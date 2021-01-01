« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 53224 times)

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3680 on: Today at 12:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:40:57 pm
Fans at least need to police themselves. You don't get that with England, as soon as someone starts acting up it just encourages more. There's a very herd mentality.

Call the bizzies, get a steward and fuck them off out of the club. I'm pretty sure there's a tonne of very good people on this site currently on season ticket waiting lists. Pick the bastards off one by one.
Online rob1966

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3681 on: Today at 12:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:20:53 pm
Yep, there was a lot of problems in '96.

That was the usual English response to losing, get beat, smash the place up, but the country itself was a nicer place. I don't remember anything as nasty as what we are getting from the likes of Farage, Johnson and Patel and there wasn't the divisions this govt has created with Brexit.
Online Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3682 on: Today at 12:54:43 pm »
More reports coming out of Italy that the situation was chaotic at Wembley. In this article Roberto Mancini's son reports that he and other ticket holders with their guests had to watch the first half from the steps because ticketless fans had stolen their seats. Later they were given somewhere else to sit, but the experience sounds pretty horrific.
https://www.fanpage.it/sport/calcio/tanti-senza-biglietto-ero-su-dei-gradini-il-figlio-di-mancini-racconta-lodissea-di-wembley/

However, I think Simon Jordan makes a good point here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0Du08HvFhY) that it shouldn't affect England's World Cup bid because they awarded a tournament to Spain when ETA and Basque separatists were letting off bombs all over Spain, not to mention a WC going to Qatar, a place where you can get your arm chopped off for stealing and where homosexuality is punishable by death.

Neither UEFA nor FIFA can take the moral high ground on anything right now with the way they've dealt with FFP, racism and other issues. Bottom line is England & Ireland already have the infrastructure in place to host a tournament successfully. The nation is football-mad, unlike the USA when they got it in 1994 and most of the population didn't give a rat's arse about football. And the Wembley situation can be fixed if the FA are willing to learn the lessons and toughen up on security. That's the easy bit.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3683 on: Today at 01:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:54:43 pm

Neither UEFA nor FIFA can take the moral high ground on anything right now with the way they've dealt with FFP, racism and other issues. Bottom line is England & Ireland already have the infrastructure in place to host a tournament successfully. The nation is football-mad, unlike the USA when they got it in 1994 and most of the population didn't give a rat's arse about football. And the Wembley situation can be fixed if the FA are willing to learn the lessons and toughen up on security. That's the easy bit.

USA 1994 holds the record for the highest total attendance, at 3.57 million, and the highest average attendance at 68,626.
Offline BER

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3684 on: Today at 01:04:56 pm »
Is it true Farage was pelted with bottles at least?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 01:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:54:43 pm
However, I think Simon Jordan makes a good point here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0Du08HvFhY) that it shouldn't affect England's World Cup bid because they awarded a tournament to Spain when ETA and Basque separatists were letting off bombs all over Spain, not to mention a WC going to Qatar, a place where you can get your arm chopped off for stealing and where homosexuality is punishable by death.

I don't think they re comparable. Germany in 1974 and Spain in 1982 had domestic terrorism issues. Argentina had people beung tortured down the street from the stadium in 1978. But the organisers will see those as political issues distinct from sport. This was a crowd control/security issue in and around the stadium itself that was clearly linked to football (SF and Final) with individuals taking advantage of deficiencies in the way the FA and local authorities organised matches
Online Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 01:07:26 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:04:47 pm
USA 1994 holds the record for the highest total attendance, at 3.57 million, and the highest average attendance at 68,626.
It's a massive country and millions of football tourists attended too. That doesn't mean most of the population cared about "soccer" as they call it.

EDIT: Also the size of American sporting arenas compared to anywhere else... Massive. They wouldn't have struggled to provide enough tickets for fans who wanted to attend games.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 01:10:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:06:12 pm
I'm boycotting the whole tournament, it will not be on in our house.

Same here. I'll not be watching a minute of the world sports washing cup.
Online Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 01:11:21 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:05:31 pm
I don't think they re comparable. Germany in 1974 and Spain in 1982 had domestic terrorism issues. Argentina had people beung tortured down the street from the stadium in 1978. But the organisers will see those as political issues distinct from sport. This was a crowd control/security issue in and around the stadium itself that was clearly linked to football (SF and Final) with individuals taking advantage of deficiencies in the way the FA and local authorities organised matches
Don't you think that, with 4 to 6 years of advance planning and preparation, they could fix these issues? Also, I don't know how you  can separate the politics of the time from the tournament as a whole when it comes to the safety of match-going visitors to a country. I think what Simon Jordan is trying to say is that our (security) problems are more fixable in the short term, and I agree with him on that.
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 01:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:28:34 pm
That is what I meant yes

Its just simply that wed do well to acknowledge that this shit is everywhere as a few of the attitudes Ive seen over the last 24 hours seemed very thats why I dont support England whilst ignoring that it goes on in our own club (especially with the online racist abuse which is off the charts with its regularity, its at the point now where when a football team loses I expect to see a headline about it the following day.)

