Ha! Sounds like something similar happened after the Henry accidental handball



And after the Denmark game, and after the Real Madrid final due to Ramos foul on Salah etc etc etc.Its almost as if if you give hundreds of millions of people the opportunity to start a petition with absolutely no scrutiny as to the subject matter and requiring minimal effort to produce, then youre going to get idiots starting it for fuck all isnt it.As for the Chiellini foul, its one of them where if it happened to Liverpool Id be fuming but equally if a Liverpool player did it Id be delighted. Thing is, even if he doesnt foul him theres 2 defenders who arent going to make it easy for him and then Donnarumma to beat from what would have ended up being a relatively tight angle as youd expect those centre halves to cover the space to Sakas left and force him to go at the near post. He may have scored, but it would have been hard.