
I see one of the medal tossing 'great set of lads' Harry Maguire has given an interview to the rag this morning. Fucking twat.
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3844 on: Today at 10:06:14 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:03:09 am
The cry arsing about the Chiellini foul by people who've never watched football in their lives before the last week has been hilarious.

They were all defending England's cheating in the previous game because 'Italy do it' or 'Maradona scored a handball against us in the 80's'.

An England player did a last man professional foul and every pundit and fan would be guaranteed to use the word 'clever' or 'took one for the team'.
Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3845 on: Today at 10:06:37 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:04:29 am
I was going to call that out too but presume thats part of the reason why we deserve a rematch? :D
What kind of losers request a rematch from UEFA just because some refereeing decision didn't go their way?
Just Elmo?

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3846 on: Today at 10:07:34 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:03:09 am
The cry arsing about the Chiellini foul by people who've never watched football in their lives before the last week has been hilarious.

It's hilarious how some people were claiming it was a racist challenge.
Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3847 on: Today at 10:08:27 am
Didn't Saka handball it anyway?
OOS

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3848 on: Today at 10:08:51 am
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 09:12:23 am
If youd like to relive the experience vote here.

https://www.change.org/p/euros-2020-managers-rematch-demand-for-italy-v-england

Still got a fair way to go to match the 500000 that signed 'UEFA & FIFA should punish Sergio Ramos for intentionally hurting Mohamed Salah'  ;D do love a good football online petition
Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3849 on: Today at 10:09:53 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:03:09 am
The cry arsing about the Chiellini foul by people who've never watched football in their lives before the last week has been hilarious.

Bloody awful foul though.
Welshred

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3850 on: Today at 10:10:15 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:07:34 am
It's hilarious how some people were claiming it was a racist challenge.

Have they really? :lmao

I've seen all sorts. Italy should have been forced to 10 men cos they had 5 yellows. Chiellini should have been arrested for assault. Someone asking what would you do if you saw your dad pulling your mum by the scruff of the neck like that, which in fairness did have people replying "I'd probably give him a standing ovation if it was in the last minute of a European final" ;D hilarious.
Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3851 on: Today at 10:10:53 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:08:27 am
Didn't Saka handball it anyway?

Someone who has not watched football before?
Statto Red

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3852 on: Today at 10:11:01 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:16:03 pm
It was a shit World Cup, mainly because it was played in stifling mid-summer heat. (FIFA will never make that mistake again).

I remember watching the Brazil v Italy semi-final on a boat somewhere on Lake Michigan. I was with an American friend who I liked very much and who I was trying to convince about the virtues of 'soccer'. He was an African-American and therefore part of a demographic that had zero time for football, preferring the midfield-less borefest that is basketball (or netball as we call it). "Anyway", I said to him, "let's get a beer and go into the cabin and watch Brazil versus Italy. You'll never diss the great game of football again after seeing these two teams at war." I was thinking of Spain '82 I suppose, and the 3-2 quarter final, which is still the greatest international game of all time.

But of course it wasn't like that. The heat killed it. It was like watching 22 Harry Kanes. Literally not one player broke into a run. After about 70 minutes we gave up (ie approximately 60 minutes after the footballers had done). The tedium was beginning to kill us. No goals had been scored, and no goals would be scored. My pal went away with all his football prejudices confirmed.

I remember Jack Charlton complaining about the kickoff times because of the heat & humidity, & ended up getting fined for it, a couple of Ireland matches were in Orlando with a 12pm local kickoff time, with the Florida heat & humidity to go with it, Ireland suffered a lot because of it.

USA 94 was pretty shit because of the heat, didn't help England, Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland failed to qualify for that world cup too, & quite a few first round matches weren't even on live TV in the UK


The final itself was a snooze fest because of the heat, 12.30pm local kickoff time in California in July, apparently temps at kickoff time was 38C [100F]
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3853 on: Today at 10:13:28 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:06:37 am
What kind of losers request a rematch from UEFA just because some refereeing decision didn't go their way?

Ha! Sounds like something similar happened after the Henry accidental handball
fucking appalled

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3854 on: Today at 10:18:23 am
Wasn't the idea that Ireland would be the 33rd team at the WC? :D

I'd be up for England 'sharing' the trophy, that seems fair in the face of Chiellini's excellent tactical foul reckless assault.
Jookie

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3855 on: Today at 10:24:11 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:06:37 am
What kind of losers request a rematch from UEFA just because some refereeing decision didn't go their way?

