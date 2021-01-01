That is what I meant yes



Its just simply that wed do well to acknowledge that this shit is everywhere as a few of the attitudes Ive seen over the last 24 hours seemed very thats why I dont support England whilst ignoring that it goes on in our own club (especially with the online racist abuse which is off the charts with its regularity, its at the point now where when a football team loses I expect to see a headline about it the following day.)



Certainly not excusing the behaviour was was frankly vile and certainly not using our own transgressions to make it appear less severe. Thats wasnt my point at all. I really couldnt give a fuck what reputation England fans get as it doesnt include me.



The facts of life dictate that wherever there are people, there will be shit too. There are bad apples in every barrel. Just some barrels have more than their fair share. No one who has followed Liverpool (or any other club) at home or abroad can be under any illusions really.Personally speaking, the balance at Liverpool is good enough to maintain my interest. I find the prevailing fan culture to be positive and based on enjoying both the game itself and the occasion in general. Of course, we've had our dark times too but, overall, being Liverpool is a good, positive thing and experience.With England, there is a real and longstanding sinister culture around following the team. A corrosive, destructive culture that reeks of a sense of unwarranted arrogance and superiority. I don't believe in patriotism anyway, so getting on board with a team I have no affinity for is not easy for me to do at the best of times, but when I see the vast cultural baggage that goes along with them too, I'm compelled to turn my back completely.Although our own fanbase has its own idiots, the prevailing cultures of following Liverpool and following England couldn't be further apart. Prevailing attitudes, overall, couldn't be more different.