Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,089
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 02:47:15 pm »
By the way Yorky, Brazil v Italy was the final, not the semi in case youre wondering why that was the last game of the tournament!
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,689
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 02:59:30 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:47:15 pm
By the way Yorky, Brazil v Italy was the final, not the semi in case youre wondering why that was the last game of the tournament!

You're right!

Quite what that has to do with the decline of the Roman Empire I'm not sure. But I do have a vague memory now of Diana Ross missing the crucial pen.

It's all coming back now, sort of. Wasn't in Leonardo, the cultured Brazilian full back ("son a diplomat" as every commentator was tortured into saying every half hour), who gave some bloke a fearful blow to the side of his head? Or was that another tournament entirely?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,089
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 03:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:59:30 pm
You're right!

Quite what that has to do with the decline of the Roman Empire I'm not sure. But I do have a vague memory now of Diana Ross missing the crucial pen.

It's all coming back now, sort of. Wasn't in Leonardo, the cultured Brazilian full back ("son a diplomat" as every commentator was tortured into saying every half hour), who gave some bloke a fearful blow to the side of his head? Or was that another tournament entirely?

Leonardo (the Brazilian Nigel Havers) did indeed elbow someone in the head, think he may have fractured their skull. I want to say his name was Tab Ramos of the USA, must have been a last 16 game, dont think they got any further than that.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,689
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 03:07:25 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:01:55 pm
Leonardo (the Brazilian Nigel Havers) did indeed elbow someone in the head, think he may have fractured their skull. I want to say his name was Tab Ramos of the USA, must have been a last 16 game, dont think they got any further than that.

Cracking memory. You, I mean, not what happened to poor old Tab.

I'm also thinking now, of course, of Alexi Lalas who escaped from Charles Manson's family just in time to play for his country in the finals. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,328
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 03:12:00 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:15:06 pm
Its the third most popular team sport in America.

And it was the English who invented the word soccer - it was used in England from the 19th century right up to the 70s and 80s. Its short for association football
Didn't know this bit???

But in 1994 most Americans weren't into soccer. The WC did raise the profile of the game though. The socio-cultural phenomenon of the "soccer mom" probably existed before that, but it really took off after their world cup.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:14:25 pm by Morgana »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,089
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 03:13:12 pm »
Didnt they have a stonewashed denim looking away kit? Lovely stuff.

Its probably the World Cup Ive watched the least of in my lifetime but can still remember some of the random bits of nonsense.

It was a tournament for pointy elbows, pretty sure Luis Enrique got his nose smashed by a dirty Italians too (Albertini I think).
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,328
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 03:15:58 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:13:12 pm
Didnt they have a stonewashed denim looking away kit? Lovely stuff.

Its probably the World Cup Ive watched the least of in my lifetime but can still remember some of the random bits of nonsense.

It was a tournament for pointy elbows, pretty sure Luis Enrique got his nose smashed by a dirty Italians too (Albertini I think).

It was Mauro Tassotti. https://www.theguardian.com/football/the-gentleman-ultra/2021/jul/06/spain-manager-luis-enrique-long-bloody-history-italy-euro-2020
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,264
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 03:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:38:02 pm
there was?  A genuine query by the way, as I cant remember, seems a very un Liverpool thing to suggest.

By the way - that long bracketed part of your post made it rather hard to read and decipher so I deleted for quoting reasons!

Yes, done in a kindly way, but yes, in this thread. My part in brackets was just recounting the first time I heard some of the dominating narrative bullshit about Hillsborough.  Anyway this thread has been fascinating with lots of great posts, particularly SoS
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,987
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3728 on: Today at 03:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:42:13 pm
Rubbish Phil.

Anyway, what do people think were the real causes of the decline of the Roman Empire? I'm inclined to go with Edward Gibbon and say that the rise of Christianity sapped Rome of its martial spirit.

(Please don't be sidetracked by the coriander debate)


That would be an ecumenical matter.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,089
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 03:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:15:58 pm
It was Mauro Tassotti. https://www.theguardian.com/football/the-gentleman-ultra/2021/jul/06/spain-manager-luis-enrique-long-bloody-history-italy-euro-2020

Thanks. Makes more sense, always thought Albertini was a bit silkier and not that type of player TM.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,328
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 03:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:16:03 pm
It was a shit World Cup, mainly because it was played in stifling mid-summer heat. (FIFA will never make that mistake again).

