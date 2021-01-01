Didnt they have a stonewashed denim looking away kit? Lovely stuff.



Its probably the World Cup Ive watched the least of in my lifetime but can still remember some of the random bits of nonsense.



It was a tournament for pointy elbows, pretty sure Luis Enrique got his nose smashed by a dirty Italians too (Albertini I think).



Oh, another quick memory (of a truly shite WC). I watched the Ireland v Italy match in a bar in Chicago. Irish of course, as practically all bars in the city were. I got chatting to an Italian bloke before the transmission began and he was saying how Chicago was an 'Irish town' and that's why there were so few Italians in the pub. "But wait till you see the Giants' stadium in New York", he said, "It'll be packed to the gunnels with Italians". New York, apparently, was an 'Italian town'.I wasn't sure about. I mean, there are a few Irish in NYC too, right? Anyway I can still see the look on the fella's face when the telly was switched on and the camera panned round the stadium to show nothing but green.Of course - to pursue an earlier conversation in the thread - there were no Irishmen on the field. But the stadium itself looked like a suburb of Dublin.