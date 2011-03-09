« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 55219 times)

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 04:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:36:08 pm
Seeing as Seattle is on the same longitude as northern Europe then yeah I can imagine them playing there in late June ;D

I'd be amazed if it was on the same longitude. I assume you mean latitude and it's not level with northern Europe. Northern Europe is generally above 50ºN which is deep into Canada.

Seattle (47.6ºN) is level with Central Europe - France, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China and Eastern Russia.

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 04:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:43:08 pm
I'd be amazed if it was on the same longitude. I assume you mean latitude and it's not level with northern Europe. Northern Europe is generally above 50ºN which is deep into Canada.

Seattle (47.6ºN) is level with Central Europe - France, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China and Eastern Russia.



Fucking hell Al did you wake up with your pedantic stick today or something? ;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 04:58:50 pm »
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 05:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:36:08 pm
Seeing as Seattle is on the same longitude as northern Europe then yeah I can imagine them playing there in late June ;D
Regardless of its exact location, just imagine there'll be another heat dome then...  :o
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 05:01:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:06:12 pm
I'm boycotting the whole tournament, it will not be on in our house.
Same here. I will hopefully be okay and fine with baking Xmas cookies and doing whatever, but the Qatar Cup will not happen for me at all. It is not that I am big into international tournments these days anyway, but that one I will skip completely, it's not even an argument.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 05:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:40:30 am
Was that a serious reply? Did you actually just go from that to talking about women getting raped and murdered?

 

Wasn't about his car.

Don't think any sensible discussion is allowed in here anymore by the looks of it mate. But yeah, it's shit but there are certainly some things you do to stop opportunistic pricks.

You're spot on by the way, some absolute nonsense replies.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 05:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:54:53 pm
Fucking hell Al did you wake up with your pedantic stick today or something? ;D

haha - I did an exhibition on John Harrison and Longitude at the Royal Observatory Greenwich years ago. One of the things I redesigned was the Meridian Line with a list of place-names inlaid and arranged by latitude. I always remember things like Chicago (which I think of as a northern American city) being level with Rome and New York being south of Istanbul.

They've tweaked it a few times since but I think it's still there.



Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:54:53 pm
Fucking hell Al did you wake up with your pedantic stick today or something? ;D
Easy way to remember it - latitude - flat lines - flatitude.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 05:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:06:12 pm
haha - I did an exhibition on John Harrison and Longitude at the Royal Observatory Greenwich years ago. One of the things I redesigned was the Meridian Line with a list of place-names inlaid and arranged by latitude. I always remember things like Chicago (which I think of as a northern American city) being level with Rome and New York being south of Istanbul.

They've tweaked it a few times since but I think it's still there.




woah you did this?? i've stood on that line!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 05:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:31:49 am
Football has always had it's issues with some 'fans'.  People expressing bewilderment to this fact, must have been living under a rock or something.

The main difference now is that over the past 11 years, we've had c*nts like Johnson, Frottage and Patel championing racism, xenophobia and bigotry.  Not to mention a platform like social media to amplify their hate.
Quote from: OOS on Today at 09:52:05 am
Football violence has nothing to do with Johnson,Frottage and Patel. Its always been part of English 'footballing culture', however it was suppressed in the early 90s due to Taylors report, use of CCTV and banning orders.

Me auld fella travelled home and away with the reds during the early 80s. The stories he has, they are unthinkable now. Literally taking your life into your own hands at some aways. It's an ugly part of football that we like to forget.
Yes, there was always violence and it was the ugly face of football. But due to political and media developments over the past decade this rottenness (is that a word?) has reached many in the so called middle of society. It manifests itself in racist abuse towards individuals as well as groups via social media. It manifests itself in a large percentage of US citizens believing their last election was stolen from Trump. It manifests itself in people voting for a fascist party like German AFD in a country that is responsible for the most unspeakable horrors ever. It manifests itself in Brexit and the ongoing aftereffects. It is like the floodgates are open and extreme voices, violent, destructive, divisive voices think they can be as loud as they want and will collect supporters and hangers-on along the way. Which unfortunately they do. Back in the 90s I did not think we would take that many steps backwards come 2021. Well, we did make progess, but also the doors are currently wide open for haters, fascists, phobes of all kind and some thouroughly confused people.

The other day a friend if mine told me about a rumour he had heard from someone at work, and while it would stray too far to detail it here, it had to do with a terrorist attack against perceived foreigners in a city near our place and the shifting of blame and presenting a totally alternative narrative of what happened to the point of "they were criminals who only killed each other and we should be happy about it". I pushed back, but must say I am still shocked, because it showed the influence those dangerous voices wield - over basically decent people who are bombarded with lies and conspiracy stories and instead of learning to overcome possible prejudices and educate themselves about wrong thinking they get sucked into these tales.