I remember watching the Brazil v Italy semi-final on a boat somewhere on Lake Michigan. I was with an American friend who I liked very much and who I was trying to convince about the virtues of 'soccer'. He was an African-American and therefore part of a demographic that had zero time for football, preferring the midfield-less borefest that is basketball (or netball as we call it). "Anyway", I said to him, "let's get a beer and go into the cabin and watch Brazil versus Italy. You'll never diss the great game of football again after seeing these two teams at war." I was thinking of Spain '82 I suppose, and the 3-2 quarter final, which is still the greatest international game of all time.

But of course it wasn't like that. The heat killed it. It was like watching 22 Harry Kanes. Literally not one player broke into a run. After about 70 minutes we gave up (ie approximately 60 minutes after the footballers had done). The tedium was beginning to kill us. No goals had been scored, and no goals would be scored. My pal went away with all his football prejudices confirmed.
Yeah, I remember all the hype surrounding that Brazil-Italy match and how it failed to live up to expectations. Also, was this the tournament where they first recommended water breaks and FIFA dugs its heels in and said no? Not that it would've made much of a difference. You just cannot play 90 to 120 minutes of football in Texas heat in June/July and expect the players to cope. They could've scheduled the games for more sensible times (evenings) for the players' sake but of course the European TV audience and the money were far more important. Not much has changed.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3731 on: Today at 03:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:17:47 pm
How do they plan to deal with this in 2026?

Suspect it'll be a late winter WC - probably to coincide with the end of the NFL season, could you imagine playing in Seattle in late June?

With Qatar happening in November/December of next year, the idea of a summer WC may become a thing of the past.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3732 on: Today at 03:25:47 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:13:12 pm
Didnt they have a stonewashed denim looking away kit? Lovely stuff.

Its probably the World Cup Ive watched the least of in my lifetime but can still remember some of the random bits of nonsense.

It was a tournament for pointy elbows, pretty sure Luis Enrique got his nose smashed by a dirty Italians too (Albertini I think).

One of the highlights was Aldridge losing it after not being allowed on as a sub against Mexico, told the FIFA official to fuck off and called him a twat, I don't think the official understood a word but got the sentiment ;D
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,689
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3733 on: Today at 03:26:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:13:12 pm
Didnt they have a stonewashed denim looking away kit? Lovely stuff.

Its probably the World Cup Ive watched the least of in my lifetime but can still remember some of the random bits of nonsense.

It was a tournament for pointy elbows, pretty sure Luis Enrique got his nose smashed by a dirty Italians too (Albertini I think).

Oh, another quick memory (of a truly shite WC). I watched the Ireland v Italy match in a bar in Chicago. Irish of course, as practically all bars in the city were. I got chatting to an Italian bloke before the transmission began and he was saying how Chicago was an 'Irish town' and that's why there were so few Italians in the pub. "But wait till you see the Giants' stadium in New York", he said, "It'll be packed to the gunnels with Italians". New York, apparently, was an 'Italian town'.

I wasn't sure about. I mean, there are a few Irish in NYC too, right? Anyway I can still see the look on the fella's face when the telly was switched on and the camera panned round the stadium to show nothing but green.

Of course - to pursue an earlier conversation in the thread - there were no Irishmen on the field. But the stadium itself looked like a suburb of Dublin.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3734 on: Today at 03:28:33 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:13:12 pm
Didnt they have a stonewashed denim looking away kit? Lovely stuff.

Its probably the World Cup Ive watched the least of in my lifetime but can still remember some of the random bits of nonsense.

It was a tournament for pointy elbows, pretty sure Luis Enrique got his nose smashed by a dirty Italians too (Albertini I think).

Leonardo's assault on Ramos. Jesus.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,089
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3735 on: Today at 03:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 03:28:33 pm
Leonardo's assault on Ramos. Jesus.

Filth. https://youtu.be/30rSHY9aFBI

And Yorky, I remember that Italy v Ireland game. I was cheering for Ireland in true reciprocal style as I know they would for us. Cracking goal from Houghton.

Overriding memory of them in that tournament is them being slightly past their best for that cycle of players. And Steve Staunton having to sing the national anthem in a cap to minimise sunburn (Id be the same).
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,564
  • JFT96
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3736 on: Today at 03:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 03:25:01 pm
Suspect it'll be a late winter WC - probably to coincide with the end of the NFL season, could you imagine playing in Seattle in late June?

With Qatar happening in November/December of next year, the idea of a summer WC may become a thing of the past.

Seeing as Seattle is on the same longitude as northern Europe then yeah I can imagine them playing there in late June ;D
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,891
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 03:36:52 pm »
Haha, was just about to bring up that cap. Had a bigger peak than Mount Everest.
Logged
AHA!