Certainly not excusing the behaviour was was frankly vile and certainly not using our own transgressions to make it appear less severe. Thats wasnt my point at all. I really couldnt give a fuck what reputation England fans get as it doesnt include me.
The facts of life dictate that wherever there are people, there will be shit too. There are bad apples in every barrel. Just some barrels have more than their fair share. No one who has followed Liverpool (or any other club) at home or abroad can be under any illusions really.

Personally speaking, the balance at Liverpool is good enough to maintain my interest. I find the prevailing fan culture to be positive and based on enjoying both the game itself and the occasion in general. Of course, we've had our dark times too but, overall, being Liverpool is a good, positive thing and experience.

With England, there is a real and longstanding sinister culture around following the team. A corrosive, destructive culture that reeks of a sense of unwarranted arrogance and superiority. I don't believe in patriotism anyway, so getting on board with a team I have no affinity for is not easy for me to do at the best of times, but when I see the vast cultural baggage that goes along with them too, I'm compelled to turn my back completely.

Although our own fanbase has its own idiots, the prevailing cultures of following Liverpool and following England couldn't be further apart. Prevailing attitudes, overall, couldn't be more different.
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 01:16:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:54:39 pm
That was the usual English response to losing, get beat, smash the place up, but the country itself was a nicer place. I don't remember anything as nasty as what we are getting from the likes of Farage, Johnson and Patel and there wasn't the divisions this govt has created with Brexit.
No arguments there.
Online Jm55

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 01:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:12:16 pm
The facts of life dictate that wherever there are people, there will be shit too. There are bad apples in every barrel. Just some barrels have more than their fair share. No one who has followed Liverpool (or any other club) at home or abroad can be under any illusions really.

Personally speaking, the balance at Liverpool is good enough to maintain my interest. I find the prevailing fan culture to be positive and based on enjoying both the game itself and the occasion in general. Of course, we've had our dark times too but, overall, being Liverpool is a good, positive thing and experience.

With England, there is a real and longstanding sinister culture around following the team. A corrosive, destructive culture that reeks of a sense of unwarranted arrogance and superiority. I don't believe in patriotism anyway, so getting on board with a team I have no affinity for is not easy for me to do at the best of times, but when I see the vast cultural baggage that goes along with them too, I'm compelled to turn my back completely.

Although our own fanbase has its own idiots, the prevailing cultures of following Liverpool and following England couldn't be further apart. Prevailing attitudes, overall, couldn't be more different.

I dont disagree with that at all.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3692 on: Today at 01:34:16 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:04:47 pm
USA 1994 holds the record for the highest total attendance, at 3.57 million, and the highest average attendance at 68,626.

USA had the biggest stadiums of all host countries (I presume!).
Online Yorkykopite

  • RAWK Writer
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 01:37:12 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:04:47 pm
USA 1994 holds the record for the highest total attendance, at 3.57 million, and the highest average attendance at 68,626.

I went to a match at Soldier Field in Chicago where I was living at the time. It was a sell-out. Perhaps 80,000 in the stadium. Bulgaria v Greece too. I think there was just me and another fella on the opposite side of the stadium who were watching the footy. Everyone else was eating hot dogs, trying to find shade, chatting about work and family stuff, buying more coke, forever going to the pisser. Bulgaria scored at one point and all you could hear was the crowd discussing whether Diana Ross was playing Vegas that summer. It was the most extraordinary atmosphere for a football match I've ever been in.
Online Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 01:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:37:12 pm
I went to a match at Soldier Field in Chicago where I was living at the time. It was a sell-out. Perhaps 80,000 in the stadium. Bulgaria v Greece too. I think there was just me and another fella on the opposite side of the stadium who were watching the footy. Everyone else was eating hot dogs, trying to find shade, chatting about work and family stuff, buying more coke, forever going to the pisser. Bulgaria scored at one point and all you could hear was the crowd discussing whether Diana Ross was playing Vegas that summer. It was the most extraordinary atmosphere for a football match I've ever been in.
:lmao