Oh and some great posts further up by SoS, by the way - said it much better than I ever could.  :thumbup
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 05:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:00:29 am
Because people should be able to attend an event without fear of being mugged, beaten up, racially abused etc...

Why should society bend for these idiots?

Why should society bend, what does that even mean? You lock your house when you leave for the day? Do you walk around with cash sticking out your back pocket?

If I was in a crowd like that with a 40k watch on it would be off my wrist and secured in my pocket in a heartbeat. The guy made a mistake around scumbags, he didn't deserve what happened, but you can bet he won't make that mistake again. Simple as that.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 05:10:43 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:07:13 pm
woah you did this?? i've stood on that line!

Yeah I'm a little bit star struck off the back of that an all. :)
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 05:11:19 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:10:43 pm
Yeah I'm a little bit star struck off the back of that an all. :)

Yeah same here, that's pretty cool work
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3773 on: Today at 05:12:01 pm »
On another note: What sort of non organisation was that on Sunday at Wembley? For the last three decades I have told people outside the UK that my experiences with mass events have been positive and that the British really knew how to organise the big events I attended (concerts, sports). Policing, stewards, general information and guidance, it was always top notch. And now this. Pisses me off on a personal level when people can now go "see, I always told you it is a shitty country".

And regarding Wembley itself; I have only been to the old stadium (while living in London in the 90s we were not far from there too and heard when concerts were on). The last weekend I was having a closer look at updated maps and satellite photos for the first time in years and they had some aerial footage on the telly in the days running up to the final, and it felt like I did not recognise the area at all, it seemed like there are dozens of buildings now where there used to be free spaces and parking and ways to and from the stadium itself. Not that it was ideal back in the old days, but the new layout looked completely cluttered to me. Call me naive, but I always was under the impression that they had rebuilt the stadium and did modernise and redevelop some of the surroundings, but obviously a lot more than that was done (I know I know, precious London real estate and money and all that).
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 05:12:21 pm »
The line of meridian was first established by Sir George Airy in 1851. Alan_X is a liar!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3775 on: Today at 05:13:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:12:21 pm
The line of meridian was first established by Sir George Airy in 1851. Alan_X is a liar!

Redesigned Nicholas, read first then post ;)
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3776 on: Today at 05:15:00 pm »
lamad a lot of the development around Wembley that you see today wasnt there in 2007 when it reopened. Theres a whole outlet village retail thing, a Boxpark, tons of apartments and looking at the cranes lots more going up.

I can see Wembley from my office (spare room) window, in winter anyway when theres no leaves on the trees over the road! Its changed loads in the last few years.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3777 on: Today at 05:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:13:39 pm
Redesigned Nicholas, read first then post ;)

I did read it. I just wanted to make a bad joke. Is nothing sacred!

Although I believe Alan and Sir George were at school together.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3778 on: Today at 05:16:02 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EI5nw1kYwdo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EI5nw1kYwdo</a>
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3779 on: Today at 05:16:58 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:10:43 pm
Yeah I'm a little bit star struck off the back of that an all. :)
Me too! Stood on that line as well a couple of times. Cool.  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3780 on: Today at 05:20:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:15:00 pm
lamad a lot of the development around Wembley that you see today wasnt there in 2007 when it reopened. Theres a whole outlet village retail thing, a Boxpark, tons of apartments and looking at the cranes lots more going up.

I can see Wembley from my office (spare room) window, in winter anyway when theres no leaves on the trees over the road! Its changed loads in the last few years.
Thanks, good to know and explains my slightly open mouthed expression when I saw what it looks like now. Cause I could not remember it looking like this right after the new redesign had been finished and I did check out pictures and aerial shots back then.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3781 on: Today at 05:32:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:06:12 pm
I'm boycotting the whole tournament, it will not be on in our house.

I can actually see it being boycotted by the likes of Sweden and Norway if they qualify and hopefully England's players can walk the walk if they qualify. Some things are more important than football.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3782 on: Today at 05:37:10 pm »
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3783 on: Today at 05:42:19 pm »
I watched two of England's games in public, one at an outdoor venue and the final in a pub.

I could see exactly the sorts of people who would break into Wembley within minutes of arriving. Men with England shirts on and yet no interest in actually watching the game, instead just hoping for something to happen. One was actually a sort of friend of a friend, and I got speaking to him briefly. He didn't even know who scored England's goal, or even what kind of goal it was. Then, he got in a fight with someone and the two of them knocked over a whole table of drinks. Later on he stood right in front of me as I was trying to watch the post-match stuff, making eye contact and generally just trying to start something with me too.

I just found the whole thing weirdly fascinating, and genuinely like watching animals. There is just that atmosphere around these people.