I'd personally like there to be a rematch.

Just so I could come into this thread and tell everyone I'm not bothered who wins. Otherwise it's November 2022 before I can do that again for any meaningful England game.

When does the 6 nations start? Maybe I can use that thread to scratch the itch.
Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3856 on: Today at 10:24:57 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:11:01 am
I remember Jack Charlton complaining about the kickoff times because of the heat & humidity, & ended up getting fined for it, a couple of Ireland matches were in Orlando with a 12pm local kickoff time, with the Florida heat & humidity to go with it, Ireland suffered a lot because of it.

USA 94 was pretty shit because of the heat, didn't help England, Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland failed to qualify for that world cup too, & quite a few first round matches weren't even on live TV in the UK


The final itself was a snooze fest because of the heat, 12.30pm local kickoff time in California in July, apparently temps at kickoff time was 38C [100F]

The problem when the World Cup is over in America is the time difference in other key markets like Europe.

A midday/early afternoon kick off in America is the standard evening kick off times in Europe. If they play the game later on when it's cooler it's night time in places like Europe, therefore the product suffers as the game is played out in stifling heat.
Just Elmo?

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3857 on: Today at 10:25:22 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:10:15 am
Have they really? :lmao

I've seen all sorts. Italy should have been forced to 10 men cos they had 5 yellows. Chiellini should have been arrested for assault. Someone asking what would you do if you saw your dad pulling your mum by the scruff of the neck like that, which in fairness did have people replying "I'd probably give him a standing ovation if it was in the last minute of a European final" ;D hilarious.

There was a tweet that went a bit viral. It appeared to be entirely serious, if it wasn't then it was very well disguised. Clearly from someone who never actually watches football and didn't know it was a challenge that is made all the time, even if this was a particularly egregious example of it.  ;D
Jm55

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3858 on: Today at 10:34:14 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:13:28 am
Ha! Sounds like something similar happened after the Henry accidental handball

And after the Denmark game, and after the Real Madrid final due to Ramos foul on Salah etc etc etc.

Its almost as if if you give hundreds of millions of people the opportunity to start a petition with absolutely no scrutiny as to the subject matter and requiring minimal effort to produce, then youre going to get idiots starting it for fuck all isnt it. ;)

As for the Chiellini foul, its one of them where if it happened to Liverpool Id be fuming but equally if a Liverpool player did it Id be delighted. Thing is, even if he doesnt foul him theres 2 defenders who arent going to make it easy for him and then Donnarumma to beat from what would have ended up being a relatively tight angle as youd expect those centre halves to cover the space to Sakas left and force him to go at the near post. He may have scored, but it would have been hard.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3859 on: Today at 10:40:19 am
Harry "Do you know who I am?" Maguire, has given his post Tournament interview to that Rag

Top lad  :butt
stoa

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3860 on: Today at 10:42:17 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:11:01 am
I remember Jack Charlton complaining about the kickoff times because of the heat & humidity, & ended up getting fined for it, a couple of Ireland matches were in Orlando with a 12pm local kickoff time, with the Florida heat & humidity to go with it, Ireland suffered a lot because of it.

USA 94 was pretty shit because of the heat, didn't help England, Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland failed to qualify for that world cup too, & quite a few first round matches weren't even on live TV in the UK


The final itself was a snooze fest because of the heat, 12.30pm local kickoff time in California in July, apparently temps at kickoff time was 38C [100F]

The 94 WC was great, because it was the origin of a new German expression called the "Effe Finger". Stefan Effenberg showed the middle finger to German supporters after being substituted and was thrown out of the team after the match. It was huge news back then and nowadays basically everyone knows what the "Effe Finger" is... It was also a great tournament, because the Germans lost to Bulgaria... ;)
TepidT2O

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3861 on: Today at 10:46:34 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:11:01 am
I remember Jack Charlton complaining about the kickoff times because of the heat & humidity, & ended up getting fined for it, a couple of Ireland matches were in Orlando with a 12pm local kickoff time, with the Florida heat & humidity to go with it, Ireland suffered a lot because of it.

USA 94 was pretty shit because of the heat, didn't help England, Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland failed to qualify for that world cup too, & quite a few first round matches weren't even on live TV in the UK


The final itself was a snooze fest because of the heat, 12.30pm local kickoff time in California in July, apparently temps at kickoff time was 38C [100F]
Yep the worst World Cup.