I mean, don't get me wrong. I think they put on a fantastic tournament and because the venues were so big loads more fans would've got tickets than, say, if matches were being held at smaller stadiums. But most of the locals, while they were somewhat proud to be hosting an international tournament, had no idea what was going on and didn't really get the magnitude of how much football mattered to the rest of the world. 
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 01:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:37:12 pm
I went to a match at Soldier Field in Chicago where I was living at the time. It was a sell-out. Perhaps 80,000 in the stadium. Bulgaria v Greece too. I think there was just me and another fella on the opposite side of the stadium who were watching the footy. Everyone else was eating hot dogs, trying to find shade, chatting about work and family stuff, buying more coke, forever going to the pisser. Bulgaria scored at one point and all you could hear was the crowd discussing whether Diana Ross was playing Vegas that summer. It was the most extraordinary atmosphere for a football match I've ever been in.

No fans from either country in or were they Balkan at the ticket prices?
Online Yorkykopite

  • RAWK Writer
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3696 on: Today at 01:44:50 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:05:31 pm
I don't think they re comparable. Germany in 1974 and Spain in 1982 had domestic terrorism issues. Argentina had people beung tortured down the street from the stadium in 1978.

Hadn't they been tortured inside the stadium. Or was that Chile? Probably Pinochet actually. Even so every adult in the world knew about the Junta and the 'disappearances'.

It's extraordinary how callous we all used to be. Germany got the World Cup in '74 just two years after the Munich Olympics, where 11 members of the Israeli team were murdered by some nutty PLO splinter group. Odd to think now how the games continued to be played as soon as the blood and body parts of the athletes had been cleared up. But to say to Germany, "Go on, have another go. See if you can get the security angle a bit tighter this time." Strange times.
Online Jookie

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 01:48:50 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:25:08 pm
Lots of great insight and feedback about what people see when they're at matches watching us, the England team, or the lower divisions.

What I'd like to know is. If it's that bad and people are repulsed by it why isn't it called out? I know people don't like being called a dobber, but what would rather? Dickheads on the terraces or safe places to take your kids to watch their favourite sport.

If you're at a match and some shithead is staining our clubs reputation get them kicked out. Give that place to someone who's on the waiting list.

"The Standard You Walk Past Is The Standard You Accept"

Its much easier to do this if it happens inside the stadium.

Its definitely not widespread at Liverpool either. But unsavoury incidents do occur on, thankfully, relatively rare occasions. The flash points generally seem to be in high profile games and not necessarily within the stadium. At lot of the things Ive seen havent really been at games at Anfield either.

Even something like the 2006 SF was on the concourse, in the bogs etc wasnt stuff you could call an individual person out on.
Online Jookie

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3698 on: Today at 01:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:12:16 pm
The facts of life dictate that wherever there are people, there will be shit too. There are bad apples in every barrel. Just some barrels have more than their fair share. No one who has followed Liverpool (or any other club) at home or abroad can be under any illusions really.

Personally speaking, the balance at Liverpool is good enough to maintain my interest. I find the prevailing fan culture to be positive and based on enjoying both the game itself and the occasion in general. Of course, we've had our dark times too but, overall, being Liverpool is a good, positive thing and experience.

With England, there is a real and longstanding sinister culture around following the team. A corrosive, destructive culture that reeks of a sense of unwarranted arrogance and superiority. I don't believe in patriotism anyway, so getting on board with a team I have no affinity for is not easy for me to do at the best of times, but when I see the vast cultural baggage that goes along with them too, I'm compelled to turn my back completely.

Although our own fanbase has its own idiots, the prevailing cultures of following Liverpool and following England couldn't be further apart. Prevailing attitudes, overall, couldn't be more different.

100% agree with this
Online Yorkykopite

  • RAWK Writer
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3699 on: Today at 01:53:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:40:35 pm
No fans from either country in or were they Balkan at the ticket prices?

I don't remember any Bulgarians there at all, which was a shame because it turned out we were watching a superb side that almost went all the way. Stoichkov was the star of course, but a balding midfielder called Letchkov stole the show. Then there was the big hulking defender Ivanov whose eyes told you he'd seen too much of life and its tribulations. And the unforgettable goalie, Mikhailov, who used to re-adjust his wig (not a euphemism) after every dive. He was Reading's custodian for a while and recently cropped in a racist movie called Bulgaria v England where he played the president of the Bulgarian FA/KKK leader.

There were some Greek supporters present, but that's because Chicago has a large Greek community who live in the imaginatively named 'Greektown'. But how much they knew about football is open to question. They were barbecuing too.

