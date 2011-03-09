I watched two of England's games in public, one at an outdoor venue and the final in a pub.
I could see exactly the sorts of people who would break into Wembley within minutes of arriving. Men with England shirts on and yet no interest in actually watching the game, instead just hoping for something
to happen. One was actually a sort of friend of a friend, and I got speaking to him briefly. He didn't even know who scored England's goal, or even what kind of goal it was. Then, he got in a fight with someone and the two of them knocked over a whole table of drinks. Later on he stood right in front of me as I was trying to watch the post-match stuff, making eye contact and generally just trying to start something with me too.
I just found the whole thing weirdly fascinating, and genuinely like watching animals. There is just that atmosphere around these people.
On another note: What sort of non organisation was that on Sunday at Wembley? For the last three decades I have told people outside the UK that my experiences with mass events have been positive and that the British really knew how to organise the big events I attended (concerts, sports). Policing, stewards, general information and guidance, it was always top notch. And now this. Pisses me off on a personal level when people can now go "see, I always told you it is a shitty country".
The drunken and drugged up morons were inevitable, but this part really surprised me. Admittedly I wasn't there or anything, but going on the images and videos I've seen the security presence was absolutely threadbare. That being the case I'm amazed the situation didn't get far worse, it surely could have.
Like you say, in my experience this is out of character when it comes to major events in recent years.