Quote from: lamad on Today at 05:12:01 pm
On another note: What sort of non organisation was that on Sunday at Wembley? For the last three decades I have told people outside the UK that my experiences with mass events have been positive and that the British really knew how to organise the big events I attended (concerts, sports). Policing, stewards, general information and guidance, it was always top notch. And now this. Pisses me off on a personal level when people can now go "see, I always told you it is a shitty country".
The drunken and drugged up morons were inevitable, but this part really surprised me. Admittedly I wasn't there or anything, but going on the images and videos I've seen the security presence was absolutely threadbare. That being the case I'm amazed the situation didn't get far worse, it surely could have.

Like you say, in my experience this is out of character when it comes to major events in recent years.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3784 on: Today at 05:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:43:08 pm
I'd be amazed if it was on the same longitude. I assume you mean latitude and it's not level with northern Europe. Northern Europe is generally above 50ºN which is deep into Canada.

Seattle (47.6ºN) is level with Central Europe - France, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China and Eastern Russia.
Are we talking latitude or longitude now? This post makes no sense to me longitude-wise.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3785 on: Today at 05:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 05:46:30 pm
Are we talking latitude or longitude now? This post makes no sense to me longitude-wise.
I'd be very worried if it did.......
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3786 on: Today at 05:49:26 pm »
Supposedly this is the team of the tournament.



Walker alone makes the whole thing lose all credibility.

No Schick, no Shaqiri, no Maehle, no Dumfries, no Insigne etc.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3787 on: Today at 05:50:00 pm »
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3788 on: Today at 05:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 05:32:17 pm
I can actually see it being boycotted by the likes of Sweden and Norway if they qualify and hopefully England's players can walk the walk if they qualify. Some things are more important than football.
If only every nation would decline to play. Wishfully thinking I know, but would be interesting to see what FIFA would do when cornered. At least my hope is for some countries to say no thanks (including mine, but knowing the shithouse German DFB no way will they not want to take part, it would have to come from all players and I cannot quite see that either unfortunately).
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3789 on: Today at 05:54:17 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:47:36 pm
I'd be very worried if it did.......
Just caught up with the thread. Soz Alan_X ;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3790 on: Today at 06:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:16:02 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EI5nw1kYwdo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EI5nw1kYwdo</a>

My God, who is he? That's brilliant.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3791 on: Today at 06:16:14 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:42:19 pm
I watched two of England's games in public, one at an outdoor venue and the final in a pub.

I could see exactly the sorts of people who would break into Wembley within minutes of arriving. Men with England shirts on and yet no interest in actually watching the game, instead just hoping for something to happen. One was actually a sort of friend of a friend, and I got speaking to him briefly. He didn't even know who scored England's goal, or even what kind of goal it was. Then, he got in a fight with someone and the two of them knocked over a whole table of drinks. Later on he stood right in front of me as I was trying to watch the post-match stuff, making eye contact and generally just trying to start something with me too.

I just found the whole thing weirdly fascinating, and genuinely like watching animals. There is just that atmosphere around these people.
The drunken and drugged up morons were inevitable, but this part really surprised me. Admittedly I wasn't there or anything, but going on the images and videos I've seen the security presence was absolutely threadbare. That being the case I'm amazed the situation didn't get far worse, it surely could have.

Like you say, in my experience this is out of character when it comes to major events in recent years.

Haha youve described those types perfectly. I remember watching England v Germany Euro 2000 at a pub near my brothers in Surrey. We got there early and there was a like of about 50, dressed head to toe in England gear, England top hat, England flags on both cheeks.

My brothers mate said alright mate, who are you supporting? And for the rest of the night this guy was staring at home itching for a bit of aggro. Dickheads.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3792 on: Today at 06:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:16:02 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EI5nw1kYwdo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EI5nw1kYwdo</a>
doesn't pull any punches this guy.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3793 on: Today at 06:35:04 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:12:21 pm
The line of meridian was first established by Sir George Airy in 1851. Alan_X is a liar!

Puts on his pedants cap....

There have been four Greenwich Meridians. The meridian was just the centre line of a transit telescope that was used to survey the stars passing over head alog one line. The telescopes needed to be able to survey the stars from north to south so the roof of the telescope building had to be able to open.

John Flamsteed's Meridian line would have run through the Octagon Room but he used an ordinary telescope to survey the stars. The second Astronomer Royal Halley set up the first transit telescope in 1721, 43 metres to the west of the current line.

The third Astronomer Royal, James Bradley set up a new telescope in 1742. Bradley's was superceded by John Pond's in the same location. This is known as Bradley's Meridian. It was used as the starting point for the Ordance Survey in 1801 and is still used as the Zero Meridian on all Ordnance Survey maps, six metres to the west of Airy's Meridian.



Airy's telescope and the building are amazing. The roof opens with a series of cranks and handles. I was lucky enough to be there one night when one of the retired astronomers came in to film the roof opening and taking readings from the telescope.

And a few years after I did the Harrison dsiplays and the Meridian Line I designed a Milennium countdown clock on the line and installed a laser that shone along the Meridian.