EDIT: Sorry Nick, totally skimmed over your pun there. Very good 7 out of 10.
Online stewil007

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3700 on: Today at 01:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:12:16 pm


Personally speaking, the balance at Liverpool is good enough to maintain my interest. I find the prevailing fan culture to be positive and based on enjoying both the game itself and the occasion in general. Of course, we've had our dark times too but, overall, being Liverpool is a good, positive thing and experience.



Do you think that an element of where the fan base is now is because of what has happened in the past?
Online Morgana

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3701 on: Today at 01:57:17 pm »
^ Extraordinary stories and memories, Yorkykopite.  :)
Online Fromola

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3702 on: Today at 01:58:27 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:04:56 pm
Is it true Farage was pelted with bottles at least?

I seen a clip of him on the news this morning. He said he was just hit on the back of the leg with a can.

I agree with the point he made that the usual racist idiots on social media are being used somewhat to cover up the disgraceful scenes at Wembley (something he was particularly angered at because he was there). Said how there could have easily been a stadium disaster or a terrorist attack and referenced the foiled attack outside Stade de France with the on the ball security, to contrast to the out-of-control chaos the other day.

Although, it's easy for him to say given all the racism and nastiness he's stoked up in this country.
Online oojason

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3703 on: Today at 01:58:48 pm »

'Fans tell of drunken Wembley violence at Euro 2020 final and accuse stewards of taking bribes':-

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/fans-tell-of-drunken-wembley-violence-at-euro-2020-final-and-accuse-stewards-of-taking-bribes-05f23lgrp (paywall, unfortunately)


'Wembley steward 'had pockets stuffed with cash bribes' as thugs gatecrashed Euro 2020 final':-

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/wembley-stewards-cash-bribes-without-tickets-euros-final-england-fans-080745584.html
Online RedSince86

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3704 on: Today at 02:00:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:34:16 pm
USA had the biggest stadiums of all host countries (I presume!).
They will surpass that easily in 2026 just from the American stadiums alone, they have 60 games, Mexico and Canada host 10 matches.
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3705 on: Today at 02:02:24 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:54:07 pm
Do you think that an element of where the fan base is now is because of what has happened in the past?
If I understand your question correctly, I'd say yes, to an extent.

Our fanbase has experienced more than most, both in the positive and negative sense. I think it helped us sort of grow up in many respects and develop a fair bit of perspective.
Online Fromola

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3706 on: Today at 02:03:56 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:05:31 pm
I don't think they re comparable. Germany in 1974 and Spain in 1982 had domestic terrorism issues. Argentina had people beung tortured down the street from the stadium in 1978. But the organisers will see those as political issues distinct from sport. This was a crowd control/security issue in and around the stadium itself that was clearly linked to football (SF and Final) with individuals taking advantage of deficiencies in the way the FA and local authorities organised matches

I think the 2030 bid should have to keep Wembley away from the semi and final and UEFA should strip Wembley from the 2024 CL final as a punishment.

A big issue with England is whether you can guarantee the safety of fans traveling as well, given the reports of Denmark and Italy fans being attacked. Given the complete lack of fans traveling due to the restrictions, imagine if thousands more Italy fans had flown in for the final.

For all the talk of Russia hooligans, there was never any trouble at the tournament, as they wouldn't have dared given the consequences. There's an increasing mentality in this country of people who just don't fear the consequences of their actions.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3707 on: Today at 02:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:44:50 pm
Hadn't they been tortured inside the stadium. Or was that Chile? Probably Pinochet actually. Even so every adult in the world knew about the Junta and the 'disappearances'.

I think it was Chile. There were prisoners hidden in the bowels of the stadium at gunpoint when FIFA officials went to check on the conditions before the infamous Chile vs USSR WC qualifier that the Soviets refused to play in. The footage of the "match" is surreal

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Fb5KpkSajpw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Fb5KpkSajpw</a>


Quote
It's extraordinary how callous we all used to be. Germany got the World Cup in '74 just two years after the Munich Olympics, where 11 members of the Israeli team were murdered by some nutty PLO splinter group. Odd to think now how the games continued to be played as soon as the blood and body parts of the athletes had been cleared up. But to say to Germany, "Go on, have another go. See if you can get the security angle a bit tighter this time." Strange times.

Indeed
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3708 on: Today at 02:06:04 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:04:56 pm
Is it true Farage was pelted with bottles at least?

The pissed up gobshites were probably aiming for the stewards and  missed
