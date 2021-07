Ha! Sounds like something similar happened after the Henry accidental handball



And after the Denmark game, and after the Real Madrid final due to Ramos’ foul on Salah etc etc etc.It’s almost as if if you give hundreds of millions of people the opportunity to start a petition with absolutely no scrutiny as to the subject matter and requiring minimal effort to produce, then you’re going to get idiots starting it for fuck all isn’t it.As for the Chiellini foul, it’s one of them where if it happened to Liverpool I’d be fuming but equally if a Liverpool player did it I’d be delighted. Thing is, even if he doesn’t foul him there’s 2 defenders who aren’t going to make it easy for him and then Donnarumma to beat from what would have ended up being a relatively tight angle as you’d expect those centre halves to cover the space to Saka’s left and force him to go at the near post. He may have scored, but it would have been hard.