Still were back to the US in 2026

What could possibly go wrong?
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3862 on: Today at 10:58:52 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:09:53 am
Bloody awful foul though.
It was, but in fouling terms it was technically perfect.
He made a decision and executed it early. He didn't have the indignity of having to have several nibbles to bring him down, or worse not being able to get close enough to him to foul him. (shades of Masch desperately trying to catch up Walcott in '08)
Statto Red

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3863 on: Today at 10:58:57 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:42:17 am
The 94 WC was great, because it was the origin of a new German expression called the "Effe Finger". Stefan Effenberg showed the middle finger to German supporters after being substituted and was thrown out of the team after the match. It was huge news back then and nowadays basically everyone knows what the "Effe Finger" is... It was also a great tournament, because the Germans lost to Bulgaria... ;)

Speaking of Bulgaria, there is one amusing incident that happened in the second round match Bulgaria vs Mexico, that i still remember to this day, corner kick, one of the players running in & ends up in the net breaking the stanchion holding the netting up, match stops for a few minutes as they sort it out which includes trying to tie the net to a camera behind the goal, they end up having to bring a new goal & net on instead, first time i've seen a goal being substituted during a match ;D that match also had 2 of the most ridiculous red cards you've ever seen awarded at a match
TipTopKop

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3864 on: Today at 11:02:51 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:46:34 am
Yep the worst World Cup.
It's all perspectives really, Italia 90 is remembered fondly over here because of the team going so far, Gazza etc. It was a defensive snoozefest for much of the tournament. Just 115 goals scored. USA 94 was at least much more open, less cagey.
Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3865 on: Today at 11:08:32 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:07:34 am
It's hilarious how some people were claiming it was a racist challenge.
What?   ???
Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3866 on: Today at 11:12:59 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:34:14 am


As for the Chiellini foul, its one of them where if it happened to Liverpool Id be fuming but equally if a Liverpool player did it Id be delighted.

Jeez, we all would.

Some England fans have clearly lost their mind over this game. But, judging by this site, some Liverpool fans have too. To shrug off the Chiellini foul as no big deal or as something that "happens all the time" is truly hilarious.

(Not for the person suffering the delusion. For the record I do not take madness lightly). 

By the way full marks to Saka for gettin g straight up and carrying on with the game. A little bit naive perhaps, but a fine example of sportsmanship. Can you imagine the reaction of Chiellini if it had happened the other way round? He'd still be rolling around now, right?  ;D
Statto Red

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3867 on: Today at 11:16:46 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 11:02:51 am
It's all perspectives really, Italia 90 is remembered fondly over here because of the team going so far, Gazza etc. It was a defensive snoozefest for much of the tournament. Just 115 goals scored. USA 94 was at least much more open, less cagey.

Thinking about it, South Africa 2010 was the worst world cup, followed by South Korea/Japan 2002, then Italia 90 jointly with USA 94.

South Africa 2010 was a snooze fest, largely because of the dreadful match ball, Spain bored everyone to death, won all there knockout matches 1-0, i don't remember a decent match from that world cup, or memorable goal/free kick. One thing i do remember is the spectacular infighting in the French squad. ;D
dalarr

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3868 on: Today at 11:17:41 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:46:34 am
Yep the worst World Cup.

Still were back to the US in 2026

What could possibly go wrong?
With games played in Mexico as well. Maybe they can invent some sort of outdoor air conditioning? *wink*.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3869 on: Today at 11:21:49 am
It's a difficult one, the Chiellini foul. On one hand, it could be argued it's endangerment of another player - grabbing the shirt in a way that will potentially cause an impact on the throat area and restriction of breathing, with enough force to pull the player down - but it could also be argued the visceral nature of it looked worse than the actual offence - a shirt pulling.

I'm on the side of saying he probably should have been sent off for it, as should have Jorginho. I try to avoid being a hypocrite where possible, and had either foul happened to a Liverpool player I'd want the fouling party to walk.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
Reply #3870 on: Today at 11:24:51 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:16:46 am
Thinking about it, South Africa 2010 was the worst world cup, followed by South Korea/Japan 2002, then Italia 90 jointly with USA 94.

South Africa 2010 was a snooze fest, largely because of the dreadful match ball, Spain bored everyone to death, won all there knockout matches 1-0, i don't remember a decent match from that world cup, or memorable goal/free kick. One thing i do remember is the spectacular infighting in the French squad. ;D

Uruguay v Ghana was pretty dramatic! Not many games stand out though, youre right.
